Stylus Pen Market Study, International Vendors are Acquiring Local Players - Technavio

·6 min read

The stylus pen market size is expected to grow by USD 374.47 million from 2020 to
2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%
during the forecast period. 

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stylus pen market will be dominated by APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as the rapid growth of e-learning. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the stylus pen market in APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stylus Pen Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In this report, a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends have been covered. According to our analysis, the global stylus pen market is fragmented. In emerging markets such as APAC, the number of providers is growing significantly. Due to the high competition in the market, local vendors find it difficult to compete with market leaders. An extension of service offerings and technological innovations is likely to increase the competitive environment in this market. Moreover, international market vendors are acquiring regional or local players to expand their market share.

Gain access to a report summary describing the aspects of market growth. The
sample report is available in PDF format - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-
us?report=IRTNTR70279&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report

This sample will also cover the following information

  • Market Landscape

  • Key regions and countries

  • Overall market growth and forecast

  • Market sizing methodology

  • List of exhibits and table of contents

Scope of the stylus pen market

The stylus pen market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed
annually at USD 5000
https://live.technavio.com/direct_payment_basic?link=MTQyNjcy&sku=IRTNTR70279

Main Players in the Stylus Pen Market

Best Buy Co. Inc., Hanwang Technology Co.,Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., KYE Systems Corp, Microsoft Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Promethean Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Wacom Co. Ltd., and WALTOP International Corp. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers a stylus product, namely, Insignia Stylus Silver.

  • Hanwang Technology Co.,Ltd - The company offers stylus pens such as HW pen that integrates handwriting technology and electromagnetic induction technology, and it is a perfect match for different modes of computer handwriting board for different users.

  • Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers stylus products such as Hitachi FXDUOSTP Accessories for Interactive Screens and Whiteboards.

  • KYE Systems Corp - The company offers stylus pens such as Genius pen with smooth lines and accurate position, Genius Pen is making much difference in user experience.

  • Microsoft Corp. - The company offers stylus products namely, surface pen platinum that is with precision ink on one end and a rubber eraser on the other for shading, greater sensitivity, and virtually no lag.

Do you want to know what strategies are used by top players to stay ahead in the
competition? Find it here - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-
us?report=IRTNTR70279&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report

Stylus Pen Market Segmentation 

  • Application

  • Geography

Key Highlights of the Stylus Pen Market

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Elaborate information on factors that will help or hinder stylus pen market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the parent market and its analysis

  • Projections on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Detailed information on vendors, including key offerings and news

Stylus Pen Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 374.47 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.05

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Best Buy Co. Inc., Hanwang Technology Co.,Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., KYE Systems Corp, Microsoft Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Promethean Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Wacom Co. Ltd., and WALTOP International Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

(WRITERS)

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • IWBs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Best Buy Co. Inc.

  • Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • KYE Systems Corp

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Promethean Ltd.

  • Seiko Epson Corp.

  • Wacom Co. Ltd.

  • WALTOP International Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stylus-pen-market-study-international-vendors-are-acquiring-local-players---technavio-301585748.html

SOURCE Technavio

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.