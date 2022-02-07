U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Size to Grow by 1316.80 Th Units | Market Research Insights Highlight Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry as Key Driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 2.69% in 2021 and a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (E-SBR and S-SBR), application (tire and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities with Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

The styrene butadiene rubber market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The styrene butadiene rubber market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Bridgestone Corp.

  • Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • JSR Corp.

  • Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

  • SIBUR Holding PJSC

  • Synthos SA

  • Versalis Spa

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in medical education during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 51% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China, Japan, and India are the major markets for styrene butadiene rubber in APAC. The significant increase in investments of automobile manufacturers and the establishment of production plants by western manufacturers in emerging economies will drive the styrene butadiene rubber market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the E-SBR segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be fueled by the significant increase in the demand for footwear, adhesives, technical goods, tires, and treads.

By application, the tire application segment will witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Styrene butadiene rubber is extensively used in applications related to tires, ranging from tread to sidewall to the inner structure.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing demand from the automotive industry is one of the key factors driving the styrene butadiene rubber market. The rise in the price of natural rubber has encouraged tire manufacturers to replace the product with styrene butadiene rubber. The increasing number of automobiles worldwide and the rising demand for styrene butadiene rubber for numerous applications would fuel the growth of the styrene butadiene rubber market.

The fluctuating cost of raw materials is one of the key challenges to the styrene butadiene rubber market. Supply-demand imbalances and the volatile political situation in the Middle East have led to an increase in the volatility in the price of crude oil in the overseas market. This has resulted in a significant rise in the price of major petrochemicals. These factors will negatively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the styrene butadiene rubber market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist styrene butadiene rubber market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the styrene butadiene rubber market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the styrene butadiene rubber market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of styrene butadiene rubber market vendors

Related Reports:

Isoprene Rubber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market by Grade and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%

Market growth 2021-2025

1316.80 th units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.69

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Asahi Kasei Corp., Bridgestone Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Synthos SA, and Versalis Spa

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/styrene-butadiene-rubber-market-size-to-grow-by-1316-80-th-units--market-research-insights-highlight-increasing-demand-from-the-automotive-industry-as-key-driver--technavio-301475640.html

SOURCE Technavio

