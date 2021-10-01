CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 42,054 vehicle sales for September 2021, a 30 percent decrease compared with record September 2020 (60,103) due to inventory constraints caused by the global microchip shortage. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 462,802, a six (6) percent gain compared with the same period in 2020.

Subaru of America, Inc. Reports September Sales

"Our retailers continued to show record sales efficiency in September, despite the continued challenges from the global supply chain disruptions," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "As we head into Q4, Subaru is proud to offer exceptional vehicles built for value, safety, fun and family."

In September, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume with 11,864 vehicle sales. WRX/STI sales for September 2021 increased 20.1 percent over the same month in 2020. Year-to-date (YTD), Forester leads by volume with total sales of 132,254 vehicles. When compared with the same period in 2020, Outback posted a 15.6 percent increase YTD, while Crosstrek and WRX/STI carlines posted YTD increases of 31 percent and 37.5 percent, respectively.

"Our adventure-ready vehicles, including the all-new Outback Wilderness and Forester Wilderness, continue to impress car buyers looking for enhanced off-road capabilities and trail-tested confidence," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "As the automotive industry continues to face challenges on several fronts, Subaru retailers remain focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience."

Carline Sep-21 Sep-20 % Chg Sep-21 Sep-20 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 11,366 15,648 -27.4% 132,254 134,082 -1.4% Impreza 3,665 4,622 -20.7% 22,823 32,155 -29.0% WRX/STI 2,449 2,040 20.1% 21,220 15,436 37.5% Ascent 4,208 5,744 -26.7% 43,043 49,835 -13.6% Legacy 1,419 2,825 -49.8% 18,695 20,036 -6.7% Outback 7,082 17,023 -58.4% 122,978 106,346 15.6% BRZ 1 251 -99.6% 722 1,746 -58.7% Crosstrek 11,864 11,950 -0.7% 101,067 76,924 31.4% TOTAL 42,054 60,103 -30.0% 462,802 436,560 6.0%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

