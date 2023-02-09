U.S. markets closed

Styrenic Block Copolymers Global Markets Report 2022: Growth Future Growth in the Creation and Release of New Goods with Hot-melt Adhesives that have Improved Properties - Forecasts to 2027

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Styrenic Block Copolymers: Global Markets" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research study covers in-depth many of the most important technological, economic, and environmental considerations in the SBC market.

The objective of the report is to identify new technologies and applications in the SBC market. The market is segmented by type, application, and region. This report analyzes the growth potential of the SBC market, with 2021 as the base year and providing estimates for 2022 to 2027.

COVID-19 had a negative effect on the market in 2020. Building and construction work was temporarily halted during the lockdown to restrict the spread of new COVID-19 cases. For instance, according to Eurostat, the demand for styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) in roofing felt and shingle applications as well as SBC-based adhesives and sealants in various construction activities decreased.

However, the pandemic scenario increased the demand for SBC-based medical bags, containers, tubing, mattresses, and other items, which boosted the market's demand. In 2022, the market for SBCs has resumed and reached pre-pandemic revenues.

The market is anticipated to develop in the near future as a result of the growing use of styrene block copolymers in bitumen modification, which are mostly employed in road construction and maintenance applications. When the aggregates are prone to stripping, modified bitumen performs better than ordinary bitumen. It can also be utilized in busy junctions, bridge decks, and roundabouts for increased surfacing life due to its better creep resistance qualities.

On the other hand, SBCs are under competition from alternatives like thermoplastic polyurethane and thermoplastic polyolefin elastomers in a variety of applications. Future market prospects are likely to come from the creation and release of new goods with hot-melt adhesives that have improved properties and growth potential.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market under investigation, and throughout the projected period, the region is anticipated to see the greatest CAGR. The North American and European regions witnessed sluggish growth rates owing to the matured stage of the product. In RoW, SBC is likely to witness growth owing to various upcoming construction projects.

In terms of types, unhydrogenated styrenic block copolymers (USBCs) accounted for the largest share. However, hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers (HSBCs) such as styrene/ethylene-butylene/styrene (SEBS) and styrene-ethylene-propylene/styrene (SEPS) are likely to witness high growth owing to enhanced performance.

Additionally, the sector will benefit from government regulations that are stringent enough to prohibit the use of PVC. Growing applications in bitumen modification will hasten the growth of this industry. The high resistance and thermal stability of SBC will also contribute to the market's growth. The expansion of the market will be hampered by changes in raw material prices.

The limited hydrocarbon resistance of styrenic block copolymers will also limit the market growth. The cost-effectiveness of SBC in replacing rubber, PVC, and other thermoplastics in a variety of industrial applications, together with growing environmental concerns, are two key drivers anticipated to boost global demand throughout the forecasted period.

This report also focuses on identifying key end users and industries that will affect the major market trends. The report covers key trends, which are expected to contribute to high demand due to the huge demand created by end users, technological advancement, and easy availability of raw materials. This means that the market will show significant growth during the forecast period.

With a thorough market segmentation by packaging type, location, and application, the study seeks to give readers an overview of the market. During the projected period, a significant amount of growth is anticipated in the global market for SBCs. The research analyses important trends and opportunities in the industry and delivers vital statistics on the market status of the top players in SBCs.

Report Includes

  • 45 data tables and 35 additional tables

  • A brief general outlook of the current and future global markets for styrenic block copolymers (SBCs)

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Highlights of the upcoming market potential for styrenic block copolymers, growth driving factors and industry-specific challenges, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

  • Global market outlook and estimation of the actual market size for styrenic block copolymers, revenue forecasts, and corresponding market share analysis by product, application, and region

  • Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global market for SBCs, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

  • Information on the recent industry structure, current competitive environment, worldwide shifts and regulations that will influence the demand over the coming years (2022-2027)

  • Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, M&A deals, and other market strategic advantages

  • Analysis of the vendor landscape and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

  • Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec), INEOS Styrolution and LG Chem

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Study Goals and Objectives
1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study
1.3 Scope of the Report
1.4 Information Sources
1.5 Methodology
1.6 Geographic Breakdown
1.7 Analyst's Credentials
1.8 Custom Research
1.9 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Introduction and History of Sbcs
3.2 Styrenic Block Copolymer Industry Overview
3.2.1 Manufacturing Processes
3.2.2 Sbc Products
3.3 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
3.4 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
3.5 Market Dynamics
3.5.1 Drivers in the Sbc Market
3.5.2 Challenges in Sbc Market
3.5.3 Sbcs Weak Resistance to Hydrocarbons

Chapter 4 Global Market for Styrenic Block Copolymers by Type
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Types and Applications of Styrene Block Copolymers
4.2 Unhydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (Usbc)
4.2.1 Overview
4.2.2 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (Sbs)
4.2.3 Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (Sis)
4.3 Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (Hsbc)
4.3.1 Overview
4.3.2 Styrene-Ethylene-Butylene-Styrene (Sebs)
4.3.3 Styrene-Ethylene-Propylene-Styrene (Seps)

Chapter 5 Global Market for Styrenic Block Copolymers by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast
5.2 Asphalt Modifiers (Paving and Roofing)
5.3 Footwear
5.4 Adhesives and Sealants and Coatings
5.5 Polymer Modifiers
5.6 Other Applications

Chapter 6 Global Market for Styrenic Block Copolymers by Region
6.1 Highlights
6.1.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast
6.2 Asia-Pacific
6.3 Europe
6.4 North America
6.5 Rest of World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview
7.2 Competition
7.3 Industry Demand Supply and Market Growth Projection
7.4 Leading Players
7.5 Major Strategic Developments
7.6 Recent Developments by Key Players
7.6.1 Acquisition
7.6.2 Collaborations
7.6.3 Discontinuations
7.6.4 Expansions
7.6.5 Joint Venture
7.6.6 New Products
7.6.7 New R&D Facility
7.6.8 New Technologies
7.6.9 Partnerships
7.6.10 Plant Expansions
7.6.11 Other Developments
7.7 Supply and Demand Change in Styrene
7.7.1 Asian Markets Are Seeing An Imbalance Between Supply and Demand
7.7.2 U.S. Market's Demand for Styrene Will Increase
7.7.3 Restock European Stockpiles
7.8 Styrene Price Trend and Forecast
7.8.1 North America
7.8.2 Europe
7.8.3 Asia

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Avient Corp.

  • Basf Se

  • Chevron Phillips Chemicals

  • Chimei Corp.

  • China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

  • Cray Valley

  • Denka Co. Ltd.

  • Dynasol Group

  • Eastman Chemical Co.

  • En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

  • Hexion Inc.

  • Hexpol Ab

  • Ineos Styrolution

  • Jsr Corp.

  • Kraton Corp.

  • Kumho Petrochemical

  • Lcy Group

  • Lg Chem

  • Rtp Co.

  • Tsrc

  • Versalis S.P.A.

  • Zeon Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dz7w8-block?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/styrenic-block-copolymers-global-markets-report-2022-growth-future-growth-in-the-creation-and-release-of-new-goods-with-hot-melt-adhesives-that-have-improved-properties---forecasts-to-2027-301742585.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

