SUBARU CANADA SEES APRIL SALES BLOSSOM BY 25 PER CENT

Subaru retails 4,318 units in April

25 per cent increase over April 2022

Best month ever for Solterra

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) watched the sakura trees and its monthly sales bloom in April, recording 4,318 units. This figure marked a 25 per cent increase in sales, 863 units over the same time last year. Solterra recorded its best month ever while Ascent, BRZ, Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, and WRX all surpassed April 2022.

The Solterra signifies a new era for Subaru, as the brand's first global all-electric SUV with the quality, reliability, and all-road/all-weather capability you've come to expect from Subaru. Retailing 159 units in April marked the third consecutive month the Solterra has set a best-ever sales month.

"Springtime offers a fresh outlook towards the remainder of the year," said SCI chairman, president and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota. "As we enter these summer months, we will maintain our momentum – providing uncommon safety, performance, quality, and reliability to our valued Canadian customers."

