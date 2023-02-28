SUBARU CANADA WINS AJAC SAFETY INNOVATION AWARD WITH NEXT-GEN SUBARU EYESIGHT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is celebrating its recent win from the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), claiming Best Safety Innovation with the new Wide-angle Mono Camera as part of Subaru's latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

"Subaru has a track record of continuous improvement in active safety systems," said Graham Heeps, Chair, AJAC Innovation Awards, "With the latest step, it is pushing to increase safety not only for those inside the vehicle but outside as well. Accidents occur frequently at intersections and Subaru's Wide-angle Mono Camera is an innovative solution to help reduce them."

The Wide-angle Mono Camera debuted on top trims of the 2023 Subaru Outback and Legacy and is offered as standard equipment on the 2023 Ascent. With a focus on pedestrian safety, the new three-camera system is more effective at identifying and preventing collisions with pedestrians and cyclists in low-speed situations such as intersections and crosswalks, thanks to its wider field of view. Excitingly, this new version of Eyesight has been announced as standard equipment for the all-new 2024 Crosstrek and Impreza, bringing award-winning safety technology to our most affordable models.

Nominations for the innovation awards were made by AJAC members and finalists were selected in each of the three categories. Each automaker selected as a finalist presented its technology virtually to a panel of 11 judges, comprised of some of the most knowledgeable and respected journalists across Canada who regularly cover automotive technology.

"Safety is a core value and at the forefront of all of our products," stated SCI chairman, president and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota. "With a push for pedestrian and cyclist safety alongside driver and passenger safety, we aim to make the roads a safer place for all who use them."

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

