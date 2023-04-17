Subaru Ascent, Range Rover SUVs among 5,000 vehicles recalled this week. Check recalls here.

The latest round of vehicle recalls posted in the last week by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Administration includes potentially faulty tires, insufficiently welded seat frames and improperly installed head restraints. Subaru and Jaguar Land Rover accounted for most of the 5,000 cars recalled in the last week.

Car owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

What else is under recall?: Check USA TODAY's searchable recall database; cars, food, consumer products and more

Last week's car recall roundup: More than 790,000 cars from Honda, Volkswagen and Kia under recall

Subaru Ascent: Damaged tires could lose pressure

Subaru is recalling 4,409 vehicles equipped with 20-inch wheels because an already damaged tire may experience a sudden loss of air pressure, increasing the risk of a crash. The automaker said, "the internal tire bead may have been damaged during the wheel mounting process," in a NHTSA recall report.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Subaru Ascent

According to the recall report, Subaru was notified February 17, 2023 by a technician who noted a break in the sidewall of a flat tire.

Subaru is only aware of 10 technical reports in the U.S. market between February 17 and March 31. No crashes or injuries have resulted from the condition, the automaker said in the recall report.

Owner notification letters are scheduled to be sent June 6, 2023. Dealers will replace all four tires, free of charge. Owners may contact Subaru's customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Subaru's number for this recall is WRH-23.

‘A huge blunder’: GM’s decision to ditch Apple CarPlay, Android Auto sparks backlash

Love that new car smell?: It could increase your risk of cancer, study finds

Land Rover Range Rover seventh seat frame welding concern

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 500 vehicles with seven seats because the second-row seat frame may have been insufficiently welded, according to NHTSA recall reports. An improperly welded second-row seat frame may not adequately secure occupants during sudden braking or a crash, increasing the risk of injury, the company said in its safety recall report.

Story continues

Recalled vehicles:

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

Jaguar Land Rover opened a safety investigation in September 2022 over concerns certain 7-seat vehicles where the second row 60% seat frame may have a latch installed with a defective weld. In the event of a crash or sudden braking where the second row 60% seat center position is occupied and the outboard seat occupant is not using the body mounted seat belt (such as where a child seat is installed using LATCH/ISOFIX), the seat will move forward and upwards.

Jaguar Land Rover said owner notification letters will be mailed on or before June 2, 2023. Dealers will inspect and replace the second-row seat frame, as necessary, free of charge.

Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover's number for this recall is N783.

BMW head restraints may not work properly in crash

BMW is recalling 235 vehicles because the head restraints for the second-row outboard seats may have been improperly manufactured without locking tabs in the guide sleeves, according to a NHTSA recall report.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 X5 sDrive40i

2023 X5 xDrive40i

2023 X5 M50i

2023 X5 M

2023 X5 xDrive45e

BMW has not received reports of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.

BMW expects to send owner notification letters May 29. Dealers will inspect and replace the second-row outboard seat head restraint guide sleeves, as necessary, free of charge. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Check car recalls: Subaru, Range Rover and BMW recall 5,000 vehicles