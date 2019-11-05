Sturgeon Hints SNP Would Help Put Corbyn in Power: Election Update

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could take power thanks to support from the Scottish National Party, if no party wins an overall majority in next month’s U.K. election. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon dropped the hint in an interview on Tuesday, saying she would never help the Tories stay in office.

Corbyn sets out his own Brexit plans in a speech, after an open letter from the prime minister accused him of offering nothing but more uncertainty and delay.

Must read: Hedge Funds Flock to Support Johnson, Fueled by Fear and Policy

Key Developments:

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speech on BrexitLiberal Democrats launch their election campaignBBC poll tracker shows the Conservatives on an upward trajectory, and some signs of recovery for Labour. The Brexit Party is seen losing supportRead more: Johnson and Corbyn Trade Brexit Barbs as U.K. Election Heats UpMPs chose a new House of Commons speaker who is pledging to heal Brexit divisions

Swinson Rules Out Helping Corbyn (11:10 a.m.)

Jo Swinson said she would “categorically” rule out any pact that put Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street in the event no party secures a majority at next month’s general election.

Swinson said she didn’t trust Corbyn on Brexit -- she previously said the Labour leader wants to take the U.K. out of the European Union -- and also pointed to the atmosphere in Labour that had led to MPs including Luciana Berger (see 10:50 a.m.) quitting the party due to antisemitism.

Don’t Abuse Statistics, Watchdog Warns Parties (11 a.m.)

David Norgrove, chairman of the U.K. Statistics Authority, warned politicians campaigning for the Dec. 12 election not to abuse data in their attempts to win votes.

Sources of statistics should be clear and accessible, Norgrove said in a letter to party leaders as he called on them to avoid selectively using numbers to back their positions.

“Statistics can be a powerful support for an argument, but misuse damages their integrity, causes confusion and undermines trust,’’ Norgrove said in a statement. “This is particularly important during the intense public scrutiny of an election campaign, where misinformation can spread quickly.’’

Grieve: Time Running Out for Russia Report (10:55 a.m.)

Dominic Grieve, chairman of Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee, said time is running out for the publication of a report into alleged Russian activity in the U.K. -- including claims of espionage, subversion and interference in elections.

Even though the report was finalized in March and given to Boris Johnson’s office on Oct. 17, the government has yet to publish it. Grieve, who was expelled from the Tory party for opposing the prime minister’s Brexit strategy, says ministers are attempting to bury its findings.

He will question the government on the issue in the House of Commons at about 12:30 p.m. As it’s Parliament’s last sitting day before the election, “time is running out” as the report must be made available while MPs are in session, he said in an interview.

Lib Dems Pledge to Beat ‘Old Tired Parties’ (10:50 a.m.)

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson launched her party’s general election campaign on Tuesday with a pledge to stop Brexit and plow billions of pounds into public services.

“Any form of Brexit will damage our jobs, our economy and our public services, starving them of vital cash as the economy struggles along,” Swinson said in a speech in London. Canceling Britain’s departure from the European Union, she said, would yield a 50 billion-pound ($65 billion) dividend that her party would plow into public services over the next five years.

Swinson was introduced by Luciana Berger, a former Labour MP who’s one of eight defectors from other parties to swell the ranks of the Lib Dems. She called Swinson the party’s candidate for prime minister, showing the grand ambitions of a party that won just 12 seats in 2012.

Swinson said it was time to break away from the “big old tired parties,” and that change is possible. “When I look at Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, I am absolutely certain I could do a better job than either of them.”

New Speaker Concerned About Candidate Safety (8:30 a.m.)

Story continues