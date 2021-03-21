U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.10
    -2.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.97
    -234.33 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,215.24
    +99.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +19.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +1.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9010
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,383.45
    -2,123.07 (-3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.11
    +20.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

QUÉBEC CITY, March 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show:

  • 648 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 302,339;

  • 284,940 people have recovered;

  • 5 new deaths, for a total of 10,599 deaths:

  • 501 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 4;

  • 102 people in intensive care, for an increase of 3;

  • 27,491 samples conducted on March 19;

  • 28,543 doses of vaccine administered, for a total of 944,793;

  • 1,050,355 doses of vaccine have been received.

All the data on the situation surrounding COVID-19 in Québec is available on Québec.ca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

March 14

594

7

553 (+6)

96 (-4)

18,784

28,143

March 15

561

10

533 (-20)

91 (-5)

33,728

30,136

March 16

703

5

532 (-1)

107 (+16)

33,906

29,868

March 17

702

6

519 (-13)

101 (-6)

32,704

27,585

March 18

764

4

504 (-15)

99 (-2)

32,964

40,124

March 19

775

2

505 (+1)

99

27,491

41,625

March 20

648

3

501 (-4)

102 (+3)

NA

28,543

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links :

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/21/c0970.html

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey’s Lira Is Facing Turmoil After Central Bank Upheaval

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are expecting losses in the lira when markets open after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock decision to replace the country’s central-bank chief.Erdogan’s decision to fire Governor Naci Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, is a blow to investor confidence and raises concern the country will once again embark on a path of rock-bottom rates. Saed Abukarsh, chief investment officer at Ark Capital Management in Dubai, predicted the lira could reach as low as 8 to the dollar this week.“I expect that the opening will see a significantly weaker lira,” Abukarsh said. “The political establishment and leadership is not in touch with the fundamental problems facing the Turkish economy.”It’s a swift reversal of the enthusiasm toward Turkish markets, which helped make the lira the best carry-trade currency this year. Investors had cheered Agbal’s move to raise interest rates and efforts to bring inflation under control.New PledgeHis replacement, Sahap Kavcioglu, pledged on Sunday to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability. He also said the bank’s rate-setting meetings will take place according to schedule. While that could go some way to calm investors’ nerves, the dismissal has shaken the credibility of the central bank, according to Per Hammarlund, chief emerging-markets strategist at SEB AB in Stockholm.Erdogan Ousts Central-Bank Head, Installs Interest-Rate Ally (3)“Capital will flow out on Monday and the CBRT has limited resources left to protect the lira,” Hammarlund said. “A hawkish central-bank governor cannot be replaced by a dovish governor without markets expecting a shift in policy. The circumstances of Agbal’s dismissal coming two days after a rate hike will produce an even sharper shift in investor expectations.”Any weakness in the lira could add to inflationary pressures building in the economy and erode Turkey’s real rate, currently the highest in emerging markets after Egypt’s.The lira had strengthened about 18% under Agbal’s watch as he ended a complicated funding structure and pledged to ensure price stability. His abrupt removal comes on the heels of a 200 basis-point interest-rate hike on Thursday, double what was expected in a Bloomberg survey, amid accelerating inflation.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The hit to the central bank’s credibility and independence can’t be overstated. Erdogan has battered the institution with interventions that have repeatedly backfired. Financial markets were willing to give Agbal a chance, his successor will find it hard to build that trust again.”--Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. For full REACT, click hereWhile Turkey’s high nominal rates are a lure for yield hunters, its mercurial inflation and the perception that central-bank policy has been too loose for the prevailing economic conditions has made the lira one of the most volatile currencies in the world.“We must conclude, for now, that Kavcioglu will be mandated with reducing and keeping rates as low as possible,” said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets at TD Securities in London. “If this hypothesis proves true, not only will we see a looser policy setting in Turkey in the coming months, but we will also likely experience a return to managing policy through unorthodox measures.”Last year, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the sinking currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by Turkish opposition for a judicial probe into the nation’s official reserves.In comparison, foreign investors purchased a net $4.7 billion worth of Turkish stocks and bonds in the months following Agbal’s appointment. Overseas inflows to Turkey through swaps were about $14 billion during that period, Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said.Among those who may find themselves on the wrong side of the trade are Japanese retail investors. Long positions by individuals in lira-yen stood at 263,585 contracts as of Friday. They’ve climbed about 9% since the start of the year.“We will never know how successful Agbal’s approach could have been, but initial signs were positive,” said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital in Dubai, who anticipated challenges to intensify in the near future and a reversal on some of the recent and large hot money inflows in the face of the unexpected decision. “Even when the market stabilizes after a while, investors will have little tolerance, if any, in case the new governor prematurely cuts the rates again,” Akcakmak said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil Becomes Second Country in the Americas to Approve a Bitcoin ETF

    The Brazil Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) has approved QR Capital's bitcoin ETF which will trade on the Sao Paulo-based B3 exchange.

  • Bank demand for Treasuries in focus after Fed ends regulatory break

    Investors will be closely watching demand for U.S. government securities in the coming months after the Federal Reserve declined to extend pandemic-related regulatory relief for big U.S. banks, which means they may need to raise capital against holdings of U.S. Treasuries and central bank deposits. The Fed said it would launch a review of the capital rule, known as the "supplementary leverage ratio," while letting the exemption given last year expire on March 31. Some analysts and investors are concerned that banks may need to pare bond purchases, sell assets and/or reduce lending in overnight funding markets backed by Treasuries as unprecedented growth in reserves threatens to push some banks close to their capital ratio limits.

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Biden just canceled $1 billion in student loan debt. Are you eligible?

    The administration is providing relief to 72,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded.

  • Latest Biotech Flop Shows Risks of Trading in Penny Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street didn’t see this one coming but retail traders might have, as one tiny biotech saw its value sliced in half overnight on disappointing results for its only medicine in clinical testing.Before new data on an experimental drug combination for skin cancer sent Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. into a tailspin, every analyst tracked by Bloomberg recommended buying the stock. The average price target among the five brokers following the drug developer was $9, suggesting a roughly 70% return over Thursday’s closing price.But after the drug missed a key goal in a late-stage trial, the company saw its shares plunge by as much as 65%, the biggest intraday drop in eight years. Every one of those analysts cut their rating in the past 24 hours, now recommending investors hold onto the stock. So far, none have recommended selling the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drug maker.In Idera retail trading, “the last couple months have seen persistent selling with the occasional pop higher,” Eric Liu, the co-founder of Vanda Research said in an email. Data from VandaTrack, a unit of Vanda Research, shows that retail traders cumulatively sold off about 79,000 shares in March, the heaviest selling happened on March 17, when over 106,000 shares were dumped by day traders.In this case, Main Street may have been wiser than Wall Street and Idera’s top investors -- funds tied to the Beirut-based Pillar Invest Corp. and a hedge fund run by the billionaire health-care investor brothers Julian and Felix Baker. Today’s about face should sound an alarm for retail investors using their stimulus checks to dabble in penny stocks. For those chasing after quick returns, biotechs may be especially risky as the chances of successfully getting a new drug from the earliest stage of human testing to regulatory approval are about one in 10.Meme stocks and tiny biotechs drove Nasdaq trading volumes on Friday as stocks like Clovis Oncology Inc., SuperCom Ltd, Senestech Inc and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertaiment Co. rallied.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 5th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rise for a 5th consecutive week, with the bullish economic outlook supporting more upside to come. Economic data and central bank chatter will be in focus in the week ahead.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • How Is Your 401(k) Taxed When You Retire?

    The taxes you owe on your 401(k) distributions at retirement depend on whether your funds are in a traditional 401(k) or a Roth 401(k).

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Snap Up

    The ‘corona year’ has brought us confusion: a short, sharp recession last winter; a partial recovery last summer; and a pullback during the ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 in the fall and winter. As the country now heads into its second springtime of the pandemic, JPMorgan equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas made series of observations on the options facing investors. "We remain of the view that Cyclical stocks continue to lead on the upside as the business cycle strengthens, but also see some broadening out in market participation given the significant de-risking that has occurred within high Growth and expensive Momentum stocks... Growth stocks have also gotten substantially de-risked, de-coupled from Momentum factor, and now appear much less vulnerable (e.g. even to rising bond yields)," Lakos-Bujas noted. In short, the strategist sees opportunity for investors now, as economic growth appears to be grinding back into gear. Turning Lakos-Bujas' outlook into concrete recommendations, JPMorgan analysts are pounding the table on two stocks that look especially compelling. According to these analysts, each name is poised to surge in the 12 months ahead. After running JPM's stock picks through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also standing squarely in the bull camp as each boasts a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus. Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) The mining industry sounds like a good investment – and it frequently is. After all, what could have more cachet than owning a gold mine? The miners have some drawbacks, too: high overhead, unpredictable markets, and unproductive mines, to name just a few. Precious metal streaming companies, like Wheaton, exist to smooth over these bumps (which are sometimes substantial) and bring a level of predictability to metals markets. Streamer companies enter agreements with the mining companies, to buy up some or all production at a pre-determined price. The streamer can then sell the metals at the prevailing market price. Wheaton is one of the world’s largest precious metal streaming companies, with 2020 revenues of $1.09 billion, a company record, and a market cap of $18 billion. In its financial report on 4Q20, the company showed several strong metrics. Operating cash flow hit $208 million for the quarter, and $750 million for the full year. The company, as noted, record annual revenue, and was able to reduce net debt to just $2 million. Moreover, Wheaton raised its quarterly dividend to 13 cents per common share. Solid metal production, ahead of the previously published 2020 guidance, underlay these gains. JPMorgan analyst Tyler Langton likes what he's seeing, noting: “At current metal prices, the company should generate around $1.0 billion of cash flow this year, which we think will be directed at deals and/or its dividend. While the precious metal stocks as a whole have been pressured recently by rising interest rates and falling gold prices, we still see upside in WPM’s stock price even when running a $1,600/oz. gold price through the model…” Langton puts an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on WMP shares, and his $58 price target suggests it has room for a 53% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Langton’s track record, click here) The Strong Buy consensus rating on WPM shows that Wall Street believes this stock is as good as gold. The 12 recent reviews here include 9 to Buy and 3 to Hold. Shares are priced at $40.12, and the $52.45 average target implies an upside of 30%. (See WPM stock analysis on TipRanks) Smartsheet, Inc. (SMAR) Next up is Smartsheet, a SaaS company, which offers cloud-based workspace management and collaboration products. These software products, permitting faster and more efficient remote access teamwork, have an obvious compatibility with the current office-work environment. Smartsheet reported its 4Q21 – and full fiscal-year results – earlier this week, and showed some strong gains on key metrics. For the quarter, revenue was up 40% year-over-year to $109.9 million. The top line was driven by a 49% increase in billings, to $151.2 million, and by a 42% increase in subscription revenue, to $101.1 million. The company had strongly positive cash flow in the quarter, $9.9 million in net free cash flow. This was a strong turnaround from the year-ago quarter, when cash flow was negative. For the full year, the company reported a top line of $385.5 million, up 42% yoy. Again, subscription revenue was particularly pointed out; this metric rose 45% you to $352.8 million. A look at Smartsheet’s recurring revenues will help shed light on the company’s confidence. Smartsheet tracks the annualized contract value (ACV) as a measure of gross income; customers with ACV greater of $5,000 or more grew by 31% yoy; with ACV of $50,000 or more grew by 58% yoy, and with ACV of $100,000 or more grew by 68%. This indicates that Smartsheet can rely on increasingly lucrative recurring revenues going forward. JPM’s 5-star analyst Mark Murphy is impressed with Smartsheet's recent performance, enough to upgrade his stance on the stock from Neutral to Overweight (i.e. Buy). “We have been articulating a thesis that this category of collaborative work management wasn’t an immediate pandemic-response type of purchase, but we had theorized that it could start to gain attention later in the cycle as companies have more time to think about ways to get work done outside of Zoom and as they get more visibility into the distribution of their workforces post-COVID-19…. We continue to believe that Smartsheet faces ample growth opportunities across several vectors and thus carries potential to become part of the enterprise software fabric within organizations,” Murphy commented. Murphy puts an $83 price target on the stock to back his Buy rating, implying an upside of 32% for the next 12 months. (To watch Murphy’s track record, click here) All in all, a total of 8 analysts have weighed in on Smartsheet shares, and their recommendations include 7 Buys against just 1 Hold. This gives the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. SMAR is selling for $62.86 right now, and its $82 average price target suggest a runway to 30% upside this year. (See SMAR stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Ghost of Horrific Treasury Auction Haunts Bond Market on Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- A battered Treasuries market faces another trying week as it will have to absorb a massive slate of auctions focused in maturities that have gotten pummeled amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation.It’s been a month since a disastrous seven-year auction sent the bond market into a tailspin that reverberated across financial markets and helped put benchmark yields on the path to prepandemic heights. Now that maturity is on the calendar again, with a $62 billion offering looming as a source of anxiety for dealers in the week ahead.The government will be selling into a market that’s endured a painful stretch, driving an index of longer maturities into a bear market. A key part of the yield curve just hit its steepest in over five years after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans to keep rates near zero through 2023. The seven-year area, especially vulnerable to shifting speculation on monetary policy, has taken a beating as traders bet the central bank won’t be able to wait that long. It’s underperforming surrounding maturities by the most since 2015.“Supply is going to be a very important part of next week,” said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. “We’ll really see what type of end-user demand shows up at these auctions, and if the seven-year last month was so poorly sponsored because of volatility of that day or whether it’s a continued theme. There’s just a lot of volatility now and questions about whether higher rates are going to impact equities.”In February, when investors were already stepping back from bonds amid stimulus talks and the vaccine rollout, the government received record-low demand for the seven-year auction. The result added fueled to a Treasuries selloff that’s extended to a seventh straight week.The auction slate highlights another concern. Treasuries mostly shrugged off the Fed’s decision Friday to let lapse bank regulatory exemptions that have buoyed the bond market since the beginning of the pandemic. But dealers have been unloading Treasuries, and for some analysts the Fed’s move risks raising stress around auctions.Long-Maturity PainThe fixed-income slump has hit longer maturities hardest. As of Thursday, a Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury index that tracks debt with 10 years or more to maturity was down about 22% from its March 2020 peak, putting it in bear territory -- at least by this gauge. The 10-year yield touched 1.75% this week, the highest since January 2020.Yields and inflation expectations also took flight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on any need to combat the rise. A market proxy for inflation over the coming decade surged to about 2.3% this week, the highest since 2013.Powell reiterated this week that he would only see an issue with the bond selloff if it were accompanied by “disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.” Tech shares appeared to suffer at points this past week as yields extended their climb.That leaves traders monitoring a slew of Fed speakers ahead, especially Powell, for fresh insights. A continued message of patience on tightening rates could spark some to exit bets that hikes may come earlier than the Fed projects.“I suspect the Fedspeak will stay in line with Powell’s views of this week, that they are letting inflation grow a bit and probably aren’t going to be moving rates or tapering asset purchases” for a long time, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global.He expects 10-year yields to rise to around 1.9%-1.95% by mid-year, and he sees scope for 2.25% depending on the composition and size of any additional stimulus proposals.What to WatchThe economic calendar:March 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; existing home salesMarch 23: Current account balance; new home sales; Richmond Fed manufacturing indexMarch 24: MBA mortgage applications; durable/capital goods orders; Markit PMIsMarch 25: Jobless claims; GDP; Langer consumer comfort; Kansas City Fed manufacturingMarch 26: Advance goods trade balance; wholesale/retail inventories; personal income/spending; PCE deflator; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar:March 21: Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin at Credit Suisse Asian Investment ConferenceMarch 22: Powell in BIS panel; Barkin; San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles on Libor transition; Governor Michelle BowmanMarch 23: St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic; Barkin; Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before House committee; Governor Lael Brainard in two appearances; New York Fed’s John WilliamsMarch 24: Barkin; Powell and Yellen before Senate committee; Williams; Daly; Chicago Fed’s Charles EvansMarch 25: Williams; Clarida; Bostic; Evans; DalyThe auction calendar:March 22: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 23: 52-week bills; 42-day cash-management bills; 2-year notesMarch 24: 2-year floating-rate notes; 5-year notesMarch 25: 4-, 8-week bills; 7-year notesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My ex-boyfriend and I contributed to our household based on our salaries. I’m now owed $23K in back pay. Do I pay him back?

    ‘He and I don’t really talk anymore, but we ended on relatively good terms, and I want to do the right thing.’

  • Don’t Ignore the Reddit Penny Stocks Bonanza of 2021

    Want to make mind-boggling returns on a black-box investment? How about throwing $500 at a Reddit penny stock. Most of the time, that amount would have gone nowhere. But, had you bought HUMBL (OTCMKTS:TSNPD) in October, the blockchain startup would have turned that $500 into $3.4 million today. Many other picks saw equally notable gains this year. Source: Shutterstock For decades, the sleepy world of penny stocks drew yawns from Wall Street investors. Few “real” investors risked shopping in the graveyard of de-listed, zombie companies. But 2021 has changed all that. With the rise of retail trading, regular investors have become kingmakers of the over-the-counter (OTC) and penny stock world. Much of the investment will still go to waste. The average penny stock loses 60% per year, according to long-running academic studies. But investing in even one of these winners will cover these losses a thousand times over. Some may even become world-beating companies; rising stock prices allow cheaper capital raises, planting the very seeds that pave the way to success.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Reddit penny stocks aren’t for everyone. But for those looking to invest, here’s how to stay ahead of the curve. The Rise of Reddit Penny Stocks Investing Many investors can’t even agree on a proper definition of a penny stock. Some look at a stock’s primary exchange: Companies listed on OTC markets are generally illiquid and low-priced, making them an ideal definition of “penny stocks.” Other investors look at a stock’s price: Anything below $5 will cut it for most. (Those with bigger pocketbooks might accept any figure below $10). Regardless, investors broadly agree that penny stocks are low-priced, risky companies that can return thousands of percentage points. And that has made them extraordinarily tempting targets for risk-taking Reddit investors seeking quintuple-digit gains. The first week of February, for instance, saw more OTC trading than during the first six months of 2020 combined. Today, stocks below $5 together are now worth $2.3 trillion, according to GuruFocus, a stock tracking website. Add stocks under $10, and the figure increases to $6.5 trillion. Put another way, cheap stocks are now worth as much as the Big 4 tech firms combined. Source: Data courtesy of OTC Markets That shift has made some lucky investors phenomenally rich. A basket of the top-10 OTC stocks has returned 24,100% in the past six months, far more than the modest 37% gains for the best S&P 500 performers. Want in? You’ll need a particular set of skills that’s unlike anything Wall Street investors have ever considered. Riding the Reddit Penny Stock Train In a world where a firm’s entire market cap gets dictated by its last trade price, a small number of dedicated retail traders can send a stock flying in a random direction. And as r/WallStreetBets investors proved to GameStop’s short-sellers, this so-called “dumb money” can wreak havoc on a hedge fund’s best-laid plans. With penny stocks, Reddit has taken this a step further. Since 2020, subscribers to the popular thread r/PennyStocks have grown ten times over to 1.4 million people. And where r/WallStreetBets (WSB) might have influenced the direction of several dozen stocks, the penny stock crowd has made kings out of far more. According to Unbiased Stock, a Reddit stock tracker, r/PennyStocks typically covers three times the number of stocks that WSB does, despite having far fewer subscribers. The size of these companies also matters. The typical pick on r/PennyStocks comes in at just $310 million, compared to $10.5 billion for WSB, making Redditors with high karma (a measure of Reddit influence) the literal kingmakers of the penny stock world. By following these highly influential accounts, investors can front-run the markets much like how high-frequency traders once used President Donald Trump’s tweets to earn alpha. Take 88 Energy (OTCMKTS:EEENF), for instance. The long unprofitable Alaskan oil company saw shares rise from $0.0001 in January to 2 cents after getting picked up by the subreddit. Any lucky soul who bought the 467,500 traded shares on Jan. 7 might have turned $50 into $10,000 (assuming they could achieve the $0.0001 price). But was 88 Energy’s sudden rise well-warranted? Heavens knows. The only important thing was that influential Redditors were actively promoting the stock. Are Penny Stocks Legitimate? Many skeptics might see this as a return to the “bad old days” of boiler room pump-and-dump schemes. Back then, stock promoters would call up unsuspecting investors to hard-sell worthless companies. Even now, the SEC finds itself mired in stamping out hucksters using social media to promote stocks they secretly own. (In the case of celebrities like Elon Musk promoting cryptocurrencies, the water gets even murkier). But Reddit’s r/PennyStocks crowd is something different. Most are regular Joes, looking for a like-minded community to share ideas. Many of the posts also border on parody — a product of the free-wheeling, fun-loving nature of the social media site. And while a few members turn out to be financial professionals – RoaringKitty, GameStop’s biggest Reddit promoter, was a FINRA-licensed professional — most are in it as amateurs. As Reddit’s market clout grows, SEC and other regulators will struggle to differentiate between pump-and-dumps versus legitimate commentary. Many of r/PennyStocks calls rise for legitimate economic reasons. Others are more borderline cases – was 88 Energy’s rise a case of mistaken identity, rampant stock promotion or an improvement in economic outlook? No one may ever know. But even as lawmakers continue to scratch their heads, one thing is clear: These market movers will only grow larger as more investors jump aboard. How to Invest in Reddit Penny Stocks Most people will rightly turn their noses on penny stocks. Instead, they’ll attempt to follow time-tested advice: Fund an IRA and buy a combination of index funds and highly profitable long-term stocks. S&P 500 ETFs, CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) and American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) come to mind. But what about those who want the potential for more significant gains? If you’re looking to put in $50, $500 or even $5,000 into the OTC casino, Reddit has created a way for ordinary investors to profit. In the past, most penny stocks once followed a similar pattern: An inactive company would live in hibernation for years before inexplicably rising on insider trading. The moment the reason got announced — usually via official press release — insiders would have already sucked out the upside, leaving other investors holding the bag. Reddit changes all that. Instead, thousands of cyber sleuths now patrol the web for the slightest hints of price action. And instead of calling up investors one by one, these retail investors can use platforms like Reddit, Twitter and Discord to instantly share their thoughts with the entire world. Consider a high-profile case from late last month. When short-seller Hindenburg first targeted SOS Ltd (NYSE:SOS) on Feb. 28, shares of the Chinese cryptocurrency miner initially tumbled 25%. The allegations of outright fraud were so damaging that even your author wasn’t sure whether SOS had a working mining facility. Among other issues, the firm’s press release photos showed the wrong crypto miners. The company’s official headquarters, meanwhile, led investigators to a hotel room in central China. Reddit users immediately sprang into action. The following day, cell phone videos of an SOS-branded mining operation began surfacing on Reddit and other popular stock discussion sites. As fear and uncertainty began to lift, SOS stock rebounded 70%, finishing even higher than before the Hindenburg piece. The video would eventually end up on the main SOS page, burnishing the new Reddit detectives’ power. Should You Invest in Reddit Penny Stocks? Plenty of bad agents will use these methods for personal gain – at least one Reddit stock promoter has already gotten hit by a shareholder lawsuit. Even the SOS saga hasn’t reasonably concluded yet. But for investors with an ear for Reddit chatter, following these trends and getting out early opens the door to supernormal returns. It’s going to take a watchful eye. But investors looking for superior risk-return investments shouldn’t ignore the Reddit penny stocks bonanza of 2021. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Donât Ignore the Reddit Penny Stocks Bonanza of 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Crypto Mining Stocks Could Keep Beating Bitcoin in ‘Modern-Age Digital Gold Rush’

    Crypto mining stocks could deliver amplified returns during a bitcoin bull market, according to FundStrat research.

  • Ethereum Could Overtake Bitcoin, Messari Analyst Says

    What Happened: Ryan Watkins, an analyst at cryptocurrency research firm Messari, believes Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could surpass Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to become the most valuable cryptocurrency. In a recent interview with Fintech Today, Watkins said that the shift towards Ethereum 2.0 would bring about some changes in the coin’s monetary policy, which could lead to Ether (ETH) taking over as the leading cryptocurrency in the future. Why It Matters: According to Watkins, Bitcoin’s unique selling point as a “store of value” asset is the fact that its monetary policy is very predictable. “I think that the shift to Ethereum 2.0 and proof of stake, which is kind of like a new way of securing the Ethereum blockchain....Ethereum may actually be more secure than Bitcoin”, he said. Watkins pointed out that the new monetary policy brought about by Ethereum 2.0 would lead to ETH being a deflationary asset, as more of the token’s supply is burned every year. While this would undoubtedly lead to a higher value proposition for Ethereum, the Messari analyst highlighted how the rise in DeFi (decentralized finance) applications being built on the Ethereum has further propelled the blockchain’s utility in the crypto space. See also: How to Buy Ethereum (ETH) “The way Ethereum becomes money is not actually by being adopted by countries as a currency; the way it becomes money is actually by building his own economy,” explained Watkins while stating that the GDP of Ethereum is actually rivaling many large countries in the world. Data from Blockchain Center shows that Ethereum has already surpassed Bitcoin in terms of node count, transaction count, and total transaction fees. However, in terms of market cap, Ethereum’s $200 billion is still a ways off from Bitcoin’s market cap of $1 trillion. Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $59,063 with a slight loss of 0.67% in the past twenty-four hours. Ethereum was trading at $1,826, showing 0.15% growth in twenty-four hours and a 3.84% gain over the past week. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Mining Revenue On The Rise: Miners Record M In A Single DayUK Payments Firm Bottlepay Enables Bitcoin Payments Via Twitter, Reddit, Discord, More Apps© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Splunk Fell Behind in the Cloud Era. Now It’s Catching Up and the Stock Could Soar.

    The software company Splunk is making a late and painful transition to the cloud. The end result should be a win for investors—they just don’t know it yet.

  • Oil prices climb toward session highs on report of an attack on Saudi oil facility

    Oil futures climbed toward their highest levels of the trading session Friday, buoyed by reports that an oil facility in Saudi Arabia was attacked by drones. Aljazeera reported that Saudi Arabia said drones struck an oil facility in the capital of Riyadh Friday and ignited a fire, though authorities did not name the facility. Tensions in the Middle East have climbed this month. Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition dropped bombs on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa earlier this month following attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil and military facilities that have been blamed on Iran-backed Houthi rebels. April West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.10, or 1.8%, to trade at $61.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while May Brent crude added 94 cents, or 1.5%, to $64.22 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • What it means if Cathie Wood is the face of the market

    Is the tech up cycle of the bull market over, and if so, does that mean Cathie Wood’s time is up? It’s a big question not just for Wood but for millions of us.

  • Pressure mounts on auto insurers to give you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    California commissioner says insurers have been unfairly profiting from pandemic.