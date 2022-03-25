SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $6.7 Billion Global Market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by 2026

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 17187

Companies: 59 - Players covered include Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Inc.; The Aeronav Group; BAE Systems plc; Becker Avionics Inc.; Cobham Plc; Frequentis AG; Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.; Indra Sistemas S. A.; Intelcan Technosystems, Inc.; Kongsberg Geospatial; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corp.; Raytheon Company; Searidge Technologies, Inc.; Sierra Nevada Corporation; Telephonics Corp.; Thales Group and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment, Surveillance Equipment)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2026

Air traffic control (ATC) equipment is used in aviation industry to help in navigation and enable synchronized take-off and landing operations of aircraft. In addition to well-organized operations, ATC Equipment is used to avoid collisions and air-related accidents as well. Increasing traffic of freight and air passengers is resulting in increased aircraft activities and the need to construct new airports. Increasing needs to modernize existing airports and construction of new facilities are expected to drive Air Traffic Control (ATC) equipment growth over the next few years. High safety requirements and technological improvements in aircraft components are expected to boost ATC equipment demand. ATC equipment market would continue to gain traction from technology advancements and improvements. New generation technology concepts such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) would continue to broaden the technical capabilities of ATC equipment.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Communications Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Navigation Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market. Communications infrastructure especially has been a key focus area for investments in the aviation industry, given its role in sharing vital information between air traffic management systems, both at national and international level. Given the spate of recent air mishaps, delivery of safe air travel services is now even more dependent on timely and reliable information exchange between air traffic controllers and pilots, thereby driving the market opportunities for ATC communications equipment.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Established aviation industry and sustained emphasis on aircraft safety and solving airport congestion, have a major bearing on widespread adoption of ATC equipment in the developed world. Increased aviation activity in developing markets in the form of increased air travel, as a result of years of strong economic development, has been generating strong demand in the global ATC equipment market. Continued focus on the establishment of new airports, and increasing focus of ANSPs and ATSPs on enhancing the efficiency, and reducing cost of air traffic control for airlines, which call for increased adoption of next-generation ATC and Air Traffic Management (ATM) solutions, will drive growth in developing countries.

Surveillance Equipment Segment to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

In the global Surveillance Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$781.6 Million will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$190.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

