Study shows Powerball online buying is rising. See why else the jackpot has grown so high.

A new survey suggests that the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have been breaking records lately due to the ability for buyers to purchase tickets online and the addition of an extra day.

Jackpot, a digital lottery courier, surveyed over 1,000 people about how and when they like to play the lottery. The survey revealed that most lottery users like to play it weekly. It also showed that the number of people playing the lottery slightly increases yearly.

CEO of Jackpot, Akshay Khanna, told USA Today the number of lottery participants has increased in past years because of the availability to buy online rather than have to go into a store.

"It's 2023, and people would rather open their phones to purchase tickets rather than go into a store," Khanna shared. "It's more convenient for some people and attracts a younger crowd."

Even with that added convenience, the study showed that 65% of people had never purchased one online. 75% said they usually go into a store to buy tickets.

However, interestingly, 70% of people didn't know they could purchase tickets online. And 70% of respondents indicated they would prefer to do just that.

Online Powerball sales are limited though. According to Jackpocket, you can purchase them online in Washington D.C. and these 16 states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

Powerball winner: $1 million prize: Maryland woman, who let Powerball machine pick her numbers, wins big

Added playing day increased number of record-breaking jackpots

In 2023, lottery jackpots have already surpassed the billion-dollar mark four times, with two instances in Mega Millions and two in Powerball.

According to Khanna, the increased number of record-breaking jackpots is that Powerball added an extra day in 2021. Previously, Powerball was not played on Mondays. With the addition of a third drawing day, the jackpot amount increases quicker.

Story continues

"With the third day being added, the Powerball grows faster than it did before 2021," Khanna shared. "People now have an extra day to play the game if they want to."

Winning Numbers: Mega Millions heats up to an estimated $315 million. See winning numbers for Oct. 3

Top 25 US lottery jackpots of all time

Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Florida Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maine Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois Powerball: $1.0798 billion, July 19, 2023 (38 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Powerball: $1.04 billion, Oct. 2, 2023 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 (33 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Washington Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $543 million, July 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $536 million, July 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey

Where to buy lottery tickets

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Two reasons why Powerball has been rising so high in 2023