Stunning Sun Valley Lake home offers a martini dock, custom bunks, and custom finishes

This executive home offers breathtaking views of Sun Valley Lake in Ringgold County with ample space and amenities for year-round living or a vacation home. The custom high-end finishes and professional design features inside and out make this a property you must see in person to truly appreciate.

Take a seat on the huge brick-paved porch before entering the 6,000-square-foot house. The main level includes a family room with soaring ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace flanked by windows that also run floor to ceiling and let in tons of natural light and include custom blinds.

Gorgeous wooden beams and columns tie together the home, blending with the beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen. The kitchen also features all top-of-the-line appliances, a tiered island and a huge hidden pantry.

A beautiful master bedroom with a water view and spa-like bathroom, additional bedroom/craft room with built-ins and a large and convenient laundry room round out this level.

The second floor offers luxury and surprises for the whole family, featuring two bedrooms and an adorable custom bunk room including a huge hanging bobber and a real pontoon play feature. You’ll also find another massive family room with a game area and wet bar.

And back downstairs, the attached two-car garage offers more living space, with its heated epoxy floors, kitchenette and additional safe room.

Outside, enjoy the enclosed gazebo or relax on the martini dock or double floating dock and take in the lake scene. Mature trees and extensive landscaping make this a waterfront paradise. The property also includes an additional two-car garage that includes a work area and tons of storage.

This unique lakefront property on Sun Valley Lake is listed at $2.3 million by Jessica Brown of Stoney Oak Properties LLC. For more information or to tour the home, contact Brown at 515-305-1200.

Where: 1285 Frontier Road, Ellston

Asking price: $2.26 million

Year built: 2013

Square footage: 6,085

Stats: Five bedrooms, four bathrooms

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Look inside a $2.3 million home on Sun Valley Lake outside Ellston