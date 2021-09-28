U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a 125.1 Million Tons Global Market for Textile Fibers by 2026

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Textile Fibers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Market for Textile Fibers
Global Market for Textile Fibers

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 16; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 5618
Companies: 380 - Players covered include Aditya Birla Group; Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S.; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Barnhardt Manufacturing Company; Celanese Corporation; Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.; Daicel Corporation; DAK Americas LLC; Dow Inc.; Eastman Chemical Company; ES FiberVisions Inc.; Far Eastern New Century Corporation; Formosa Plastics Group; Freudenberg Performance Materials; Grasim Industries Limited; Honeywell International, Inc.; Hyosung Corp.; Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited; INVISTA; Jaya Shree Textiles; Kuraray Co. Ltd.; Marzotto SpA; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Montefibre SpA; Nan Ya Plastics Corporation; NatureWorks LLC; Recron Malaysia Sdn Bhd; Reliance Industries Ltd.; SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S.; Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.; Sinterama SpA; Solvay S.A.; Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.; Thai Polyester Company Limited; Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd.; The Lenzing Group ; Toray Industries Inc.; Unifi Inc.; Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Segment (Synthetic Fibers, Cotton, Wood-based Fibers, Other Fibers)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Textile Fibers Market to Reach 125.1 Million Tons by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Textile Fibers estimated at 109.5 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 125.1 Million Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period. Synthetic Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach 82.3 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cotton segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 30.2 Million Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 24.2 Million Tons by 2026
The Textile Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at 30.2 Million Tons in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 24.2 Million Tons by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.

Wood-based Fibers Segment to Reach 8.7 Million Tons by the year 2026
In the global Wood-based Fibers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 5 Million Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 6.5 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-strategyr-highlights-a-125-1-million-tons-global-market-for-textile-fibers-by-2026--301385376.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

