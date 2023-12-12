Stussy-exclusive Beats Studio Pro ship on December 15

Beats has collaborated with streetwear label Stussy on a pair of Beats Studio Pro, with a 1990's-inspired design scheme used for the limited-edition headphones.







The Apple-owned Beats has collaborated with a number of high-profile design and fashion brands on special editions of its product. Following successful collaborations with Olive & June and Kim Kardashian, Beats has added one more brand to the collection.



Streetwear brand Stussy has worked with Beats on a version of the Beats Studio Po headphones. The collaboration, supposedly based on 1990s personal electronics according to HypeBeast, has resulted in throwback-inspired headphones.





The color scheme of light beige earcups and cushions in the same sort of color as urethane skateboard wheels, while the main band is dark grey. The Beats branding remains on the ears, with the Stussy name on the top of the headband and logos inside the earcups.



Aside from the visuals, the Beats Studio Pro are still stock, including ANC and Transparency support, extensive battery life lasting up to 40 hours, one-touch pairing with iOS devices, "Hey Siri" and Find My support, and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.



The Stussy-branded Beats Studio Pro will be available from Stussy's online store, select Stussy chapter stores, and select Dover Street Market locations on Friday, December 15, priced at $349.99.



If you don't fancy paying full price for branded headphones, you can still pick up the Beats Studio Pro at a discount, with Amazon selling them for half price.