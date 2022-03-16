New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $8.9 Billion Global Market for Orthodontic Supplies by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Orthodontic Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Orthodontic Supplies

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 1962

Companies: 85 - Players covered include 3M Unitek; Align Technology, Inc.; American Orthodontics; Institut Straumann AG; DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG; DB Orthodontics Ltd; Dentsply Sirona, Inc.; G&H Orthodontics, Inc.; Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd.; Henry Schein Orthodontics; Ormco Corporation; Rocky Mountain Orthodontics; TP Orthodontics, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives, Accessories); End-Use (Children & Teenagers, Adults)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

Story continues

ABSTRACT-

Global Orthodontic Supplies Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2026

Orthodontic supplies are used to move existing teeth into a better position, either for aesthetic or functional purposes. Orthodontic treatments usually comprise of devices such as traditional braces, self-ligating brackets, ceramic wires and brackets, lingual brackets, clear aligners, retainers, orthodontic expanders and orthodontic headgears. Known to be quite expensive as well as superiorly aesthetic, all these particular categories are used depending on the severity of the malocclusion. Majority of these supplies (materials) are for one-time use. Increasing awareness among people about advanced orthodontic treatments and the development of advanced orthodontic products promising better outcomes are driving demand for orthodontic supplies. Steady pace of technology advancements over the years has been and will continue to be a major growth influencing factor in the orthodontic supplies market. Driven by these advancements, there has been a considerable reduction in the treatment time and associated pain, while treatment outcomes and efficiencies have improved considerably.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Orthodontic Supplies estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period. Fixed Braces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Removable Braces segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.5% share of the global Orthodontic Supplies market. Fixed braces segment accounts for a significant share of the global orthodontic supplies market, mainly due to the affordable nature of the product when compared to removable braces. While cost of fixed braces ranges between US$3000-7000 in the US, removable braces are highly expensive. Further, the high prevalence of people suffering from jaw diseases and malocclusions and the growing adoption of fixed braces among adolescents also bode well for the fixed braces market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $695.7 Million by 2026

The Orthodontic Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 41.62% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$695.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$761.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.

The booming cosmetic dentistry market presents a significant growth driver for the market, as more and more people seek therapies and procedures aimed at enhancing physical appearance by improving alignment of gums, bite and teeth. Cosmetic dentistry continues to gain popularity led by the increasing affluence of people, whereby an increasing proportion of the population is now in a position to avail not just corrective treatment procedures but also cosmetic procedures, presenting considerable opportunities for the orthodontic supplies market. Besides alignment of teeth, focus of cosmetic orthodontic treatment is also on changing the color and shape of teeth. There is high demand for aesthetic orthodontic procedures among adults and teenagers, thus contributing to the rising demand for orthodontic devices and supplies.

Orthodontic Adhesives Segment to Reach $695.5 Million by 2026

In the global Orthodontic Adhesives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$426.7 Million will reach a projected size of US$644.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$48 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-strategyr-highlights-a-8-9-billion-global-market-for-orthodontic-supplies-by-2026--301502477.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.