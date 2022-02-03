SUBARU CANADA AWARDED TWO 2022 CANADA RESIDUAL VALUE SEGMENT AWARDS

Subaru Canada achieves two segment awards in the J.D. Power 2022 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards

Subaru Crosstrek and WRX awarded Best-in-Class and predicted to hold their value better than any other vehicle in their segment

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is proud to announce that two models have won top segment awards for the highest residual value in the J.D. Power 2022 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards. The Subaru Crosstrek and WRX are standouts in their respective categories with strong residual values that provide peace of mind to prospective buyers when considering vehicle depreciation, which is the most expensive aspect of vehicle ownership.

J.D. Power is the industry benchmark for projecting future residual values and depreciation data. The 2022 awards honoured vehicles predicted to hold their value better than any other vehicles in the segment.

"Our strategic planning always includes providing long-lasting value to our customers," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "Awards like these give us confidence that our goals are being achieved."

In the Sports Car segment,the Subaru WRX secured its seventh straight win in the study.

The Crosstrek took home top honours in the Subcompact Utility segment. Its seventh consecutive segment win, the Crosstrek has never finished outside of the top three since its introduction for the 2014 model year.

