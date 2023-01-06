U.S. markets closed

SUBARU CANADA FINISHES 2022 WITH A STRONG DECEMBER

·1 min read

  • December 2022 sales are 17.8 per cent higher than the same time last year

  • 2022 sales finished at 44,009 units

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) is happy to see the year finish strong with a December to remember. 3,514 units sold within the month marked a 17.8 per cent increase over December 2021 and helped overall sales surpass 44,000 units.

Subaru Logo (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)
Subaru Logo (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)

The Subaru Crosstrek, Forester, Outback, and WRX all saw December sales higher than at the same time last year. The Forester and Outback were each a recipient of an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick + for 2022. The WRX also received an IIHS Top Safety Pick + when equipped with Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and the Crosstrek a Top Safety Pick when equipped with EyeSight and specific headlights.

Year-to-date sales in 2022 resulted in 44,009 units retailed.

"Subaru Canada now moves into the new year energized and motivated," said the newly appointed SCI chairman, president and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "The next few months will be exciting with the introduction of several new models, and we will continue to enhance the Subaru brand and customer experience."

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) latest price cuts come as the company grapples with headwinds while Elon Musk is distracted with his acquisition of Twitter. Investors are undoubtedly hoping for Musk to get his hands firmly on the wheel.

    General Motors topped Q4 forecasts for U.S. auto sales, reclaiming the domestic crown for the full year from Toyota.

    After a poor 2022 those hoping the new year would bring fresh optimism for the stock have already suffered a heavy dose of disappointment.

    U.S. automakers have been able to sell more cars and trucks than their Asian counterparts, following supply chains snags due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China last year. General Motors Co on Wednesday reclaimed the top spot in U.S. auto sales from Toyota Motor Corp aided by higher inventory levels. Ford said on Thursday it sold 15,617 units of its popular F-150 Lightning electric truck in 2022 after they went on sale earlier in the year.

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Burger chain McDonald's Corp said on Friday that it will review corporate staffing levels and aim to build more restaurants as part of an updated business strategy. The new plan, announced in a letter from Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski to global employees and seen by Reuters, calls for the Chicago-based company to cancel or "de-prioritize" some initiatives while also accelerating store development. McDonald's beat sales and profit estimates in its last quarterly earnings results in October, helped by higher menu prices and increased foot traffic from inflation-weary customers looking for value meals.

    Like all automakers, Ford endured a worldwide shortage of computer chips used to make vehicles in 2022.

    Rising COVID-19 cases in China have concerned investors across the world. China is a key market for electric vehicles, accounting for more than half of global EV sales. Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) delivered 21,233 vehicles in December, in line with its expectations.

    Electric vehicles surge, but the chip shortage and depleted inventories hamper conventional car and truck business.

    Still, the Dearborn automaker maintained its truck dominance against the Chevy Silverado and Ram built by Stellantis.

    (Reuters) -Chrysler parent Stellantis NV Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said on Thursday that more auto plant closures will happen if high prices for electric vehicles (EV) cause vehicle markets to shrink from pre-pandemic levels. Automakers will risk losing pricing power as chip supplies recover, Tavares said at the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas. More U.S. consumers want to buy an electric vehicle but are concerned about rising prices, a survey by consulting firm Deloitte showed on Wednesday.

    Meet BMW's advertisement for its Neue Klasse next-generation vehicle architecture and its vision of comprehensive digital control. This is the BMW i Vision Dee concept, a midsize sedan introduced tonight at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. "Dee" is an acronym for Digital Emotional Experience — the subject of the social media takeover starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Hasselhoff, and K.I.T.T. But let's start with the vehicle itself. As for the design — and we're not saying this to be mean — if you rendered BMW's trademark flourishes into a vehicle from the first Midnight Club game in 2000 before the cars were licensed, you'd have a good basis for explaining to someone what the i Vision Dee looks like. BMW practically said so itself about the sheetmetal, calling this a "new and pared-down design language." Putting the brand's fans on notice, design chief Adrian van Hooydonk said the automaker will be simplifying the visual language of its current lineup — and so quickly that BMW's entire range will be revamped in the next three years. It's hard to tell if that's good news. BMW's always been about the big digital play, though; iDrive commenced the large-scale digitalization of the BMW occupant experience 22 years ago. On the i Vision Dee, BMW hallmarks are digitized as well. It's a low-polygon three-box sedan. The twin circular headlights are rendered as twin diagonal stripes inside a digital kidney grille. You might recognize the stretched grille outline shape from the BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh racer headed to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023. The grille here is a dual screen instead of an intake, BMW saying the concept could "produce different facial expressions [and] express moods such as joy, astonishment or approval visually." The taillights play the same trick. Between them, a Hoffmeister kink. Now to Dee, the star of this show, a mix of "Neuromancer" and "Her." K.I.T.T. really would have been the best spokesman for the Digital Emotional Experience, the concept "showcasing what is possible when hardware and software merge." Not only aiming to demonstrate how a car can create a stronger bond between driver and vehicle, the i Vision Dee "[exploits] the full potential of digitalization to transform the car into an intelligent companion." The front and side windows are screens. The head-up display runs the length of the windshield. The amount of information displayed there can be selected in five stages on a "mixed reality slider": analogue; driving-related information; contents of the communications system; augmented-reality projection; and "entry into virtual worlds." The press release didn't explain that last bit. But the PR did reveal that dimmable windows can create an immersive digital environment, and the concept can project the owner's avatar onto the driver's side window "to personalize the welcome scenario." The interior is another helping of sleek, conceptual fare; much of it we still have questions about. The steering wheel "can be operated by moving the thumb" and "creates touchpoints that come to life when approached or touched." We're also not sure how far Dee can go with "integrating the customer's everyday digital worlds into the vehicle at all levels," only that, "Natural language is the simplest, most intuitive form of interaction, enabling perfect understanding between humans and vehicles." We're a lot more in the know about the new E Ink technology. At last year's CES, BMW brought the iX Flow concept wrapped in an ePaper film. Using the same tech as an Amazon Kindle, the film could create shifting grayscale patterns all over the body — like if Rorschach from "The Watchmen" was a car. This year's update is color E-ink applied to the i Vision Dee using an evolution of ePaper. Up to 32 colors can be displayed on 240 E Ink segments, each segment individually controlled. BMW's in-house engineers created animations so we can see the rainbow if not taste it, so expect video razzle dazzle incoming. The Neue Klasse architecture will begin to "bring humans and machines closer together" starting 2025. Dee and the full-width HUD will come with it, part of the future of the BMW Group being "electric, circular, and digital." Sounds like E Ink is going to get a bit part somewhere, but that wasn't mentioned. We'll be paying real close attention between now and then to understand what we'll face when Dee and that new range of "pared-down" vehicles arrive.

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden-based Volvo Cars said on Thursday its car sales grew in December but fell for the full year due to lockdowns in China, component shortages and other supply chain trouble. Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said sales grew 13% year-on-year in December to 72,663 cars, a slight acceleration from November, but that 2022 sales fell 12% to 615,121 cars. "Full year sales performance was affected by challenges across the supply chain, as well as component shortages and Covid-related lockdowns in China," it said in a statement.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Electric vehicle maker Tesla delivered fewer cars made in China last month than in November. Data from the China's Passenger Car Association showed the company, run by billionaire Elon Musk, delivered 55,796 in December.

    Penske Automotive Group operates in about 20 U.S. states and overseas. It has 152 U.S. light-vehicle stores including in Puerto Rico as well as 180 franchised dealerships overseas, primarily in the United Kingdom. The company is the second-largest U.S.-based dealership in terms of light-vehicle revenue and sells more than 35 brands, with over 90% of retail automotive revenue coming from luxury and import names. Other services, in addition to new and used vehicles, are parts and repair and finance and insurance. The firm's Premier Truck Group owns 39 truck dealerships selling mostly Freightliner and Western Star brands, and Penske owns 21 CarShop used-vehicle stores in the U.S. and U.K. The company is based in Michigan and was called United Auto Group before changing its name in 2007.

    But there's good news for consumers in the gloomy numbers: Vehicle supplies on dealer lots are growing, albeit slowly, and automakers expect at least a small easing in prices this year as inventories grow.

    Stellantis reported declines in quarterly and annual U.S. new car sales, but did have a couple bright spots including a boost in electric car sales.

    Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is planning to file for bankruptcy protection in a matter of weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

    Silvergate Capital Corp. (SI) stock shed an additional 8.5% in premarket trades on Friday, on top of a nearly 43% loss on Thursday after a warning from the company on its drop in deposits and a 40% headcount reduction. J.P.Morgan analysts downgraded Silvergate Capital to neutral from overweight and cut their price target on the stock to $14 from $33.

    Bankruptcy filings in the U.S. fell to to a multi-year low of 391 in 2022 from 410 in 2021, S&P Global Market Intelligence reported on Friday. Bankruptcy filings for the month of December, 2022, rose to 49 from 31 in the year-ago period. December was the busiest month of 2022 for bankruptcy filings, according to the S&P Bankruptcy Tracker.

    Boyd (BYD) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.