SUBARU CANADA SEES MULTIPLE MODELS SET RECORD JANUARY SALES

·3 min read

  • Subaru retails 3,310 units in January

  • 2022 sales up 24.8 per cent versus the same time last year

  • Best January ever for Ascent, BRZ, Crosstrek, and Outback

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) kicked off the new year by recording its second-best January to date. Monthly sales of 3,310 units marked a 24.8 per cent increase over January 2021. Ascent, BRZ, Crosstrek, and Outback carried their momentum into the new year to each record their best January.

Subaru Logo (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)

The Subaru of three-row, mid-size SUVs; the Ascent sold 247 units, a 68 per cent increase over January 2021. The 2022 Ascent holds an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK +, the organization's highest honour. With the introduction of the new Onyx trim, the Subaru Ascent provides incredible value and equipment to families on the go.

The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ 2+2 sports coupe boasts smoking hot looks and the performance to match. The pulse-pounding BRZ 2-door has been engineered to deliver the most exhilarating, safest and most confidence-inspiring experience possible. Benefitting from this redesign, 81 units sold marked a 326.3 per cent increase over the same time last year.

The Crosstrek, Subaru's compact crossover, continues to outperform itself as it sets a record January with 1,191 units sold, an increase of 18.7 per cent over January 2021. With a refresh and the addition of the new Outdoor trim level, the Subaru Crosstrek holds an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (on models with EyeSight and specific headlights).

The 2022 Subaru Outback also recorded its best January. 754 units sold outpaced its previous record of 679 in January, recorded 2020. This marked a 38.6 per cent increase in sales over January 2021. The Outback became the first model to wear the Subaru Wilderness badge, benefitting from many off-road upgrades including exclusive design bumpers, all-terrain tires and increased ride height. The Subaru Outback holds a 2021 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK + and was named the Best 2-Row SUV by AutoTrader for 2022.

"Our Canadian dealers are united in our success," said SCI chairman, president, and CEO Yasushi Enami. "We've been very pleased with our strong sales performance, and our award-winning line-up continues to drive results. As we enter these final winter months, we will maintain our momentum – providing safe, quality and reliable vehicles to our valued Canadian customers."

January 2022

3,310

Month's actual

2,653

Previous year (same month)

657

Difference

24.8%

MTD sales vs. STLY

3,310

2022 YTD

2,653

2021 YTD

657

Difference

24.8%

YTD sales vs. STLY

3,310

Q1 2022

2,653

Q1 2021

657

Difference

24.8%

Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/01/c1555.html

