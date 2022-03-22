U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $4.3 Billion Global Market for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 5610
Companies: 83 - Players covered include ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG; CyberOptics Corporation; Electro Scientific Industries, Inc.; Fuji Corporation; Glenbrook Technologies, Inc.; Heller Industries, Inc.; Illinois Tool Works, Inc.; Juki Corporation; Koh Young Technology, Inc.; Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd.; Mycronic AB; Naprotek, Inc.; Nikon Metrology NV; Nordson DAGE; Omron Corporation; Orbotech, Ltd.; Panasonic Corporation; Saki Corporation; Teradyne, Inc.; Universal Instruments Corporation; Viscom AG; Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.; YXLON International GmbH and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Equipment Type (High-Speed Placement Equipment, Medium-Speed Placement Equipment, Low-Speed Placement Equipment, Automatic Screen Print Equipment, Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, Optical Inspection Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment, Other Equipment Types); Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; USA; Japan; China; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market to Reach US$4.3 Billion by 2026
With PCBs being a common feature in almost all electronic devices, surface mount technology (SMT) equipment, which boast of extensive use in PCB assembly, inspection, repair and rework, dons a vital role in driving electronics driven world that we live in today. Not surprisingly, fortunes for SMT equipment market, is primarily dictated by level of demand for and production of electronic devices, which influences PCB assembly activity, where SMTs are typically used. The growing need to address the specific requirements of various end-use markets has led to the focus on developing electronic products with excellent functional and performance characteristics. With product miniaturization, durability and efficiency becoming key necessities for modern electronic devices, poised to benefit are SMTs equipment that can make possible use of smaller PCBs with even miniature components. This drift towards advanced electronics is providing thrust to manufacturers of SMT equipment. Long-term growth of the market particularly depends on expansion of technology, upgradation and customization of products. Product and service innovations and developments in end-use markets create significant opportunities for SMT equipment.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment estimated at US$3.2 billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a size of US$4.3 billion by 2026, displaying at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. High-Speed Placement Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR to reach a market size of approximately US$2.0 billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium-Speed Placement Equipment segment is projected to spiral at 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at US$324.1 Million in 2022, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $946.3 Million by 2026
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$324.1 million in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$946.3 billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan, China and Europe, each forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, 7.2% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. With continued industrialization, infrastructure development and steady GDP patterns in the past, Asia-Pacific (including China), with burgeoning markets such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India, offers the brightest opportunities for the global SMT industry. Rapid industrialization, better economy growth rates, increased urbanization, growing employment opportunities, and rising spending power among huge middle class segment will drive robust demand for a range of electronic devices in the region. Increased production of electronic devices in response to this growing consumer demand is in turn providing a major impulse to the SMT equipment market in the region.

Low-Speed Placement Equipment Segment to Reach $376.3 Million by 2026
In the global Low-Speed Placement Equipment Segment, USA, Japan, China, and Asia-Pacific will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$346.8 million will reach a projected size of US$480.6 million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$291.9 million by the year 2026.
More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp
Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./
Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes
Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-strategyr-highlights-a-4-3-billion-global-market-for-surface-mount-technology-smt-equipment-by-2026--301505745.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

