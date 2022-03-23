U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $110.9 Billion Global Market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $110.9 Billion Global Market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 9420
Companies: 374 - Players covered include American Bath Group; MAAX Bath Inc.; Asahi Eito Co., Ltd.; Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.; Elkay Manufacturing Company; Geberit AG; Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Ltd.; Ideal Standard International; Jacuzzi, Inc.; Jaquar and Company Pvt. Ltd.; Kohler Co.; LIXIL Corporation; American Standard Brands; Grohe AG; Masco Corporation; Moen Incorporated; Roca Sanitario S.A; Roca UK; Roca Bathroom Products Pvt., Ltd.; Spectrum Brands Incorporated; Toto Ltd.; Villeroy & Boch and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Type (Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Other Product Types); Application (Residential, Commercial)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market to Reach $106.4 Billion by 2026
Plumbing fittings and fixtures are crucial components of a plumbing system installed in buildings, either commercial or residential, for efficient distribution of water into the building for drinking, washing, and heating and for removing waterborne wastes from the building. Demand in the market is expected to be driven by growing number of home purchases, income growth, and remodeling of homes. Fast paced urbanization creates significant demand for housing units and construction of the same, thus favoring growth in the market. Growing demand for expensive, high-end plumbing fixtures from luxury housing segment and star hotels, will also add to the revenue for this segment. Demand for plumbing fixtures will be especially driven by the expansion of water treatment infrastructures in developing countries. Additionally, rising personal incomes will allow consumers to afford more water efficient fixtures.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures estimated at US$88.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$106.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$53.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2026
The Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Higher emphasis on personal hygiene and cleanliness, and new building projects along with renovation programs contribute significantly to plumbing fittings & fixtures demand in the US. Rapid pace of industrialization, sustained increase in manufacturing/industrial activity, economic growth, improving living standards, and increase in discretionary spends, along with rising construction activity spur growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings Segment to Reach $17.3 Billion by 2026
Sink fixtures are products that are mainly focused on the sink area in the kitchen and lavatory. These fittings include deck faucets, single-lever controls, and other sink fittings. Toilet plumbing fixtures include lavatory fixtures such as urinals, flush tanks, and water closet bowls. In the global Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.5 Billion will reach a projected size of US$13.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp
Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./
Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes
Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-strategyr-highlights-a-110-9-billion-global-market-for-plumbing-fittings-and-fixtures-by-2026--301506521.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

