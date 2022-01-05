U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,777.75
    -6.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,640.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,221.75
    -54.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.00
    -4.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    -0.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.29
    +0.69 (+4.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9370
    -0.1890 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,609.63
    +92.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.57
    +17.22 (+1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.93
    -0.22 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

At Stunning 18.7% CAGR, Dashboard Camera Market Size [2022-2028] | is Expected to Reach USD 11.48 Billion

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Dashboard Camera Market Key Companies Analyzed in this Report Are Panasonic Corporation (Osaka, Japan), Garmin Ltd. (Kansas, U.S.), DOD Tech (Taoyuan, Taiwan), Waylens Inc. (Boston, U.S.), Pittasoft Co. Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea), Papago Inc. (Taipei, Taiwan), Aptiv (Dublin, Ireland), LG Innotek (Gwangju, South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.).

Pune, India, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global dashboard camera market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 11.48 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 18.7% between 2022 to 2028. In its report titled “Dashboard Camera Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insight mentions that the market stood at USD 3.02 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.46 billion in 2021.

In recent times, it has been experienced that the eyewitnesses or the vehicle owner do not provide exact and true details regarding any accident. Thus, dash cams are used to capture high quality footage to expedite insurance claims. Additionally, semi-autonomous vehicles also integrate advanced driver assistance features with dash cams to provide features such as real-time sensing and motion detection. The aforementioned factors are driving the market growth.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dashboard-camera-market-103046


COVID-19 Impact:

In the first quarter of 2020, the dashboard camera market witnessed decline in its sales. This is because, mostly, the dashboard cameras in North America and Europe are imported from Asian manufacturing units. Due to COVID these manufacturing facilities were temporarily shut in China, Taiwan, and Japan, causing a severe shortage of dash cams in western countries. However, the market is expected to revive during the forecast period.

What does the Report Offer?

The report for Dashboard Camera aids in understanding the dynamics and structure of the global market by evaluating market segments and projecting the market size. The clear representation of competitive analysis of key competitors in the market by product, price, financial situation, and product portfolio.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dashboard-camera-market-103046


Segmentation:

  • By technology type, the market is divided into basic, advanced and smart. By channel type it is bifurcated into single channel, dual channel.

  • Based on channel type, single channel held the market share of 72.9% in 2020. This is because, single channel is cost effective and offers good quality recordings and images

  • By vehicle type, it is divided into passenger cars, commercial vehicles and others. Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.


Quick Buy - Dashboard Camera Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103046


Drivers and Restraints:

Technological Advancement of Dash Cams to Drive Market Growth

In recent times, with technological advancements, dash cams are now equipped with a 3-axis G-sensor. It has increased dash cams' functionality beyond only recording footage. It can also detect sudden movements, such as emergency braking or collisions. In such emergency events, it triggers specific actions to make sure that the footage is preserved and uploaded to the cloud or lock it to safeguard against tampering or erasure. Moreover, with incorporation of artificial intelligence i.e. AI-powered analysis, these dash cams are used as part of driver monitoring systems to track and alert the drivers if they fall asleep. Such factors are expected to drive dashboard camera market growth.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Dominate Backed by Product Legalization in Several Countries
Europe is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the varying privacy infringement laws. For instance, in Belgium and France, dash cams have been legalized for private use. However, users are forbidden from uploading footage online. Similarly, in the U.K. and Spain, dash cams are perfectly legal as long as they don’t restrict the field of vision for the driver. Hence, these factors will influence the growth of the market in this region. The region’s market stood at USD 1.53 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase significant dashboard camera market share in upcoming years, owing to the increasing vehicle sales in countries such as South Korea and India. Furthermore, issues such as car insurance frauds and road safety in South East Asian countries and India have also propelled the rapid adoption of dash cams in these countries.


List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

  • Panasonic Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

  • Garmin Ltd. (Kansas, U.S.)

  • DOD Tech (Taoyuan, Taiwan)

  • Waylens Inc. (Boston, U.S.)

  • Pittasoft Co. Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

  • Papago Inc. (Taipei, Taiwan)

  • Aptiv (Dublin, Ireland)

  • LG Innotek (Gwangju, South Korea)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dashboard-camera-market-103046


Global Dashboard Camera Market Segmentation:

By Technology Type:

  • Basic,

  • Advanced

  • Smart

By Channel Type:

  • Single Channel

  • Dual Channel

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car

  • Commercial Vehicle

By Geography:

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dashboard-camera-market-103046


Table Of Content:

1. Introduction
1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
4.1. Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3. SWOT Analysis
4.4. Technological Developments
4.5. Value Chain Analysis
4.6. Impact of COVID-19 on Dashboard Camera Market
5. Global Dashboard Camera Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
5.1. Key Findings / Summary
Continued…


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Americas president talks F-150 Lightning demand, chip crisis, and electric vehicle competition

    Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of the Americas and International Markets Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Ford's F-150 electric truck demand and the increasing production of electric vehicles.

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • XPeng Weighs In on Delistings, Data Security, and China’s EV Boom

    China-related risks aren't going away, so investors will have to keep working to understand them. Talking with the Chinese-based companies is a great approach.

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Chinese "mobile only" e-commerce site Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are getting hit disproportionately hard however, down 11.8%. In a report on the disconnect between stock-market performance within China and the performance of Chinese stocks that trade in the United States, WSJ pointed out that "the total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year" -- but "Chinese stocks listed in the U.S." declined by 42%, on average. As it turns out, much of the increase in the value of the Chinese stock market last year came about simply through the addition of new listings of companies on Chinese exchanges.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Gains Ground After OPEC+ Decision

    USD/CAD declined below the 50 EMA and made an attempt to settle below the support level at 1.2680.

  • New England Power Prices Soar on Higher Gas Costs, Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricity prices in New England jumped on Tuesday as a frigid start to the day spurred demand when the cost of natural gas used to fuel power plants soared.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockReal-time power pric

  • Evergrande Gets a New Reason to Worry

    The debt-laden property developer has come under tightening regulatory scrutiny, leading to nasty surprises.

  • Top Gold Stocks for January 2022

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Some of the major players in the gold industry include Canada-based Franco-Nevada Corp.

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • The 10 Best Performing Commodities Of 2021

    Crude, Coffee And Copper rallied in 2021, but the real star in commodities posted triple-digit price gains

  • These are the stocks Wall Street analysts heavily favor for 2022 and also expect to rise the most

    DEEP DIVE As the coronavirus pandemic has stretched out, investors have continued to pour money into stocks, in part because the alternatives have been dismal. Why bother with 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds that yield a paltry 1.

  • Oil steadies as investors weigh impact of Omicron surge

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, though the upside remained limited after U.S. fuel inventories climbed. Brent crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.03%, to $80.04 a barrel by 0716 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 2 cents, or 0.03%, to $77.01 a barrel. The United States reported nearly 1 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest daily tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous U.S. peak set a week ago.

  • German Energy Giant Uniper Gets $11 Billion for Margin Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- German energy giant Uniper SE was forced to borrow billions to pay down margin calls -- the collateral that exchanges require to back up trades -- as European gas and electricity prices rallied.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by Ind

  • MBA Class Of 2021 Jobs: Offers Soar For Cornell Grads

    According to its 2021 jobs report, 97% of Cornell Johnson MBAs received employment offers within three months of graduation. Courtesy photo Though salaries and bonuses continue to rise year-over-year for Cornell University’s MBA graduates, ... The post MBA Class Of 2021 Jobs: Offers Soar For Cornell Grads appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Investors Buy up Metaverse Real Estate in Virtual Land Boom

    Real-estate transactions in the metaverse are reaching record highs. We spoke with companies investing in digital real estate to understand the economic model, and why investors are spending millions on virtual property. Photo: Republic Realm

  • Ford's Moves Are Electrifying: Here's How to Trade It

    Within two years, Ford expects to have the capacity to produce 600,000 battery electric vehicles per annum.

  • U.S. court revives lawsuit against Pfizer, others on Iraq terrorism funding claims

    A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and other companies over allegations their contracts with Iraq's health ministry helped fund terrorism that killed Americans during the war in Iraq. The plaintiffs contend that the militia group Jaysh al-Mahdi, sponsored by Hezbollah, controlled Iraq's health ministry and that the 21 defendant U.S. and European medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies made corrupt payments to obtain medical-supply contracts.

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.