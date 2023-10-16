Stunning contemporary home in Provincetown: Epic water views, swimming pool at $4.995M

This splendid Provincetown home is located near the absolute tip of Cape Cod. Designed and built by Kevin Bazarian, the home features spectacular panoramic views of Cape Cod Bay, the West End breakwater, Wood End Light and the Atlantic Ocean beyond.

Built in 2020, the contemporary house offers three levels of beautiful and luxurious living space, graced by floor-to-ceiling windows that capture the stunning vistas at every turn.

"The views are incredible from all three floors," said listing agent Brett Holmes of Kinlin Grover Compass.

Priced at $4,995,000, the home is part of the gated Pilgrims Landing Association and features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

This beautifully-designed contemporary home in Provincetown features stunning water views.

It's hard to imagine a better space and location for entertaining. Chat with your guests while you prepare gourmet treats in the open concept kitchen, as they marvel at the views. Or step onto one of the two amazing outdoor decks to get a front row seat to nature's splendor. One of the decks features a swimming pool, a cool refuge on warm summer days.

The home's location in the far West End means peace, quiet and fabulous sunsets are always in vogue, even in the height of summer. But it's only about a mile to the center of town, and walking or biking along Commercial Street is a scenic delight. The legendary Red Inn restaurant is less than half a mile from the home.

Easy access to nature is also assured. The West End breakwater is just a few steps from the home, and it offers one of the most challenging and beautiful walks on Cape Cod. Herring Cove Beach is less than a mile from the home, and just beyond, the Cape Cod National Seashore offers hiking and biking opportunities galore.

So, if you like the idea of mind-blowing vistas and a beautifully designed home with quick access to Provincetown's nature and nightlife, it may well be worth a spin to this special spot at the Cape tip.

House details for 3 Pilgrims Landing in Provincetown

Address: 3 Pilgrims Landing, Provincetown

Price: $4,995,000

Rooms: three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bath

Square feet: 2,627

Lot size: 0.22 acre

Year built: 2020

MLS#: 22302786

Contact: Brett Holmes, Kinlin Grover Compass, 508.360.3690

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @capecast.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Provincetown home for sale: Huge water views and pool at $4.995M