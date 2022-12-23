U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,848.25
    -1.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,242.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,035.00
    -19.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.80
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.02
    +1.53 (+1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    +10.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.34 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +2.07 (+10.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6240
    +0.2720 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,845.86
    -14.19 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    +1.31 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.04
    +8.76 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

SUADE'S ANNUAL REGTECH FORUM SUCCESSFULLY BRINGS FIRMS AND REGULATORS TOGETHER AGAIN

·3 min read

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suade, the award-winning RegTech firm, which specialises in bridging the regulatory gap through modern technology, hosted its annual RegTech Forum on 29th November 2022, in collaboration with the City of London. The event, organised at the iconic Guildhall, provided a platform for over 150 leaders from across the industry to discuss the challenges in addressing the ever-changing regulatory landscape. All views were welcomed and valued across panel discussions, which included representation from Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs), smaller foreign banks and building societies, to international regulators, trade associations, and professional services firms. The core themes of the day were disruptive approaches to regulation, the impact of RegTech on the industry, and the reliability and integrity of regulatory reporting.

Sir William Russell and Sir Peter Estlin, Aldermen at the City of London, emphasised that the UK's FinTech sector is at the forefront of innovation, competitiveness, and growth. Sir William highlighted Suade as a "Global RegTech Powerhouse" and that the event was a testament to its thought leadership. Suade's CEO, Diana Paredes, set out the catalysts that could unlock and accelerate the development of innovation in the RegTech sector: agile regulation and clarity on regulatory requirements for data harmonisation. Another insightful panel highlighted that the UK's regulatory compliance landscape has been subject to additional pressures following recent political developments, economic downturn, and Brexit. Also, proportionality was discussed during a roundtable with pioneering building societies and smaller foreign banks. Interpreting regulations can be difficult for smaller institutions with limited resources and was highlighted in the Prudential Regulation Authority's Strong and Simple Framework in April 2022.

On the disruptive transformation panel, participants discussed that AI, ML and the cloud are key contributors to streamlining reporting processes, if used properly. The panel of industry leaders across Europe concluded that regulation should not only be a constraint, but it must also create value. This view was sustained throughout the day, with the panel on data harmonisation exploring the benefits of standardising regulatory data for strategic decision-making beyond just regulatory reporting.

The final panel focused on staying compliant in an ever-changing regulatory environment. Under section 166 the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has the power to obtain a view from a third party about aspects of a regulated firm's activities. The panel highlighted that no firm is perfect in its governance, and it is difficult to document everything; however, section 166 must be seen as an opportunity for the company to improve its control frameworks and the skills of its employees. The FCA concluded that the ultimate purpose of data collection and analysis is to make better decisions that support regulatory objectives and create the right outcomes for consumers and markets.

The event brought the RegTech community together and emphasised the importance of in-person collaboration to facilitate a step change in regulatory reporting. We look forward to the 2023 RegTech Forum. Find out more about the annual event and Suade's groundbreaking work in regulatory transformation here.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suades-annual-regtech-forum-successfully-brings-firms-and-regulators-together-again-301709198.html

SOURCE Suade

Recommended Stories

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700,000 Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may reduce its oil output by 500,000-700,000 barrels a day in early 2023 in response to the Group of Seven’s price cap on the nation’s crude exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next Mont

  • Tencent Rant, Sea Pay Freeze Hint at Deepening Gaming Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Sea Ltd. are signaling that the $200 billion gaming industry, which in 2022 endured one of its worst slumps on record, is in for an even rockier year.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gain

  • Huawei Extends Mobile Patents Deal with Nokia Despite US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has secured an extension to a patent licensing deal with Nokia Oyj, suggesting the Chinese company continues to lead in networking technology despite years of punishing US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthU

  • FedEx roundup: Delivery services giant scores big U.S. government contract, tests e-carts in NYC

    U.S. Transportation Command — part of the U.S. Department of Defense — has awarded FedEx, UPS, and Polar Air Cargo firm fixed-price rates contracts that have an estimated total value of $2.24 billion.

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • Why people are quiet quitting at work

    What is quiet quitting at work ⁠— and is it such a bad thing?

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • Why Chip Stocks Taiwan Semi, Qualcomm, NXP, and Marvell All Fell Today

    Chip stocks were falling across the board today after Micron (NASDAQ: MU) said it would lay off 10% of its staff and offered weak guidance for its fiscal second quarter. The update was the latest data point out of the semiconductor sector to show prices falling as demand pulls back after a boom during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the news weighed on several of Micron's peers, as the semiconductor industry tends to be cyclical and companies are subject to the same market forces.

  • Europe’s Last Bitcoin Mining Refuge Is No Longer Viable

    Miners moved to northern Norway and Sweden to avoid high energy costs. Now, power prices are surging there, too.

  • Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice

    Comcast operates like a monopoly (which it sometimes is). but now there's a new player competing with it nationally.

  • Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

    Oil prices rose more than $1 on Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply, which helped offset worries of a hit to U.S. transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season. Brent crude was up by 73 cents, or 0.9%, to $81.71 a barrel by 0715 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $78.40 a barrel, up 91 cents, or 1.2% higher. Both contracts were on track to post a second weekly gain, with Brent up 3.3% and WTI up 5.5%.

  • China’s Abrupt Covid Shift Hits Supply Chains From Solar to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is disrupting energy markets as the abrupt shift from Covid Zero shutters industry and upends the usual flow of commodities.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatA dramatic sur

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • Wells Fargo Avoids Another Big Mortgage Lawsuit

    A summary judgment in Illinois was largely lost around recent news of the CFPB $3.7 billion settlement.

  • BHP Set to Face $12 Billion UK Suit Over Brazil Dam Disaster

    (Bloomberg) -- A UK judge set a trial date of April 2024 for a case against BHP Group over a Brazilian mining-waste disaster, with claimants seeking an estimated £10 billion ($12 billion). Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains;

  • How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ukraine War Upends Global Commodities Prices

    The Russian invasion and subsequent sanctions sent energy, agricultural products, and some metals soaring. Then the markets calmed down a bit.

  • The Secure 2.0 Act Is Nearing the Finish Line in Congress. Here’s What’s in the Retirement Bill.

    A bipartisan agreement on omnibus government-funding legislation includes a bill that would promote retirement savings and raise the age required minimum distributions begin.