ZEELAND — In recent months, Stanley tumblers have become a status symbol of sorts.

Now, customers of MOO-ville West in Zeeland, 6420 Byron Road, have another use for their Stanley — an ice cream bowl — thanks to the business' “Stuff your Stanley” event.

Customers visiting Zeeland's MOO-ville West can "stuff a Stanley" with ice cream beginning Friday, Feb. 23.

MOO-ville is owned and operated by the Westendorp family. The small chain of creameries opened first in Nashville in 2005. It has other locations in Eaton Rapids and Ionia.

Zeeland’s branch is co-owned by Tammy VanHaitsma, who said the promotional event will take place at all four locations.

Customers are invited to bring an empty, clean Stanley tumbler (or any other brand of tumbler) to be filled with four scoops of ice cream for just $8. There's also a non-dairy option for an upcharge of $2.

The promotion kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, and runs through Saturday.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

“It'll last up to eight hours,” VanHaitsma said. “You can have (your ice cream) as a midnight snack or take it to the beach or whatever else you may be doing.”

The special deal is available in-store only.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: 'Stuff Your Stanley' comes to Zeeland's MOO-ville West