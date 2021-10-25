U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,549.47
    +4.57 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,672.25
    -4.77 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,147.16
    +56.96 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.22
    +13.95 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.23
    +1.47 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.70
    +14.40 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.68
    +0.24 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0240 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6260
    +0.1660 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,171.52
    +2,841.95 (+4.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.61
    +1,263.93 (+520.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.49
    +20.94 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

Study: U.S. Firms Continue to be Cautious Regarding Cash and Short-term Investments

·4 min read

AFP October 2021 CCI results found that business leaders built cash and short-term investment holdings during the third quarter and plan to do the same during the last quarter of 2021.

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the third quarter of 2021, U.S. business leaders continued to build cash and short-term investment holdings, though at a slower rate than the previous quarter, according to the AFP Corporate Cash Indicators®, (CCI), a quarterly survey of senior corporate treasury and finance executives conducted by AFP, underwritten by Wells Fargo Asset Management.

(PRNewsfoto/AFP)
(PRNewsfoto/AFP)

The latest CCI's quarter-over-quarter index decreased 22 points to +21, and the year-over-year indicator also decreased by 24 points to +21. These readings suggest that organizations are accumulating cash reserves at a gradual pace in both the past quarter and year.

Most organizations that increased cash holdings during the past quarter did so primarily due to improved business performance, while others were looking to preserve cash to safeguard against any upcoming uncertainty.

In early July, financial professionals signaled they were looking to build cash reserves during the quarter, as reported in the July 2021 CCI report. They kept to their word, though they accumulated cash at a slightly higher rate than anticipated. A significant share of companies attributes the expected increase in cash holdings in the last three months of 2021 to improved business performance, with a few business leaders reporting they would be building cash at their companies as a defensive measure to safeguard against uncertainty. Those financial professionals whose organizations are expecting to decrease cash and short-term investments during the current quarter indicate their actions are driven by worsening business performance and some attribute this to investments to strategically grow their business.

These results are based on 129 responses from senior treasury and finance professionals this quarter.

"The U.S. economy continues to be facing various headwinds, ranging from the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, severe supply chain issues, record employee departures, roadblocks on Capitol Hill and more," said Jim Kaitz, president and CEO of AFP. "It is no surprise that business leaders remain cautious when making investment decisions as they wait for a more stable environment."

"We believe worries over the debt ceiling and mounting inflationary pressures could make it increasingly difficult for investors to confidently predict the future," Yeng Butler, Head of Investment Solutions and Liquidity Client Group, Wells Fargo Asset Management. "We are seeing some investors continuing to assess cash and short-term investment holdings and overall balance sheet positioning in an attempt to safeguard against economic uncertainty. At the same time, many corporations have also benefitted from robust earnings. We are optimistic that improving business performance will continue to show momentum into 2022."

October 2021 AFP Corporate Cash Indicators®

Change in cash and short-term investment holdings in the past quarter: 3Q21 v. 2Q21 = +21
Change in cash and short-term investment holdings over the past year: 3Q21 v. 3Q20 = +21
Expected change in cash holdings during 4Q21 = +18
Aggressiveness of short-term investments = -10

The indicators measure recent and anticipated changes in corporate cash balances by calculating increase percentage minus decrease percentage.

Each quarter, AFP asks select members representing a broad cross section of U.S. businesses the same questions: whether their company's short-term holdings increased or decreased in the past year and past quarter; whether investment selections for those holdings changed; and whether they expect cash holdings to increase or decrease in the coming quarter. AFP member companies have agreed to participate in this ongoing study on a long-term basis.

Participants manage their companies' cash and short-term investment portfolios and are fully aware of their companies' liquidity needs and business strategies. Since corporate decisions to grow/shrink the size of cash and short-term investment portfolios reflect their business outlook and direction, changes reported by this broad group of companies are indicators of economic activity.

AFP began collecting quarterly data in January 2011 and has now collected 44 data sets. See www.afponline.org/CCI for answers to frequently asked questions. The next set is slated to be published January 24, 2022. For any press queries, please contact Melissa Rawak at mrawak@afponline.org.

About AFP®
As the certifying body in treasury and finance, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) established and administers the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and Certified Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis Professional (FPAC) credentials, setting the standard of excellence in the profession globally. AFP's mission is to drive the future of finance and treasury and develop the leaders of tomorrow through certification, training, and the premier event for corporate treasury and finance.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-us-firms-continue-to-be-cautious-regarding-cash-and-short-term-investments-301407526.html

SOURCE Association for Financial Professionals (AFP)

Recommended Stories

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)

    Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at […]

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH): When Will It Breakeven?

    Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Remark's stock rockets again, is set to open with an 8-fold gain in 2 days

    Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. skyrocketed 240.1% on massive volume in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to open with an 8-fold gain in two days. Trading volume spiked to 69.3 million shares ahead of the open, making the artificial intelligence products developer's stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and well above the full-day average volume of about 8 million shares. On Friday, the stock soared 138.4% on volume of 198.5 million shares, after closing Thursday at 91 c

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Legendary Value Investor Bill Miller’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the legendary value investor Bill Miller’s top 10 stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and investment philosophy, and go directly to read the Legendary Value Investor Bill Miller’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Bill Miller is an American value investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund […]

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • I’m a Trump supporter, but as an investor, I’m wary of the Trump SPAC

    Every time I have been to Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump has been a gracious host to my family, and we have wonderful memories of our times there. Further, the U.S. economy under President Trump was clearly better than it is today, since all you have to do is check food and gasoline prices. Accordingly, it came as little surprise to me that Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) exploded after it announced a deal with an entity called Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Surges To Record High; Donald Trump SPAC Slashes Gains; Facebook Earnings On Deck

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 25 points Monday, as Tesla surged to record highs. The Donald Trump SPAC soared as much as 29%.

  • PayPal Rules Out Pinterest Acquisition 'At This Time'

    PayPal rose while PINS stock tumbled after the payments giant said it's pursuing a Pinterest acquisition "at this time."

  • Hertz Orders 100,000 Teslas in Rental-Market Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc., barely four months out of bankruptcy, placed an order for 100,000 Teslas in the first step of an ambitious plan to electrify its rental-car fleet.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billio

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Calibre Announces Acquisition of Fiore in Nevada Creating a Diversified, Americas-Focused, Growing Mid-Tier Gold Producer

    Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB) (OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") and Fiore Gold Ltd. (TSXV: F) (OTCQB: FIOGF) ("Fiore") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") whereby Calibre will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Fiore pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). The Transaction will create a diversified, Americas-focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with

  • Income Investors Should Know That Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Nvidia Gets a Price Target Boost. Bitcoin’s Impact on Gaming May Be Ending.

    Cryptocurrency miners using Nvidia chips have affected the company's core gaming business—a source of concern among some investors.

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • Snap's Earnings Report Was Better Than You Think

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were getting shellacked after the social media company turned in a disappointing third-quarter earnings report. Shares plunged more than 20% Friday morning after the company missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered underwhelming guidance for the current period. Q3 revenue increased 57% to $1.07 billion, but that was short of the company's guidance and the analyst consensus of $1.1 billion, while management guided for Q4 revenue of $1.165 billion to $1.205 billion, or just 30% growth at the midpoint.

  • American Airlines Earnings: More Underperformance

    The company reported the biggest loss of any U.S. airline last quarter and is on pace to post even weaker results for the fourth quarter.