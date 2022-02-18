U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $63.7 Billion Global Market for Water Purifiers by 2026

·9 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Water Purifiers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics." The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Water Purifiers - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 502
Companies: 175 - Players covered include Amway Corporation; Aquasana, Inc.; BRITA GmbH; BWT Aktiengesellschaft; Eureka Forbes Ltd.; GE Water & Process Technologies; HaloSource Corporation; Kent Ro Systems Ltd.; Panasonic Corporation; Tata Chemicals Ltd. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Technology (RO Purifier, Gravity Based, UV Purifier, Other Technologies); End-Use (Residential, Commercial)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Water Purifiers Market to Reach US$63.7 Billion by the Year 2026
Water purification systems eliminate toxins, chemicals, bacteria, viruses, harmful gases, suspended solids and such other impurities from water. They reduce particulate matter concentrate and thus limit chances of waterborne diseases spreading. The water purification industry has also come a long way from the traditional approach of chlorination to adopting ultraviolet irradiation and membrane filtration among other sophisticated technologies. Increase in population at the global level and the subsequent rise in demand for water for consumption and in industries like chemicals, food & beverages, construction, petrochemicals and oil & gas, created a major gap in demand and supply of water. This has led to increase investment in products that can purify used water for re-use. Manufacturers appear to be making the most of this growth opportunity and developing purifiers exclusive for specific industries. Growing concerns about well-being and health among people and increased adoption of hygiene practices contributes to market growth for water purifiers at the global level. Another major growth driving factor for the market for water purifiers is the increased demand for them in emerging country markets where disposable income of people is increasing, providing increased purchase power for customers. Demand for purification systems in these markets is also fueled by increased focus of governments and municipalities on water treatment.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) have emerged as the new focus areas for water purifier manufacturers. Manufacturers are increasingly leaning towards AI and IoT with the objective to upgrade their purifier systems with sophisticated technologies and gain edge over competitors. IoT-enabled water purifiers come equipped with the capability to capture real-time data in order to validate and augment the water purification process. These advanced systems enable consumers check the pH level of the water, minerals present in the water, gauge the TDS levels, and also check the quality and condition of the filtration candles installed inside the water purifier. Users can access the technology through any smart gadget at their convenience including smartphone, tablet etc. IoT and AI technologies are being incorporated into commercial as well as residential water purifier systems, and different types of purifiers including RO Purifier, Gravity-based purifiers, and UV purifiers, are being enriched with these technologies.

As IoT involves Internet-powered devices embedded with software and sensors that connect and exchange data with other devices in wireless mode, the technology can be of utility in water purifier systems. Similarly, AI helps purifier systems mimic human intelligence, function as highly intelligent devices that learn 'things' on an ongoing basis and also exhibit issue-resolving characteristics to enrich the overall purification process. Besides operational efficiency, other major advantages with the integration of IoT and AI in water purifiers are the reduced energy bills and minimised consumption of chemicals. As these smart purifiers always function at optimal levels, consuming optimal electricity as well as chemicals, operational costs remain modest. By reducing the consumption of electricity and chemicals, the new smart purifiers help consumers cut the costs associated with day-to-day operation of the system. Furthermore, these smart purifiers also help strengthen the environmental suitability aspects in residential and commercial environments.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Purifiers estimated at US$45 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. RO Purifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach US$41.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the UV Purifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.4% share of the global Water Purifiers market. Technical advancements in the field of reverse osmosis have rendered RO the most sought after technique in water purification. Increase in population in areas where service-centered industries are located, for example in countries like China, Brazil and India, has also been leading to increased demand for RO purifiers.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2026
The Water Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 24.58% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US is a major market for water purifiers. In addition to increased concern over quality of water, factors such as availability of cheaper and compact products, products that can re-mineralize water for increased health and taste of water and growing requirement of water disinfection due to the ongoing pandemic among others have been contributing to water purifiers market growth in the US. Asia-Pacific is also a major market for water purification systems. In most of the developing countries in this region, around 80 percent of diseases are caused by poor sanitation and water quality. Scarcity of safe drinking drives innovations in water purifiers supplied in the region.

Gravity Based Segment to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2026
Gravity-based water purifiers are witnessing increasing uptake on account of rising consumer demand for simple, convenient and sustainable water purification approaches. Gravity-based water purifiers don't rely on electricity and present a convenient option to remove turbidity, impurities, sand and large-sized bacteria. These systems are experiencing increasing popularity due to their portability and rising consumer attention on simple purification options. In the global Gravity Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

