New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $242.6 Billion Global Market for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 373
Companies: 71 - Players covered include AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Cargill Incorporated; DIANA Group S.A.S.; DMH Ingredients; DÖHLER; FutureCeuticals Inc; Givaudan S.A.; Grünewald Fruchtsaft GmbH; Hans Zipperle S.p.A.; International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc; Kanegrade Ltd; Kerry Group plc; Olam International Limited; SunOpta, Inc.; SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients; Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd; Venkatesh Naturals Extract Pvt Ltd; YAAX INTERNATIONAL, INC. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Category (Fruits, Vegetables); Type (Concentrates, Pieces & Powders, Pastes & Purees, NFC Juices); Application (Beverages, Confectionery, RTE Products, Bakery, Soups & Sauces, Dairy Products, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market to Reach $230 Billion by 2026
Fruit and vegetable ingredients are extracted from a wide range of fruits and vegetables. Available in powder, juice, and paste forms, the ingredients are used in a range of food and beverages including snack foods, bakery products, beverages, soups, sauces and others. While fruit and vegetable ingredients are most beneficial when added in pure form, they can also be used as purees, concentrates, single-strength juices, and powders in products where pure form ingredients are not suitable. The ingredients enable companies to improve the nutritious value of the foods by fortifying them. For instance, addition of prune powders incorporates a tangy taste and also improves the fiber content of the foods. Fruits can also reduce the amount of sugar used, as they have a naturally sweet taste, and can incorporate sweetness into the foods and beverages, thereby reducing the need for additional sugar to sweeten the product.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients estimated at US$185.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$230 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Fruits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$145 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vegetables segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.6% share of the global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients market. Fruit ingredients hold a major share of the market, followed by vegetable ingredients. Growing adoption of fruit juice concentrates in beverages, and rising demand for fruit ingredients due to their cost effectiveness and functional advantages bodes well for the segment.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2026
The Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 31.37% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

With increasing focus on quality of food, customers are migrating from fresh vegetables and fruits to fruit and vegetable ingredients. The market is also expected to gain from the increasing interest in natural ingredients and healthier options, and the expanding processed food and beverage market. Growing intake of confectionary and bakery products and also dairy products is anticipated to bode well for the market. Also, the rising spending power is augmenting demand for fruit and vegetable ingredients for use as flavor enhancers. The market is also being driven by factors such as changing customer lifestyles, altering eating habits, increasing product innovations, growing use of fruit and vegetable ingredients in different industries such as bakery, beverage, dairy products, and confectionary, and rising interest in natural ingredients. Also, the increasing consumption of convenience food and drinks and snacks, fast paced urbanization, and improving disposable income levels are aiding growth. Growing efforts of producers to introduce novel organic and healthy products that are based on fruits and vegetables will continue to boost market growth in the coming years.

Concentrates Segment to Reach $91.8 Billion by 2026
Fruit and vegetable concentrates are emerging as an ideal option for formulation of foods & beverages for delivering required color, flavor, and nutritional benefits with clean labels. Brix standards are used for defining fruit & vegetable concentrates and for providing a cost effective approach to use natural ingredients in a wide variety of food and beverage applications. Such concentrates involve less water use and are intense in naturally found sugar, and hence are considered to be an ideal alternative to conventional sweeteners. After being diluted back into the final product, the concentrates ensure lower levels of added sugar. Global market for Concentrates is estimated at US$75.2 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$91.8 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.5% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Concentrates segment, accounting for 36.8% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.8% over the analysis period, to reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-strategyr-highlights-a-242-6-billion-global-market-for-fruit-and-vegetable-ingredients-by-2026--301506333.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

