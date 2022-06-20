U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.27
    +0.71 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0504
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1050
    +0.1450 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,024.15
    -94.35 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.04
    -1.89 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

STV Signs Landmark Equity in Infrastructure Project Pledge

·4 min read

Firm joins leading public agencies in a commitment to increase equity in infrastructure as projects funded by the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act take shape

STV unveils its 4-point action plan to support the Equity in Infrastructure Pledge an joins Advisory Council of the Equity in Infrastructure Project

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STV, a leader in engineering, architectural, planning and program and construction management services, today announced it has signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) Pledge, becoming one of the first architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms to commit to advancing equity in infrastructure with a goal of increasing the number, size and percentage of historically underutilized businesses (HUBs) growing to prime contractors, participating in joint ventures or becoming equity participants.

STV Logo. (PRNewsfoto/STV)
STV Logo. (PRNewsfoto/STV)

STV is the first AEC firm to commit to the EIP Pledge by enhancing how it will engage with its clients, partners and communities through the following 4-point equity action plan:

  1. Growth: Create more opportunities for HUBs by advising clients how to package contracts to increase the number, value and proportion of both sub and prime contracting opportunities.

  2. Efficiency: Streamline administrative processes for HUBs by advising clients how to consolidate or eliminate administrative operations to boost HUB access to projects.

  3. Support: Back policy reforms that help build generational wealth for HUBs such as centralizing certification and removing contract value caps.

  4. Awareness: Promote, educate and connect clients and industry peers with EIP to raise awareness about the importance of equity in infrastructure and expand the number of signatories to the EIP Pledge.

"The public sector has a tremendous role in driving equity in infrastructure, but that doesn't mean the private sector has to sit on the sidelines. We must seize this historic moment of generational investment in our country's infrastructure as an equally historic opportunity to create generational wealth and expand access to sustainable work for those historically left out," said Greg Kelly, P.E., STV president and CEO. "STV is proud to commit to the Equity in Infrastructure Pledge, and we look forward to working with our clients and our industry peers as we deliver more equitable infrastructure projects in the future."

"As we make investments in long lasting infrastructure projects, we must choose to be intentional and take concrete action to ensure we also make lasting changes in people's lives by building generational wealth and closing the racial wealth gap," said Denver International Airport CEO and EIP Chair and Co-Founder Phillip A. Washington. "We applaud STV for backing up its commitment to equity with action."

In addition to taking the EIP pledge, STV will hold a seat on the EIP Advisory Council to promote broad industry engagement and commitment.

EIP exists to improve public contracting practices to create more prime, joint venture and equity contracting opportunities for HUBs, with the ultimate goal of reducing the racial wealth gap. Through its Pledge, EIP works to secure commitments from public agencies to increase the number, size and scope of contracts going to HUBs by facilitating access and reducing barriers to compete for business. EIP was founded in anticipation of the $1.2 trillion IIJA and to leverage infrastructure spending to build wealth in underserved communities.

As a leader in transportation and infrastructure, STV has a history of launching and executing unique programs to advance equity in its projects and transform the way the firm does business in its communities. Prior to taking in the EIP Pledge, STV proactively formed a joint venture with Arredondo, Zepeda and Brunz, LLC (AZ&B), a Dallas-based HUB, supporting the multi-billion dollar Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Infrastructure Capital Program, which will provide the local, small business a direct pathway to larger projects and contracts in the future. For the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, STV prepared a first-of-its-kind Gender Action Plan that studied the needs of female mass transit riders in its public transportation system. In addition, on behalf of the Connecticut Department of Transportation, STV is performing a Service and Fare Equity (SAFE) analysis, evaluating rail service and both past and potential future fare changes to determine whether these adjustments are discriminatory or inequitable to people of color or those with low incomes.

For more information about STV, visit www.stvinc.com.

About STV

Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, water and other facilities. The firm is ranked 35th in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 10th in its transportation category. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com.

About The Equity in Infrastructure Project

The Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) seeks to improve public contracting practices by creating more opportunities for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUBs) to build generational wealth and reduce the racial wealth gap by creating more prime, joint venture and equity contracting opportunities for these firms. EIP defines HUBs as including firms formally designated as DBEs, Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE), Small Business Enterprises (SBE), as well as any other business classification used locally in the United States intended to boost the participation of otherwise underutilized firms, which can vary by state, region, and municipality. Learn more about the EIP Pledge at www.EquityInInfrastructure.org.

Media Contacts:
Marissa Matteo
(215) 444-3406
marissa.matteo@stvinc.com

Yusef Robb
(323) 384-1789
yusef@tkcommunicationsllc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stv-signs-landmark-equity-in-infrastructure-project-pledge-301571285.html

SOURCE STV

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • 'I trusted them with my savings:' Crypto investors scramble after accounts frozen

    Investors are rethinking their trust in some crypto firms, including Celsius Network, after the companies took drastic steps in the face of a liquidity crisis.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Tesla sued by former workers over Elon Musk staff cuts

    Tesla is being sued by former employees who have accused the electric car company for illegally laying off staff without notice during Elon Musk’s recent cuts.

  • Shoppers Are Facing Shortages of Beer to Popcorn This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world’s immense supply chains are still under pressure. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • Austria Returns to Coal Era in Hedge Against Russian Power Play

    (Bloomberg) -- Austria is returning to the coal age, reviving use of the dirtiest fossil fuel to generate power as Russia curbs flows of natural gas to Europe.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardState-controlled Verbund AG, Austria’

  • Conoco Sees Gas Volatility Lasting Years as it Invests in Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardConocoPhillips said volatility in global gas markets may last years, as it joined other Western energy companies investing in a $29 billion project to boost Qatar’s exports of the f

  • Raytheon's HQ move 'lowers the profile' of Mass. economy, professor says

    A couple of "not positive" consequences will hit the Bay State as Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s move of its headquarters to Virginia is set to become effective in the third quarter, according to one of the most prominent Boston innovation historians.

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Watch: Passengers Wait in Hours-Long Lines Amid Flight Cancellations

    Videos shared online show long lines snaking through U.S. airports as travelers faced flight delays and cancellations due to weather and staffing issues during the busy Juneteenth and Father’s Day holiday weekend. Airports around the world have also faced issues. Photo: Jonathan Pavlinec/Storyful

  • Apple workers at Maryland store vote to unionize, a first for the U.S.

    The local workers, forming the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, "have the support of a solid majority of our coworkers," they wrote in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook. An Apple spokesperson, responding to Reuters request for comment, said by email the company had "nothing to add at this time." Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at some large U.S. corporations, including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp.

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

  • Oil swings higher as tight supplies overshadow demand destruction

    Oil prices swung higher in volatile trading on Monday, as traders focused on tight supplies over slowing global economic growth. Brent crude futures settled up $1.01, or 0.9%, at $114.13 a barrel. "We've got two really competing narratives happening," said Houston oil consultant Andrew Lipow.

  • Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows

    Europe's biggest Russian gas buyers raced to find alternative fuel supplies on Monday and could burn more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled. Germany, Italy, Austria and the Netherlands have all signalled that coal-fired power plants could help see the continent through a crisis that has sent gas prices surging and added to the challenge facing policymakers battling inflation. Italy moved closer to declaring a state of alert on energy after oil company Eni said it was told by Russia's Gazprom that it would receive only part of its request for gas supplies on Monday.

  • At least one business giant is ready for India’s controversial new military jobs scheme

    A top Indian business leader has welcomed a newly announced, but deeply controversial, military jobs scheme announced by prime minister Narendra Modi’s government last week. Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group today, (June 20) said his conglomerate would recruit people trained under the Agnipath scheme.