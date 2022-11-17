U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,915.08
    -43.71 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,291.51
    -262.32 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.16
    -132.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.05
    -27.12 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.85
    -1.74 (-2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.50
    -14.30 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.61 (-2.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0340
    -0.0056 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    +0.0770 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0115 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4210
    +0.9130 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,518.25
    -10.93 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.06
    -2.37 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,311.73
    -39.46 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

Subaru of America Launches 15th Annual Subaru Share the Love(R) Event With Goal To Reach $250 Million in Donations

Subaru of America
·6 min read

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Subaru of America, Inc. today released a national advertising campaign in support of the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event, highlighting the causes that embody the Subaru Love Promise® - the Subaru vision to show love and respect to all people, and pets, at every interaction to make the world a better place, simply because it is the right thing to do.

This year, Subaru and its participating retailers are supporting four returning national charity partner beneficiaries, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America® and the National Park FoundationTM The creative spots will shine a light on each organization's cause and how they make a difference.

The advertising spots will also showcase hometown charities that are hand-selected by Subaru retailers across the country that will also benefit from the Subaru Share the Love Event during its milestone 15th year. Subaru and its retailers are hopeful of being able to donate more than $250 million to these organizations, and the four national charity partners, by the end of this year's event.

"The Subaru Share the Love Event is one of the most important times of the year for our retailers and by giving back in such a significant way, we demonstrate that Subaru is More Than a Car Company and our retailers are More Than a Car Dealer," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "It means so much to our retailers, and us at Subaru of America, to hear stories about the impact these funds have on so many different causes, people and pets across the country."

The advertising spots were created by Subaru of America with agency partner Carmichael Lynch, and will run on national television, digital video, and social media platforms. Paid media partners include CNN, NBC, Hallmark Channel, Discovery+, Twitter, CBS News The Uplift, Amazon Streaming TV, YouTube, Hulu. Spanish-language translated versions of the :30 and :15 advertising spots will run on Univision, Telemundo, and Peacock.

The creative campaign brings to life the efforts made by each of the national charity partners and how these causes directly impact those they serve. Vignettes include:

Portraits of Love - For the past 15 years, Subaru and our retailers have been sharing the love with those who need it most. Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Make-A-Wish and Meals on Wheels. And the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA and the National Park Foundation. By the end of this year, Subaru and our retailers will have donated over $250 million to charity. When you get a new Subaru during the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru will donate $250 to the charity of your choice.

Love is Local - Subaru and our retailers are dedicated to giving back to our local communities. In fact, through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru retailers have supported over 1,700 hometown charities. And by the end of this year, Subaru and our retailers will have donated over $250 million to charity. This is what makes Subaru retailers more than car dealers and Subaru More Than a Car Company.

Hometown Love - Subaru and our retailers are dedicated to giving back to our local communities. In fact, after 15 years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, we have supported over 1,700 hometown charities and donated over $250 million to charity.

Supporting Pets, ASPCA - Subaru and our retailers love pets. That's why Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event and other efforts we have supported nearly 104,000 animals.

Granting Wishes, Make-A-Wish - Subaru and our retailers love kids. That's why Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Make-A-Wish. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event and other efforts we have granted over 3,000 wishes.

Providing Meals, Meals on Wheels - Subaru and our retailers love seniors. That's why Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Meals on Wheels. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event and other efforts we have delivered nearly 4 million meals.

Protecting National Parks, National Park Foundation - Subaru and our retailers love our national parks. That's why Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the National Park Foundation. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event and other efforts we have helped protect over 400 national parks.

These spots are available to view on the Subaru of America YouTube channel here: www.youtube.com/Subaru.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary of the 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru of America will host a kickoff event for its corporate employees on November 17. Employees across the country and at the automaker's headquarters in Camden, NJ will have the opportunity to participate in volunteer projects that will benefit local nonprofits as part of the largest annual volunteer event with local partners that correspond to the national partners.

For any new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at one of the more than 630 retailers from Thursday, November 17, 2022, through Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser's choice of charity*. Retailers can also add up to two local hometown charities to receive an additional $50 for each vehicle sold or leased. Additionally, 417 participating Subaru retailers will donate an additional $5 to their registered hometown charity partner for every routine Subaru vehicle service visit during the campaign period.

Since 2008, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated more than $227 million and supported over 1,700 hometown charities to help those in need through the Subaru Share the Love Event.

*Disclaimer: Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 17, 2022, through January 3, 2023, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 13, 2023. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager
856-488-5093
danton@subaru.com

Jessica Caufield
Corporate Communications Specialist
(856) 488-3173
jcaufi@subaru.com

Subaru of America, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture
Subaru of America, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: http://www.subaru.com/company/index.html
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726654/Subaru-of-America-Launches-15th-Annual-Subaru-Share-the-LoveR-Event-With-Goal-To-Reach-250-Million-in-Donations

Recommended Stories

  • FTX bankruptcy is bad news for the charities that crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried generously supported

    FTX, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, quickly became bankrupt and defunct in November 2022. Its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is broke, and the 30-year-old former billionaire could be in serious legal trouble for his alleged financial improprieties. The Conversation asked Brian Mittendorf, an accounting scholar at The Ohio State University, to explain the significance of FTX’s implosion for philanthropy and the nonprofits Bankman-Fried supported. What was the connection between FTX and ph

  • Stocks Are Stalling at a Critical Juncture

    The S&P 500 is struggling to clear a major technical hurdle and that could signal trouble for those who are expecting a significant year-end rally.

  • A 10,000% Indian Stock Rally Plunges on Shaky Green Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- EKI Energy Services, a prosaic-sounding firm in a niche corner of the energy market, was looking to raise just a couple of million dollars in its initial public offering on the Bombay Stock Exchange last year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From Russi

  • Wall Street’s $38 Billion Loan Backlog Curbs New Bank Lending

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street is struggling to whittle down the roughly $37.5 billion in risky corporate loans stuck on their books -- and the pile of so-called hung debt may be about to swell further as another large buyout financing stumbles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Call

  • Timberrr, Warren Buffett Has Bought Into Louisiana-Pacific

    Lumber company Louisiana-Pacific Corp. gapped sharply higher Tuesday on the heels of news that legendary investor Warren Buffett had bought a reportable stake in the firm. Let's check out the charts of LPX and check the pulse of lumber futures and one other lumber leader.

  • Target Earnings Miss, Holiday-Quarter Guidance Weak; TGT Stock Dives

    Target earnings tumbled far worse than expected in Q3, with the retailer giving weak guidance for the holiday Q4. TGT stock plunged.

  • BoE's Bailey: 'very tight' labour market key to rates outlook

    Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that Britain's very tight labour market was a key reason why further interest rate increases were likely. "It is still a very tight labour market, as yesterday's labour market statistics demonstrated," Bailey told lawmakers from parliament's Treasury Committee. Britain's jobless rate rose and vacancies fell as employers worried about the outlook for the economy, official data showed on Tuesday.

  • Temasek Prepares to Write Off Up to $300M Invested in FTX: Bloomberg

    Singapore's state investment fund Temasek is preparing to write off between $200 million and $300 million which it invested in bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

  • MassMutual Ventures aims at climate tech with $100M new fund

    The venture capital arm of Springfield's MassMutual is launching a new fund to invest in early and growth-stage companies based in North America and working in the climate technology sector.

  • REE Automotive Shares Gain After Q3 Results; Has Sufficient Liquidity For Initial Production Of P7 Platform

    REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE) reported a third-quarter FY22 net loss of $(33.5) million versus a net loss of $(414.9) million the previous year. The decrease in GAAP net loss Y/Y is mainly attributed to lower share-based compensation expenses. The company's loss widened from $(25.2) million in 2Q22, driven by lower income from the remeasurement of warrants and increased operating expenses, including transaction costs. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.09), beat the consensus of $(0.10). The non-GAAP o

  • ETFs to Tap Walmart's Q3 Blowout Earnings

    Walmart (WMT) spread optimism into the broad sector and the stock market following the upbeat third-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

  • Food Company Post Holdings Promotes Treasurer Matt Mainer to CFO Role

    Jeff Zadoks, Post’s finance chief since 2014, will continue with the company as chief operating officer.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • 3 Tempting REITs You May Want To Avoid

    Real estate has not remained immune to the ongoing harsh economic conditions, as home sales plummeted as much as 31% sequentially in Sept 2022. Mortgage rates are through the roof from multiple benchmark interest rate hikes so far this year and consumer sentiment (measured by the Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index) declined for eight consecutive months in October. Currently, only 16% of consumers believe that now is the right time to buy a house. Commercial real estate is also having a har

  • Granite Construction Stock Rumbles Higher, Scores Key Rating Upgrade

    On Wednesday, Granite Construction got an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 70 to 84. It's a milestone movement because market research shows that the best stocks tend to have an RS Rating north of 80 as they launch their biggest runs. Wednesday afternoon, Granite Construction stock was down about 1% at 34.81 in sync with market consolidation.

  • Common Tax and Compliance Challenges for Enterprises in Crypto

    If you think the embrace of crypto from retail investors over the last 10 years was a whirlwind, wait for the tsunami coming over the horizon: Enterprise and institutional adoption of digital assets. Let’s dig into the state of enterprise crypto adoption and explore three common tax and compliance challenges new enterprise blockchain adopters must address. In 20 years, when we look back, the tail end of 2022 will go down as the most pivotal period for enterprise adoption of digital assets.

  • SML Opens RFID Supply Chain Innovation Center in the U.K.

    The center is adjacent to SML’s Retail Ideation Space, which first launched in 2019.

  • Nvidia's Charts Suggest Now Isn't the Time to Go All In on the Chipmaker

    Nvidia's latest results are giving its shares a small boost, but its technical signals are mixed at best.

  • Yoshitsu’s London Warehouse To Assist In Fulfilling Increasing Demand In Europe

    By Sam Msiska, Benzinga

  • Estee Lauder to buy fashion label Tom Ford in $2.8 billion deal

    While Estee Lauder already sells Tom Ford beauty products and fragrances, the deal has raised some eyebrows on Wall Street. "Given the strength of Tom Ford Beauty, especially in EL’s most significant long-term growth market of China, we understand the appeal of the deal, but handling the fashion businesses leaves some questions," Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong wrote in a note dated Nov. 14. The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Estee Lauder, including taking control of Ordinary skincare brand owner Deciem last year for about $1 billion.