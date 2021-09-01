U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

Subaru of America, Inc. Reports August Sales

·3 min read

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Subaru of America, Inc. Reports August Sales

  • WRX/STI sales up 80-percent

  • Crosstrek sales up 12 percent

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 49,373 vehicle sales for August 2021, a 15 percent decrease compared with August 2020 due to inventory constraints caused by the global microchip shortage. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 420,748, a 12 percent gain compared with the same period in 2020.

"Sales remain steady despite battling the ongoing microchip shortage, and our retailers continue to deliver strong results," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "In addition to our sales, this August, our retailers proudly partnered with AdoptAClassroom.org to help provide resources for more than 114,000 students, and in our hometown of Camden, we adopted all K-5 classrooms in the Camden City School District. Our commitment to making learning more accessible to all children is another reason why our retailers are more than a typical car dealer and Subaru is more than a car company."

In August, Outback was the top performer by volume with 14,219 vehicles. Crosstrek sales for August 2021 increased 12 percent over the same month in 2020, while WRX/STI sales increased 80 percent. Year-to-date (YTD), Forester leads by volume with 120,888 vehicles. When compared with the same period in 2020, Outback posted a 30 percent increase, while Crosstrek and WRX/STI carlines posted increases of 37 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

"Our retailers are showing immense efficiency and continue to exceed expectations during a challenging time for automotive inventory globally," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "As car buyers look forward to fall road trips and outdoor excursions this coming season, we look forward to providing them with SUVs, such as the new Outback Wilderness, built for adventure."

Carline

Aug-21

Aug-20

% Chg

Aug-21

Aug-20

% Chg


MTD

MTD

MTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Forester

12,688

17,261

-26.5%

120,888

118,434

2.1%

Impreza

1,287

4,654

-72.4%

19,158

27,533

-30.4%

WRX/STI

2,194

1,218

80.1%

18,771

13,396

40.1%

Ascent

5,418

6,619

-18.1%

38,835

44,091

-11.9%

Legacy

1,980

2,681

-26.2%

17,276

17,211

0.4%

Outback

14,219

14,856

-4.3%

115,896

89,323

29.8%

BRZ

0

267

-100.0%

721

1,495

-51.8%

Crosstrek

11,587

10,329

12.2%

89,203

64,974

37.3%

TOTAL

49,373

57,885

-14.7%

420,748

376,457

11.8%

About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante
Director, Corporate Communications
(856) 488-8615
dinfante@subaru.com

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager
(856) 488-5093
danton@subaru.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subaru-of-america-inc-reports-august-sales-301367753.html

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

