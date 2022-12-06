U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,941.26
    -57.58 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.34
    -350.76 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,014.89
    -225.05 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.58
    -27.65 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.52
    +0.27 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    -0.0063 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8970
    +0.2120 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,089.68
    +116.99 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.49
    -1.32 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Stylus pen market size to increase by USD 490.26 billion: APAC will account for 56% of the market's growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stylus pen market by application, type, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14% and register an incremental growth of USD 490.26 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stylus Pen Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stylus Pen Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global stylus pen market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The stylus market for IWBs in APAC is considered to be lucrative because of the rapid growth of the e-learning market in the region. Vietnam and Malaysia dominated the global e-learning market, followed by Thailand, the Philippines, India, and China. With increased product awareness and broadband penetration, vendors are seeking opportunities to generate revenues from these emerging economies. Buy the Report

Company profiles

The stylus pen market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers a stylus product, namely, Insignia Stylus Silver.

  • Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd - The company offers stylus pens such as HW pen that integrates handwriting technology and electromagnetic induction technology, and it is a perfect match for different modes of computer handwriting board for different users.

  • Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers stylus products such as Hitachi FXDUOSTP Accessories for Interactive Screens and Whiteboards.

  • KYE Systems Corp - The company offers stylus pens such as Genius pen with smooth lines and accurate position, Genius Pen is making much difference in user experience.

  • Microsoft Corp. - The company offers stylus products namely, surface pen platinum that is with precision ink on one end and a rubber eraser on the other for shading, greater sensitivity, and virtually no lag.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Request a sample

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the sustainable model of interactive teaching, and the growing popularity of IWBs will be crucial in driving the growth of the stylus pen market. But the growing adoption of interactive flat panel displays and interactive projectors will restrict the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

  • Based on application, the market is segmented into tablets and IWBs. The tablets segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

  • Based on Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Smart Display Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smart display market share is forecasted to grow by USD 7.13 billion from 2021 to 2026. APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth. The smart display market share growth by the signage segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Capacitive Stylus Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The capacitive stylus market share is expected to increase by USD 51.72 million from 2021 to 2026. APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth. The capacitive stylus market share growth by the tablets segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

Stylus Pen Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

159

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 490.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.35

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Adonit, Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Griffin Technology LLC, Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HP Development Co. LP, HuntWave Industrial Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KYE System Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Promethean Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global stylus pen market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 IWBs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Active - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Passive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Best Buy Co. Inc.

  • 12.4 Griffin Technology LLC

  • 12.5 Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.6 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 12.7 HuntWave Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 KYE System Corp.

  • 12.9 Microchip Technology Inc.

  • 12.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.11 Promethean Ltd.

  • 12.12 Seiko Epson Corp.

  • 12.13 Smartboards

  • 12.14 Songtak Technology Co. Ltd

  • 12.15 Wacom Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 WALTOP International Corp.

  • 12.17 Yifang Digital Technology Co. Ltd

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Global Stylus Pen Market 2023-2027
Global Stylus Pen Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stylus-pen-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-490-26-billion-apac-will-account-for-56-of-the-markets-growth--technavio-301694692.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Brendan Fraser tells Adam Sandler he was 'starved of' carbs for 'George of the Jungle': 'My brain was misfiring'

    Brendan Fraser is opening up about the lengths he went to in order to transform his body for his ripped role in the 1997 film "George of the Jungle."

  • Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection. Bankman-Fried has retained Mark S. Cohen, of Cohen & Gresser, Bankman-Fried's spokesperson Mark Botnick said in an emailed statement.

  • Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has fared worse by shedding 45% of its value in that timeframe. By now, most people are familiar with the much-talked-about slowdown in Amazon's e-commerce segment, which is one of many stay-at-home winners facing difficult comps and overexpansion after the boom years in 2020 and 2021. What is less highlighted, however, is the weakness in cloud services, which now make up 15% of Amazon's revenue and practically all of its operating income amid losses in the other reporting segments.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • The Chip War Can’t Be Solved by Taiwan Semi’s $40 Billion

    President Joe Biden, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang are celebrating Taiwan Semiconductor's new U.S. investment. Why the benefits are likely to be limited.

  • Chinese Carmaker BYD Eyes Chilean Lithium Deals in Search for EV Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car juggernaut BYD Co. is looking to get into the lithium business in Latin America and Africa after prices of the key battery component surged to “unreasonable” and “not healthy” levels.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses Ukr

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsc

  • What Nordstrom Will Focus On in 2023

    CEO Erik Nordstrom cited "signs of strain" across all customer cohorts and most pronounced at the lower-income level.

  • World will face shortage of liquefied natural gas through 2026, says Exxon CEO

    Russia cut supplies of natural gas to Europe in response to the wave of international sanctions that followed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

    There is no passive income powerhouse sector that investors overlook more than oil refining stocks. For decades, top-flight refiners have run laps around the broader market. No company better represents the overlooked opportunity in oil refiners than Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO).

  • Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3 Years?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) really came into its own during the entrepreneurial explosion that occurred during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. People forced into their homes and looking to create a web presence turned to the cloud-based e-commerce platform provider for the tools to achieve it.

  • Streaming: Former Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • Oil Falls As Markets Fear Further Action From U.S. Fed

    Crude prices fell significantly at the beginning of the week despite robust US economic data coupled with strong labor figures and positive industry PMI

  • 2023 Could Be a Tough Year for New Warren Buffett Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

    Reports of TSM's fab capacity utilization rates decreasing could cause headwinds for this chip giant.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • Energy stocks are 'still cheap’ by most metrics: Fund manager

    Energy stocks have room to go higher, even after a wild run this year, says one strategist.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks

    Nine Energy Service Inc., TORM PLC, and Scorpio Tankers Inc. lead peers in the momentum category, rising eight-fold in the past year as the Russell 1000 fell 11%.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.