NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study shows that Sanofi is the global market leader among aP-based pediatric combination vaccines with a 74.7% share, leading the move from DTwP vaccines to DTaP-based combination vaccines. The study analyzes global volumes and utilization trends for aP combination vaccines, including hexavalent vaccines, pentavalent vaccines, and preschool booster vaccines.

Three main trends are highlighted by the report:

● A decrease in immunization rate

In 2021, the global immunization rate continued to drop, leaving 25 Mn babies without access to potentially life-saving vaccines. The percentage of newborns who received three doses of the DTP3 declined by 5% between 2019 and 2021.

● A shift from DTwP to DTaP pediatric combination vaccines

Both DTaP (Diphtheria and tetanus toxoids, and acellular pertussis) and DTwP (Diphtheria and tetanus toxoids, and whole-cell pertussis) vaccines provide protection from tetanus, diphtheria, and severe pertussis. The decision to use DTaP or DTwP vaccine is typically made at the national level. Most resource-rich countries have switched from DTwP to DTaP because DTaP has fewer adverse effects.

● Sanofi remains, the market leader in DTaP pediatric combination vaccines

In 2021, aP-based vaccines accounted for 30% of the DTP combination vaccines market and Europe had the largest share of the market by volume. Sanofi's vaccine brands, including Hexaxim and Pentaxim, are market leaders in the aP-based pediatric combination vaccines market, with a global share of 74.7% in 2021. As a leader in healthcare, Sanofi is committed to producing high-quality vaccines that protect individuals against infectious diseases.

