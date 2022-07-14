Stylus Pen Market Study, International Vendors are Acquiring Local Players - Technavio
The stylus pen market size is expected to grow by USD 374.47 million from 2020 to
2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%
during the forecast period.
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stylus pen market will be dominated by APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as the rapid growth of e-learning. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the stylus pen market in APAC.
In this report, a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends have been covered. According to our analysis, the global stylus pen market is fragmented. In emerging markets such as APAC, the number of providers is growing significantly. Due to the high competition in the market, local vendors find it difficult to compete with market leaders. An extension of service offerings and technological innovations is likely to increase the competitive environment in this market. Moreover, international market vendors are acquiring regional or local players to expand their market share.
This sample will also cover the following information
Market Landscape
Key regions and countries
Overall market growth and forecast
Market sizing methodology
List of exhibits and table of contents
Scope of the stylus pen market
The stylus pen market report covers the following areas:
Main Players in the Stylus Pen Market
Best Buy Co. Inc., Hanwang Technology Co.,Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., KYE Systems Corp, Microsoft Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Promethean Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Wacom Co. Ltd., and WALTOP International Corp. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers a stylus product, namely, Insignia Stylus Silver.
Hanwang Technology Co.,Ltd - The company offers stylus pens such as HW pen that integrates handwriting technology and electromagnetic induction technology, and it is a perfect match for different modes of computer handwriting board for different users.
Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers stylus products such as Hitachi FXDUOSTP Accessories for Interactive Screens and Whiteboards.
KYE Systems Corp - The company offers stylus pens such as Genius pen with smooth lines and accurate position, Genius Pen is making much difference in user experience.
Microsoft Corp. - The company offers stylus products namely, surface pen platinum that is with precision ink on one end and a rubber eraser on the other for shading, greater sensitivity, and virtually no lag.
Stylus Pen Market Segmentation
Application
Geography
Key Highlights of the Stylus Pen Market
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Elaborate information on factors that will help or hinder stylus pen market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the parent market and its analysis
Projections on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Detailed information on vendors, including key offerings and news
Stylus Pen Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 374.47 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.05
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 59%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, India, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Best Buy Co. Inc., Hanwang Technology Co.,Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., KYE Systems Corp, Microsoft Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Promethean Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Wacom Co. Ltd., and WALTOP International Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
