Stylus pen market size to increase by USD 490.26 billion: APAC will account for 56% of the market's growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stylus pen market by application, type, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14% and register an incremental growth of USD 490.26 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stylus Pen Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global stylus pen market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The stylus market for IWBs in APAC is considered to be lucrative because of the rapid growth of the e-learning market in the region. Vietnam and Malaysia dominated the global e-learning market, followed by Thailand, the Philippines, India, and China. With increased product awareness and broadband penetration, vendors are seeking opportunities to generate revenues from these emerging economies. Buy the Report

Company profiles

The stylus pen market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers a stylus product, namely, Insignia Stylus Silver.

Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd - The company offers stylus pens such as HW pen that integrates handwriting technology and electromagnetic induction technology, and it is a perfect match for different modes of computer handwriting board for different users.

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers stylus products such as Hitachi FXDUOSTP Accessories for Interactive Screens and Whiteboards.

KYE Systems Corp - The company offers stylus pens such as Genius pen with smooth lines and accurate position, Genius Pen is making much difference in user experience.

Microsoft Corp. - The company offers stylus products namely, surface pen platinum that is with precision ink on one end and a rubber eraser on the other for shading, greater sensitivity, and virtually no lag.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Request a sample

Story continues

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the sustainable model of interactive teaching, and the growing popularity of IWBs will be crucial in driving the growth of the stylus pen market. But the growing adoption of interactive flat panel displays and interactive projectors will restrict the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on application, the market is segmented into tablets and IWBs. The tablets segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Smart Display Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smart display market share is forecasted to grow by USD 7.13 billion from 2021 to 2026. APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth. The smart display market share growth by the signage segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Capacitive Stylus Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The capacitive stylus market share is expected to increase by USD 51.72 million from 2021 to 2026. APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth. The capacitive stylus market share growth by the tablets segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

Stylus Pen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 490.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adonit, Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Griffin Technology LLC, Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HP Development Co. LP, HuntWave Industrial Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KYE System Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Promethean Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global stylus pen market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 IWBs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Active - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Passive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Best Buy Co. Inc.

12.4 Griffin Technology LLC

12.5 Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd.

12.6 Hitachi Ltd.

12.7 HuntWave Industrial Co. Ltd.

12.8 KYE System Corp.

12.9 Microchip Technology Inc.

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

12.11 Promethean Ltd.

12.12 Seiko Epson Corp.

12.13 Smartboards

12.14 Songtak Technology Co. Ltd

12.15 Wacom Co. Ltd.

12.16 WALTOP International Corp.

12.17 Yifang Digital Technology Co. Ltd

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

Global Stylus Pen Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stylus-pen-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-490-26-billion-apac-will-account-for-56-of-the-markets-growth--technavio-301694692.html

SOURCE Technavio