Styrenic Block Copolymer Market to Reach USD 10,010.5 Million by 2028; Increasing Sales of Commercial Vehicles to Aid Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered are Versalis S.p.A. (San Donato Milanese, Italy), KRATON CORPORATION (Texas, U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (Tennessee, U.S.), TSRC (Taiwan, China), Cray Valley (Pennsylvania, U.S.), RTP Company (RTP Company, U.S.), Avient (Ohio, U.S.), HEXPOL AB (Malmö, Sweden), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), ZEON CORPORATION (Tokyo, Japan), INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH (Frankfurt am Main, Germany), Denka Company Limited (Tokyo, Japan), JSR Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), China Petrochemical Corporation (Beijing, China), and other key players profiled in styrenic block copolymer market research report

Pune, India, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global styrenic block copolymer (SBC) market is set to gain traction from the rapid expansion of the automotive industry. The Economist Intelligence Unit Limited mentioned that the sales of electric cars will reach 3.4m in 2021 from 2.5m in 2020. Besides, the sales of commercial vehicles will rise by 16% in 2021, while the sales of new cars will grow by 15%. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Styrenic Block Copolymer Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 7,163.6 million in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 10,010.5 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.





Production of Cement and Steel to Decline amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected a wide range of industries, such as hygiene, medical, automotive, and construction. Italy and China have shut their industries temporarily to prevent transmission of the coronavirus. Hence, products such as, steel and cement are showcasing a huge decline in terms of production, which, in turn, is set to obstruct the demand for styrene block copolymers. Contractors using Chinese-made materials may face challenges, namely, delayed execution of projects and higher cost of products because of lockdown measures. We are providing detailed reports to help you come out of this grave situation smoothly.

Story continues





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/styrenic-block-copolymer-sbc-market-105131





Segmentation-

Paving & Roofing Segment to Hold Maximum Share Backed by Expansion of Construction Industry

Based on the product, the market is segregated into styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS), styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS), styrene-isoprene butadiene block copolymer (SIBS), and hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers (HSBC). By application, it is fragmented into paving & roofing, footwear, advanced materials, adhesives, sealants & coatings, and others. Amongst these, the paving & roofing segment is set to remain in the forefront because of the expansion of the construction industry.





Report Coverage-

The research report of the SBC industry offers a comprehensive analysis of existing companies that can affect the market outlook throughout the forthcoming years. In addition to that, it provides an accurate assessment by highlighting data on multiple aspects that may contain growth drivers, opportunities, trends, and hindrances. It also represents the overall market size from a global perspective by analyzing historical data and qualitative insights.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Development of Paved Road Networks to Boost Growth

The rising infrastructure, as well as the high demand for road & highway maintenance worldwide is set to be the major factor responsible for driving the styrenic block copolymer market growth in the near future. At the same time, the ongoing development of roads and surging traffic in rural and urban areas is anticipated to propel the asphalt paving industry. Developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China are spending hefty amounts in enhancing their paved road networks. In India, for instance, the government launched schemes, such as Bharatmala Pariyojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Such projects are set to spur the demand for SBCs. However, the volatility in the prices of oil may hamper growth.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Market are:

Versalis S.p.A. (San Donato Milanese , Italy)

KRATON CORPORATION (Texas, U.S.)

Eastman Chemical Company (Tennessee, U.S.)

TSRC (Taiwan, China)

Cray Valley (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

RTP Company (RTP Company, U.S.)

Avient (Ohio, U.S.)

HEXPOL AB (Malmö, Sweden)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

ZEON CORPORATION (Tokyo, Japan)

INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH (Frankfurt am Main, Germany)

Denka Company Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

JSR Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

China Petrochemical Corporation (Beijing, China)

Other Key Players





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/styrenic-block-copolymer-sbc-market-105131





Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Awareness of Carbon Emissions

Geographically, Asia Pacific earned USD 3,128.2 million in terms of revenue in 2020 in the styrenic block copolymer industry. The region is anticipated to remain in the dominant position throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing consumer awareness about carbon emissions and the rising implementation of strict governmental norms. Europe, on the other hand, is likely to showcase considerable growth backed by the expansion of end-use industries, such as infrastructure, footwear, and automotive.





Competitive Landscape-

Leading Player Kraton Corporation Focus on Unveiling Novel Products to Intensify Competition

The global market for SBCs houses a large number of companies that are majorly focusing on investing huge sums in research & development activities. They are doing so to introduce unique products in the market to cater to the specific needs of customers.





Below are the two latest industry developments:

February 2021 : Kraton Corporation first commercially applied its IMSS™ technology in automotive. It is enabled by the company’s ultra-high flow, innovative thermoplastic elastomers.

July 2020: Kraton Corporation introduced its hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer named Kraton™ G1646 for refining flow for higher manufacturing efficiency. It can be used for a wide range of applications, especially face masks, medical films & tubing, food packaging, and protective films.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/styrenic-block-copolymer-sbc-market-105131





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product (Volume/Value) Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS) Styrene-Isoprenebutadiene Block Copolymer (SIBS) Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC) By Application (Volume/Value) Paving & Roofing Footwear Advanced Materials Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/styrenic-block-copolymer-sbc-market-105131





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Thermoplastic elastomer, Polybutadiene rubber, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber, Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Rubber, Others), By End-User Industry (Automobile, Electronics, Medical, Construction, Industrial, Other) and regional forecast 2020-2027

Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Styrenic Block Copolymers, Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Thermoplastic Vulcanizates, Thermoplastic Polyolefins, Copolyester Elastomers, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Ethylene Copolymer Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymers, Ethylene Acrylic Ester Copolymers, Ethylene Acrylic Ester Terpolymers, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Terpolymers), By Application (Hot Melt, Asphalt, Thermo Adhesive Films, Adhesives & Sealants) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd



