Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market By Application (Agriculture, Water Supply & Sanitation, Rural Energy, Housing, Marine, Others), By Manufacturing Process (Centrifuging, Guniting, Semi Mechanized, Hand Plastering), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028.

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06421163/?utm_source=GNW

The Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market was valued at USD 245.36 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 8.98% through 2028. Ferrocement is a relatively novel substance made of wire mesh and cement mortar. Ferrocrete is another name for ferrocement. The building method entails shaping the necessary structure with the use of an example support mesh, such as expanded metal or chicken mesh. Ferrocement may be used to build a range of structural forms with relatively thin, robust, and hard surfaces, such as water tanks, boat hulls, and shell roofs.
Growth in the Marine Industry
Due to the benefits of ferrocement in marine structures, such as water tightness, impact resistance, small thickness, and lightweight, the demand for ferrocement in Sub-Saharan African nations like South Africa has drastically increased.Ferrocement is used to build boats, finishing vessels, barrages, docks, floating buoys, and water or fuel tanks.

For instance, the African government launched the Resilient Africa Program in 2022 to develop a resilient blue economy that would allow the continent’s coastal nations to manage their marine and coastal resources to foster economic growth, address food security, and fight poverty while adjusting to the effects of climate change. As a result, there is increased demand of ferrocement from the marine sector.
Increasing Urbanization
Countries in the Sub-Saharan Africa has one of the highest of urbanization in the world. Other businesses and sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, maritime, etc., are growing along with the rate of urbanization. In order to make urban areas, such as cities and towns, more effective engines of economic growth and to play a crucial role in economic transformation and national development, Sub-Saharan African countries have been advised to change their urban policies, practices, and laws. As towns and cities continue to expand, more parks, outdoor theatres, and gardens are being built.
Growing Construction Activities
According to the region’s overall score of 0.23 on GlobalData’s April 2022 Construction Project Momentum Index, South Africa has the greatest problems in Sub-Saharan Africa’s construction sector. One aspect of the Sub-Saharan African construction pipeline’s improved condition is the elimination of issues in the area’s infrastructure sector. Additionally, government measures to stimulate the economy by focusing on infrastructure development will support a steady growth in building activity in Nigeria throughout the course of the projection year. As a result of the expansion of the region’s building activity, the need for ferrocement is also increasing.
Mass Housing Developments
Due to the growing urban population in Sub-Saharan Africa, there is a rapid increase in the need for cheap housing in metropolitan areas.Due to lower land prices, urban poor residents may be able to afford housing alternatives in these areas.

Governments in Sub-Saharan African countries are subsequently showing a greater desire to launch mass housing programmes, which has led to a growth in the demand for ferrocement for mass housing construction in those countries.
Increasing Agricultural Productivity
The agriculture sector in Africa has a major social and economic influence.More than 60% of people in sub-Saharan Africa are smallholder farmers, and agriculture generates around 23% of the region’s GDP.

Governments in the Sub-Saharan Africa area have developed a variety of projects, programmes, and policies, such as Monitoring and Analysing Food and Agricultural Policies, to boost agricultural production (MAFAP). Therefore, the market for ferrocement is anticipated to grow along with the growth in the agricultural sector.
Improving Water Infrastructure
The supply and investments in water infrastructure have received considerable attention from several governments in Sub-Saharan African nations.Pressure pipes are therefore necessary in the water supply system to provide end users with potable water at an appropriate pressure level as part of enhancing the water infrastructure.

Due to its advantageous qualities as a resilient and adaptable material, having a high tensile strength, stiffness and rigidity, etc., ferrocement is witnessing demand throughout the area along with the rising demand for pressure pipes for water infrastructure.
Market Segmentation
The Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market is divided into application and manufacturing process.Based on Application, the market is divided into Agriculture, Water Supply & Sanitation, Rural Energy, Housing, Marine, and Others.

Based on Manufacturing Process, the market is segmented into Centrifuging, Guniting, Semi Mechanized, Hand Plastering.
Market Players
Major market players in the Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market are Milinkovic Company Limited, Univar Solutions Inc. (Chempoint), AM-COR Inc, Constrotech Innovative Components, Prefer Industries, Rocla (Pty) Ltd and COMAC (Construction Management & Consulting Services) Ltd.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
o Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market, By Application:
o Agriculture
o Water Supply & Sanitation
o Rural Energy
o Housing
o Marine
o Others
o Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market, By Manufacturing Process:
o Centrifuging
o Guniting
o Semi Mechanized
o Hand Plastering
o Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market, By Country:
o South Africa
o Nigeria
o Ethiopia
o Kenya
o Angola
o Ghana
o Tanzania
o Zimbabwe

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Sub-Saharan Africa Ferrocement Market.

Available Customizations:

Tech Sci Research offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

o Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06421163/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


