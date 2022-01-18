U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $14.7 Billion Global Market for 3D Semiconductor Packaging by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "3D Semiconductor Packaging - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

3D Semiconductor Packaging
3D Semiconductor Packaging

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 10; Released: January 2022
Executive Pool: 388
Companies: 36 - Players covered include Amkor Technology, Inc.; EV Group; Rudolph Technologies, Inc.; Semes Co., Ltd.; Suss MicroTec AG; Ulvac, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Packaging Method (Through Silicon via (TSV), Package-on-Package, Through Glass via (TGV), Other Packaging Methods); End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Industrial, Automotive, Military & Aerospace, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market to Reach US$14.7 Billion by the Year 2026
3D semiconductor packaging is a sophisticated packaging option for semiconductor chips that involves staking of at least two layers of active electronic components together to make them work as a single device. Based on its several advantages over traditional packaging options including compact footprint, enhanced performance, reduced power loss and higher efficiency, the technology is highly popular among semiconductor manufacturers. The need to miniaturize memory chips, demand for high bandwidth electronic circuits and requirement to control costs are expected to continue stimulating demand for 3D semiconductor packaging. Increasing penetration of smartphones has boosted overall demand for ICs, which is likely to push the use of 3D packaging as ICs need robust packaging for enabling compact footprint and superior performance. The 3D semiconductor packaging technology is anticipated to also benefit from availability of new packaging materials like printed wiring board. Increasing penetration of wireless devices and the Internet of Things is likely to provide new opportunities and enable the technology to push its share in the advanced packaging market. The market growth is expected to be also driven by rising sales of portable, connected consumer products such as wearable devices, tablets and affordable smartphones along with short replacement cycle of electronics products. Furthermore, ongoing investment in R&D projects by leading players such as ASE group, Amkor Technology, and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. is likely to push up the adoption of 3D packaged chips to improve the packaging technique.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Semiconductor Packaging estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period. Through Silicon via (TSV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.6% CAGR to reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Package-On-package segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global 3D Semiconductor Packaging market. 3D IC packaging is likely to perform strongly in the 3D TSV segment owing to higher space efficiency and interconnect density in 3D TSVs than other packaging options like 2.5D and 3D WLCSP. The 3D Package on Package (PoP) technology is anticipated to observe high growth, as application processors using advanced innovations depend on small chips that are quick in examining bundled based on the customary setups.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026
The 3D Semiconductor Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 15.5% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$483.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific region is projected to observe rapid growth due to miniaturized circuits' increased demand and the presence of established semiconductor manufacturing companies, OEMs and ODMs, in the region. Additionally, extensive investments of companies in semiconductor packages' R&D, 3D Semiconductor Packaging's rapid development, and the presence of major market players are driving the Asia-Pacific 3D semiconductor's demand. Growth in North America region is driven by robust growth of the electronics sector in nations such as Canada, Mexico, and the US. Other factors such as sophisticated electronic devices' rapid adoption and rise in AI and machine learning are driving 3D packaging demand for different semiconductor components.

Through Glass via (TGV) Segment to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026
In the global Through Glass via (TGV) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$800.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$545.1 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-strategyr-highlights-a-14-7-billion-global-market-for-3d-semiconductor-packaging-by-2026--301461827.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

