Style Konsult Develops New App "STYiLES" To Show That Confidence Never Goes Out of Style

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Image consulting is not just about building the right wardrobe; it's about lifestyle transformation both personally and professionally. True to their mission, Style Konsult is making waves in the image consulting and personal shopping industry. Style Konsult works to help men become a better version of themselves by providing expert advice on fashion, styling, grooming and lifestyle. The key to their work is confidence and their commitment to ensuring that every client succeeds.

Style Konsult was founded by Jen Auh, an image consultant with 20+ years of experience in the beauty and fashion industries. "It's been so rewarding to see how image consulting can influence people's lives to become better versions of themselves. It inspired me to develop our new app, STYiLES, to share the resources and knowledge with other image consultants to thrive and be aspirational for their clients and themselves." The STYiLES app is a global platform that will help image consultants improve their services and grow their businesses. Through STYiLES, image consultants can shop for the finest clothing and accessories to build upscale wardrobes for their clients. The app offers personal stylists all they need to provide world-class services: high-quality fabrics, luxury brand products, detailed custom tailoring, and personal shopping. This app is the next step in Style Konsult's mission to revolutionize the image consulting industry and continue providing clients with all the solutions they need to become better versions of themselves.

STYiLES will be available on September 1st, 2022 for both iPhone and Android. The app aims to help image consultants all over the world elevate their business with more comprehensive elite image consulting services and tools for their clients through next-level personal shopping, custom tailoring, and client management features. With STYiLES, image consultants can create a community and build professional networks to grow their business. They will benefit from the efficient and useful features of the app to provide personalized services that satisfy clients and create a positive client experience. Image consultants will also save time and manage their work better with easy ordering and express shipping worldwide. The most up-to-date version of STYiLES has a client booking function where clients can schedule their consultation appointments along with a detailed client management dashboard for the consultants to easily manage all their clients . It is a true B2B2C marketplace global platform.

"We believe that image consultants play a key role in their clients' professional and personal lives. STYiLES app defends self-improvement and promotes an excellent client experience. That is why we encourage image consultants to build strong businesses that are based on luxurious and personalized services." At the end of the day, consulting is about helping people, and a company that cares about helping others feel confident in their skin, is a superpower that will never go out of style. After all, if individuals look good, they feel good, and those who feel good are more likely to do good. So turn up your confidence and get your hands on the STYiLES app as soon as it launches on September 1, 2022.

About Style Konsult

Style Konsult is an image and lifestyle consulting agency providing total style solutions for men. The company is focused on helping men achieve the best versions of themselves through head-to-toe transformations. Style Konsult offers men personalized services that include personal and professional image consulting, wardrobe consulting, grooming consulting, personal shopping, custom tailoring and online makeover services.

To learn more about Style Konsult and the STYiLES app, visit https://www.styiles.com/

