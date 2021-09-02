U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,541.40
    +17.31 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,459.49
    +146.96 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,365.60
    +56.22 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,306.94
    +19.89 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.56
    +1.97 (+2.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.40
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.30 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2950
    -0.0070 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9790
    -0.0440 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,643.21
    +2,254.64 (+4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.32
    +1.81 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.39
    +11.55 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $12.9 Billion Global Market for Smart Air Purifiers by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Smart Air Purifiers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Smart Air Purifiers
Smart Air Purifiers

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 9; Released: August 2021
Executive Pool: 2284
Companies: 117 - Players covered include Alen Corporation; Americair Corporation; Blueair, Inc.; COWAYCO.,LTD; Dyson Ltd.; Honeywell International Inc; IQAir North America Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V; LG Electronics; Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.; Sharp Electronics Corporation; Sunbeam Products, Inc; Whirlpool Corporation; Winix Inc.; Xiaomi Corporation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors, Other Types); Technique (High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers, Other Techniques); End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Smart Air Purifiers Market to Reach US$12.9 Billion by the Year 2026
A smart air purifier also known and offered as Smart Air Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled Air Purifier, or Wireless Air Purifier is an advanced version of conventional air cleaning device, enabled by Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to remotely track and control air quality. A primary factor driving growth in the air purification equipment market is the increasing consumer awareness about pollution and the number of respiratory and other diseases that it can cause. The pressing need to remove germs and fine airborne particles in residential, commercial and industrial settings is augmenting the demand for smart air purifiers. In addition, rising awareness regarding health effects and consequences of air pollution is driving various companies to develop next-generation air purifiers. The market growth is also facilitated by increasing adoption of connected home automation solutions that rely on the Internet of Things for remotely controlling and monitoring home appliances. Innovative features such as motion sensors and user friendly designs with simple programming platforms, along with the ability to control from different locations inside the home through smart connectivity is expected to drive robust demand for smart air purifiers. Some of the latest models also leverage artificial intelligence for predicting user preferences on the basis of past data. The COVID-19 pandemic has enabled air purifiers to evolve from luxury to an essential commodity.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Air Purifiers estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period. Dust Collectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12% CAGR to reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fume & Smoke Collectors segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Smart Air Purifiers market. The dust type smart air purifiers segment is mainly driven by a rise in awareness among consumers about the negative impact of airborne dust on health. With the rapid advancements in filtration technology, air contamination has been effectively dealt with using the dust collection systems. Fume and smoke collectors are a vital component of industrial processes that create fumes or particles from welding, sanding, grinding, spraying, powder filling, and chemical applications. Fume collectors capture and filter fumes from welding, soldering, laser and plasma cutting processes.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026
The Smart Air Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.39% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 9.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growing product awareness, rising incidence of allergies caused by seasonal changes such as high pollen count in air, strong focus on environmental concerns, and stringent regulatory standards related to Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), among others, represent key growth drivers in developed regions. Important factors propelling growth in the Asia-Pacific region include rising levels of pollution driven by growing population, industrialization and urbanization, underpenetrated and unpenetrated nature of the market, and heightened concerns with regard to health.

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) (Technique) Segment to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2026
HEPA filters are certified to remove 99.97 percent of all airborne and ultrafine particles, including viruses, tobacco smoke, and VOCs that causes respiratory diseases. HEPA purifiers are increasingly being integrated with pre filters, and ultra violet rays to offer consumers the added benefits of odor removal, and bactericidal capabilities. Among various types of air filters, HEPA filters extend a reliable tool for filtering the air to contain the novel corona virus. HEPA filters can seamlessly capture more than 99.9% of nanoparticles, which are many times smaller than the coronavirus, in just one pass and the capability makes them most sought after in COVID-19 related air purification programs in residential and commercial sites. In the global High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) (Technique) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.08% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$910.3 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-strategyr-highlights-a-12-9-billion-global-market-for-smart-air-purifiers-by-2026--301368264.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • These are the three most important shows for Netflix: Analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Senior Internet, Digital Media Analyst joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest news from Netflix.

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • RBC Headquarters for Sale as Oxford, CPPIB Seek $1 Billion-Plus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford Properties Group and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are exploring the sale of Toronto’s Royal Bank Plaza in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.The site at 200 Bay Street is one of the largest office complexes in Toronto’s financial district and includes two towers and a retail concourse with roughly 1.5 million square feet. Built in the 1970s, the towers feature windows that are covered with 24-carat gold

  • Back to the office battle opens up new divides

    As bosses were deluged with conflicting advice over the return to work amid the chaos of Covid, it fell to an American chief executive to voice frustration felt by senior managers in offices worldwide.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Oil futures climb over 2%, buoyed by a drop in U.S. supplies, after OPEC+ output decision

    Oil futures trade sharply higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices topping $70 a barrel for the first time in nearly a month. Prices are supported by data that showing a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, even as a group of global oil producers made no changes to their plan to gradually increase crude production, analysts said.

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi

  • American Eagle Outfitters Logs $121 Million Profit; Acquires Logistics Company

    The retailer continues to deliver on all cylinders, investing in logistics firm Airterra for faster delivery.

  • Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers

    Walmart Inc. said on Wednesday it will add 20,000 positions across more than 250 transportation offices and distribution and fulfillment centers, at an average wage of $20.37 per hour. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said the positions include permanent jobs in full-time and part-time roles. The positions will be for order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. "As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today's customers, having a rob

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • After Chevy Bolt Troubles, GM Bets Big on Cadillac EV

    General Motors plans to phase out nearly all of its gas and diesel vehicles by 2035. Leading that transition is the first fully electric Cadillac. WSJ’s Mike Colias visited a GM testing site for a ride and an exclusive interview with GM’s President Mark L. Reuss. Photo Illustration: Alexander Hotz

  • SEC Is Investigating Electric Delivery-Truck Maker Workhorse

    Ohio-based Workhorse Group was an early investor in now-struggling startup Lordstown Motors, which is also under investigation by the SEC.

  • Analysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

    Regulators at two key agencies – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – are considering additional sanctions against Wells Fargo because it has been too slow to compensate victims and address underlying weaknesses in business practices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The bank also remains under an unprecedented asset cap that the Federal Reserve imposed, as well as roughly a dozen consent orders with regulators, all stemming from a sales scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016. OCC, CFPB, Fed and Wells Fargo spokespeople declined to comment.

  • Nike Closes Its Offices For One Week To Give Employees A Mental Health Break

    Nike is giving its employees a mental heath break, closing corporate offices for the week so employees can “enjoy additional time off to rest and recover