New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $55.6 Billion Global Market for Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics"



Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 9047

Companies: 141 - Players covered include AAR Corp; Aeroman; AIRBUS SAS; Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance; Ameco Beijing; AMETEK MRO; Aviation Technical Services, Inc.; Bedek Aviation Group; Bombardier, Inc.; Delta TechOps; GMF AeroAsia; Honeywell International Inc.; Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company; Lufthansa Technik AG; MTU AeroEngines AG; Sabena Technics; Singapore Technologies Aerospace (ST Aerospace); SR Technics; SIA Engineering Company; STAECO; TAP Maintenance & Engineering; The Boeing Company and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Maintenance Type (Engine Overhaul, Components Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Airframe Maintenance, Modifications); Aircraft Type (Narrowbody, Widebody, Other Aircraft Types); Aircraft Generation (Old Generation, Mid Generation, New Generation)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; Singapore; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



ABSTRACT-



Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Market to Reach $55.6 Billion by 2026

Aircraft MRO or Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, is the process of providing scheduled upkeep, care and airworthiness of an aircrafts and its engine and components. Strong growth in the global market is being driven by expansion of the global aviation industry and rising demand for air travel. Increasing disposable income levels and expansion of the middle-class have made air travel more affordable that are driving the uptake of air travel globally. These factors are also prompting various airlines to invest in fleet expansion to accommodate the increasing demand. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely hit the aviation industry and aircraft MRO market. The industry faced a tough period during March-April, and is estimated to bear heavy losses in terms of air passenger revenues in 2020 owing to containment measures implemented by various countries. While the aviation industry has started recovering, it is expected to take time to reach to pre-pandemic levels. The outbreak has coerced various regulators and aviation organizations to explore options for ensuring remote working and social distancing. The new policy announced by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to allow the use of remote technology and video links for conducting inspections and validating regulatory compliance amid COVID-19. The scenario is also leading to other digital breakthroughs such as 'e-delivery' of A320neo aircraft by Airbus to Pegasus Airlines, a low-cost carrier in Turkey. Aircraft maintenance service providers are also taking cues from other industries and offering remote assistance for ensuring service continuity.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) estimated at US$47.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Engine Overhaul, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$24.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Components Maintenance segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Engine Overhaul includes maintenance of aircraft engines, comprising of inspection, dismantling, reassembling and testing among others. Engine Overhaul accounts for the largest share driven by robust demand in the CF6-80C2, CFM56-3 and PW4000-94 submarkets. Aircraft engines from leading player Pratt & Whitney account for about 30% of the entire MRO demand due to their huge installed aircraft base.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026

The Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Low labor, service costs, easy access to skilled labor and enhanced service levels, have made Asia-Pacific a highly attractive outsourcing and MRO destination. Asian operators are driving MRO growth with low-cost labor markets such as Vietnam and Thailand. Airline operators worldwide are currently outsourcing nearly 30% of wide-body heavy airframe maintenance needs to China and Asia-Pacific region. The repatriation of wide-body heavy maintenance work is anticipated to create some revenue growth in stagnant MRO markets in North America and Western Europe.

Line Maintenance Segment to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2026

Aircraft Line Maintenance involves inspection, identification and rectification of problem on the aircraft body. The process also comprises of crucial aircraft maintenance and regular repairs as per requirement. Line maintenance and planning which was preferred to be retained in-house accounts for a larger share of MRO outsourcing in recent years as several carriers are increasingly moving heavy and base maintenance work to the emerging regions, primarily in Asia, as they offer cheaper and efficient services. In the global Line Maintenance segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion will reach a projected size of US$6.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

