U.S. markets open in 9 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,734.50
    +58.75 (+1.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,291.00
    +422.00 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,487.00
    +190.25 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,695.20
    +30.10 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.01
    +2.45 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.60
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.03
    -1.92 (-5.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0340
    -0.0510 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,629.17
    +656.14 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.60
    +10.66 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,305.35
    +534.13 (+2.07%)
     

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market - 53% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Growth in Demand from APAC & Europe to Boost Market| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market by Application (Paper processing, Fiber and carpet processing, Glass fiber adhesives, Adhesives, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for styrene-butadiene (SB) latex in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The high demand for SB latex from construction, pulp and paper, paints and coatings, and packaging industries will facilitate the styrene-butadiene (SB) latex market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The potential growth difference for the styrene-butadiene (SB) latex market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.15  billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to an analyst now.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving the global styrene-butadiene (SB) latex industry growth is the growth in demand from APAC and Europe, owing to the high demand for paper and paperboard, adhesives, carpets, and fibers in the construction and packaging industries. Moreover, the ban on plastic bags in European and APAC countries is boosting the consumption of cardboard and paper for packaging. Moreover, the increasing demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives, mortar additives, paints, and coatings from the construction industry will further boost the consumption of SB latex in the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges -  The key challenge to the global styrene butadiene latex industry growth is the rising preference for bio-based latexes. As the key raw materials used in the production of SB latex (styrene and butadiene) are petroleum products, fluctuations in crude oil prices affect their prices. Owing to the resultant rise in raw material prices, manufacturers undertake cost-cutting measures, such as workforce layoffs, production shutdown, or production capacity reduction. Such factors will limit the market growth in the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges -  Read Sample Report Right Now!

Segmentation Analysis

The styrene-butadiene (SB) latex market report is segmented by Application (Paper processing, Fiber and carpet processing, Glass fiber adhesives, Adhesives, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The styrene-butadiene (SB) latex market share growth in the paper processing segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the use of SB latex in the processing and production of different types of papers, which include specialized paper, moisture-proof paper, and coated/pigmented paper. SB latex is also used in the manufacturing of paperboard coatings.

Get Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned 

The styrene-butadiene (SB) latex market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Bovine Gelatin Market by Form Factor and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

FRP Panels and Sheets Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.45

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., EcoSynthetix Inc., General Industrial Polymers, HANSOLCHEMICAL, JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Mallard Creek Polymers, MCTRON Inc., NANTEX Industry Co. Ltd., NISCHINTH, Rishiroop Polymers Pvt. Ltd., RPM International Inc., Synthomer Plc, Trinseo PLC, and LG Chem Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

2. Market Landscape                            

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing                      

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 08: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application                        

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are Paper processing, Fiber and carpet processing , Glass fiber adhesives, Adhesives, and Others.

Exhibit 16: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 18: Chart on Comparison by Application

Exhibit 19: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Paper processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 20: Chart on Paper processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 21: Data Table on Paper processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Chart on Paper processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 23: Data Table on Paper processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fiber and carpet processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Chart on Fiber and carpet processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Fiber and carpet processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Chart on Fiber and carpet processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Fiber and carpet processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Glass fiber adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Glass fiber adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Glass fiber adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Glass fiber adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Glass fiber adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape                        

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape                     

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80 Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growth in demand from APAC and Europe

8.1.2 Increase in demand from paper and paperboard packaging industry

8.1.3 Rise in use of SB latex in numerous end-user applications

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Rising preference for bio-based latexes

8.2.2 Increasing demand for emulsion polymers

8.2.3 Shift in feedstock type

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Rising preference for bio-based latexes

8.4.2 Increasing demand for emulsion polymers

8.4.3 Shift in feedstock type

9. Vendor Landscape                            

9.1     Competitive scenario

9.2     Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Vendor Landscape

9.3     Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Landscape disruption

9.4     Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Industry risks

10.   Vendor Analysis                             

10.1   Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 93: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 94: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 96: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 98: BASF SE - Overview

Exhibit 99: BASF SE - Business segments

Exhibit 100: BASF SE - Key news

Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 103: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview

Exhibit 104: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 105: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 106: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.6 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 107: LANXESS AG - Overview

Exhibit 108: LANXESS AG - Business segments

Exhibit 109: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 110: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

10.7 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 111: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 112: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 113: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 114: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 115: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Mallard Creek Polymers

Exhibit 116: Mallard Creek Polymers - Overview

Exhibit 117: Mallard Creek Polymers - Product / Service

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/styrene-butadiene-sb-latex-market---53-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--growth-in-demand-from-apac--europe-to-boost-market-technavio-301570817.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • US Sanctions Helped China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • 'I trusted them with my savings:' Crypto investors scramble after accounts frozen

    Investors are rethinking their trust in some crypto firms, including Celsius Network, after the companies took drastic steps in the face of a liquidity crisis.

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day – here are the main reasons why

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 – the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Asia’s Shortage of Empty Containers May Worsen on Rotterdam Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- Empty container boxes crucial for Asia’s exporters are getting stuck in the port of Rotterdam as a growing backlog of undelivered goods at Europe’s export hub forces ocean carriers to prioritize shipments of filled boxes.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the

  • Conoco Sees Gas Volatility Lasting Years as it Invests in Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineConocoPhillips said volatility in global gas markets may last years, as it joined other Western energy companies investing in a $29 billion project to boost

  • Russia leapfrogs Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil supplier—with some help from massive discounts

    Russia became China's biggest oil supplier in May, despite Western efforts to curb purchases of Russian energy in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • Has Crude Oil Made an Interim High?

    Everyone is watching the price of crude oil. This issue is a global phenomenon and if crude oil prices weaken a bit it should have a positive effect on stock prices. On Thursday on Real Money we wrote about price weakness in two widely followed energy ETFs - the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and the VanEck Oil Services ETF .

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Labor Shortage Stymies Construction Work as $1 Trillion Infrastructure Spending Kicks In

    Contractors are dangling an array of benefits—from signing bonuses to housing allowances—to attract and retain workers.

  • Yellen Says ‘Stay Tuned’ for Word on Russian Oil Price-Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said talks are continuing on how the US and its allies might cap the price of Russian oil exports, possibly through a plan that offers exceptions to the European ban on insuring Russian oil shipments.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Econ

  • Watch: Passengers Wait in Hours-Long Lines Amid Flight Cancellations

    Videos shared online show long lines snaking through U.S. airports as travelers faced flight delays and cancellations due to weather and staffing issues during the busy Juneteenth and Father’s Day holiday weekend. Airports around the world have also faced issues. Photo: Jonathan Pavlinec/Storyful

  • Tesla sued by former workers over Elon Musk staff cuts

    Tesla is being sued by former employees who have accused the electric car company for illegally laying off staff without notice during Elon Musk’s recent cuts.