Sturgeon Hints SNP Would Help Put Corbyn in Power: Election Update

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could take power thanks to support from the Scottish National Party, if no party wins an overall majority in next month’s U.K. election. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon dropped the hint in an interview on Tuesday, saying she would never help the Tories stay in office.
Corbyn sets out his own Brexit plans in a speech, after an open letter from the prime minister accused him of offering nothing but more uncertainty and delay.
Must read: Hedge Funds Flock to Support Johnson, Fueled by Fear and Policy
Key Developments:
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speech on BrexitLiberal Democrats launch their election campaignBBC poll tracker shows the Conservatives on an upward trajectory, and some signs of recovery for Labour. The Brexit Party is seen losing supportRead more: Johnson and Corbyn Trade Brexit Barbs as U.K. Election Heats UpMPs chose a new House of Commons speaker who is pledging to heal Brexit divisions
Swinson Rules Out Helping Corbyn (11:10 a.m.)
Jo Swinson said she would “categorically” rule out any pact that put Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street in the event no party secures a majority at next month’s general election.
Swinson said she didn’t trust Corbyn on Brexit -- she previously said the Labour leader wants to take the U.K. out of the European Union -- and also pointed to the atmosphere in Labour that had led to MPs including Luciana Berger (see 10:50 a.m.) quitting the party due to antisemitism.
Don’t Abuse Statistics, Watchdog Warns Parties (11 a.m.)
David Norgrove, chairman of the U.K. Statistics Authority, warned politicians campaigning for the Dec. 12 election not to abuse data in their attempts to win votes.
Sources of statistics should be clear and accessible, Norgrove said in a letter to party leaders as he called on them to avoid selectively using numbers to back their positions.
“Statistics can be a powerful support for an argument, but misuse damages their integrity, causes confusion and undermines trust,’’ Norgrove said in a statement. “This is particularly important during the intense public scrutiny of an election campaign, where misinformation can spread quickly.’’
Grieve: Time Running Out for Russia Report (10:55 a.m.)
Dominic Grieve, chairman of Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee, said time is running out for the publication of a report into alleged Russian activity in the U.K. -- including claims of espionage, subversion and interference in elections.
Even though the report was finalized in March and given to Boris Johnson’s office on Oct. 17, the government has yet to publish it. Grieve, who was expelled from the Tory party for opposing the prime minister’s Brexit strategy, says ministers are attempting to bury its findings.
He will question the government on the issue in the House of Commons at about 12:30 p.m. As it’s Parliament’s last sitting day before the election, “time is running out” as the report must be made available while MPs are in session, he said in an interview.
Lib Dems Pledge to Beat ‘Old Tired Parties’ (10:50 a.m.)
Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson launched her party’s general election campaign on Tuesday with a pledge to stop Brexit and plow billions of pounds into public services.
“Any form of Brexit will damage our jobs, our economy and our public services, starving them of vital cash as the economy struggles along,” Swinson said in a speech in London. Canceling Britain’s departure from the European Union, she said, would yield a 50 billion-pound ($65 billion) dividend that her party would plow into public services over the next five years.
Swinson was introduced by Luciana Berger, a former Labour MP who’s one of eight defectors from other parties to swell the ranks of the Lib Dems. She called Swinson the party’s candidate for prime minister, showing the grand ambitions of a party that won just 12 seats in 2012.
Swinson said it was time to break away from the “big old tired parties,” and that change is possible. “When I look at Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, I am absolutely certain I could do a better job than either of them.”
New Speaker Concerned About Candidate Safety (8:30 a.m.)
Lindsay Hoyle, the new House of Commons speaker, said he’s concerned about the security of candidates on the campaign trail. He said the police are working on a letter of advice about personal security.
“I do worry about the abuse and level of threat,” Hoyle told BBC radio. His comments come after several MPs said they are stepping down at the election due to online and personal abuse.
Labour, Tories Dispute Timescale for New Deal (8:15 a.m.)
Labour’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, said that if his party wins next month’s election, he could renegotiate a Brexit deal with the European Union within three months, judging by discussions he has already had.
But in an open letter to Corbyn, Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Labour of offering nothing but uncertainty and delay, and on Tuesday, Cabinet minister Michael Gove stuck to that line of attack. Corbyn “would go back to Brussels, he would re-negotiate the whole deal -- that would take months, possibly years,” Gove told the BBC.
SNP Hints at Backing for Corbyn (7:40 a.m.)
Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon hinted her party could support Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour if no one wins an outright majority at the election. Another so-called hung Parliament would put the SNP in a strong position to hold the balance of power, she said.
Sturgeon told the BBC her party will not enter into formal coalition with any party, and ruled out backing the Conservatives under any circumstances.
“We could be facing a hung Parliament,” Sturgeon said. “If the SNP is holding the balance of power after that, then that’s an incredibly powerful and influential position for Scotland to be in.”
She added that while Corbyn is guilty of “prevarication” and “lack of leadership” if he were in government it would be better to have “strong SNP voices in there, making sure that Scotland’s interests are protected.”
Earlier:
Johnson and Corbyn Trade Brexit Barbs as U.K. Election Heats UpU.K. Parliament Picks Speaker With Pledge to Heal Brexit DivideCorbyn Goes on the Attack in Brexit Speech: U.K. Campaign Trail
To contact the reporters on this story: Kitty Donaldson in London at kdonaldson1@bloomberg.net;Alex Morales in London at amorales2@bloomberg.net;Thomas Penny in London at tpenny@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.