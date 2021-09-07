U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

STV Group, Inc., Agrees To Acquire CP&Y, Inc.

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that STV Group, Inc., has agreed to acquire CP&Y, Inc. CP&Y is an employee-owned engineering, architectural, and field services consulting firm with a staff of over 375 professionals in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Florida, and Virginia.

STV Logo (PRNewsfoto/STV)
STV Logo (PRNewsfoto/STV)

"Joining forces with CP&Y will cement our presence in the Texas infrastructure market and serve as a catalyst to expand our water and wastewater practices nationwide. Our firms share a similar ethos – we are client-focused and employee-centric, with a long-range outlook that is multi-generational," said Greg Kelly, P.E., president and chief executive officer of STV. "The combined company will serve as an ideal platform to leverage growth opportunities across multiple markets and geographies."

"This relationship affords us an engine for growth, and we are excited to become a part of the STV organization. STV is a strategic fit for our clients and employees. Our firms are aligned philosophically on how we approach our projects and the value we place on our clients and employees," said J.J. Roohms, P.E., president of CP&Y.

"This is an important milestone. We at The Pritzker Organization are enthusiastic about this strategic acquisition and the significant opportunities for growth that it presents for STV and CP&Y," said STV Board member Billy Nand of The Pritzker Organization. STV is a portfolio company of The Pritzker Organization, L.L.C.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey. The firm has 40 offices throughout the United States and in Canada. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About CP&Y: Since opening its first office in Arlington, TX, in 1980, CP&Y has grown to become an award-winning, full-service firm that focuses on the water and wastewater, transportation and transit, roadways and bridges, and aviation market sectors. The firm is consistently ranked among the Top 500 Design Firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. To learn more about CP&Y, visit the firm's website at www.cpyi.com.

About The Pritzker Organization, L.L.C.: The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. TPO is focused on partnering with exceptional leaders to create value across a wide range of industries. TPO looks for opportunities where it can create value for our family's interests and our partners and colleagues over a significant time horizon. For more than 60 years, TPO has overseen and guided the development of dozens of portfolio companies across a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, life sciences, hospitality, health care and services. Notable businesses include Hyatt Hotels, Triton Container and the Marmon Group. Recent control investments include TMS International, Lithko Contracting, KBP Investments, Mammoth Holdings and STV. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses over the long term, TPO is also active in special situations, advising the family's interests in the deployment of capital across a wide spectrum of industries and across every tier of the balance sheet, from senior debt to equity. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

For more information, contact:
Mark Ginocchio, 212-505-4916
mark.ginocchio@stvinc.com
Sarah Beers, 713-579-7426
sbeers@cpyi.com
Billy Nand, 312-873-4900
bnand@pritzkerorg.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stv-group-inc-agrees-to-acquire-cpy-inc-301370464.html

SOURCE STV

