SUBARU DEBUTS THE ALL-NEW 2024 CROSSTREK COMPACT SUV WITH RUGGED NEW STYLING, IN-VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY, PERFORMANCE AND SAFETY

·9 min read

  • Third-generation Crosstrek is all-new for 2024

  • U.S. Debut at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show

  • 10-percent stiffer chassis for improved dynamic performance and ride quality

  • 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK® center information display available

  • EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology is standard across the model

  • Available wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android Auto

  • Starting MSRP of $24,995* (Same as 2023 Crosstrek)

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today debuted the all-new 2024 Crosstrek at the Chicago Auto Show. The 2024 Crosstrek offers improved performance, enhanced safety features and updated multimedia technology. The third-generation compact SUV also combines all-new exterior and interior designs with a new stiffer chassis to create a fun and comfortable driving experience both on and off-road.

The Crosstrek debuted 12 years ago and quickly became the fastest selling vehicle in history for Subaru of America, with more than a million units sold. In 2022, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume with 155,142 annual sales, achieving its best year ever. The success of the Crosstrek is thanks to its ample passenger and cargo space, comprehensive list of standard and available features, versatility and capability: all in a compact SUV at a competitive price.

For 2024, the Crosstrek will be available in Base, Premium, Sport and Limited trim levels and has a starting price of $24,995* (same MSRP as 2023 Base model equipped with Lineartronic® CVT).

Adventure and Versatility

The 2024 Crosstrek has been designed around the concept of utility and sportiness that lends itself to an active lifestyle. The 8.7-inch ground clearance for all Crosstrek models is greater than that of many SUVs, yet it maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry.

Standard across the model line is a revised Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system with a faster response time, more agile handling and better control both on- and off-road. Driver-selectable X-MODE with Hill Descent Control maximizes wheel control on slippery surfaces and steep inclines. Sport and Limited trims upgrade to dual-function X-MODE for increased capability in a wider range of conditions. All models feature Incline Start Assist, which briefly holds the vehicle while the driver pulls away from a stop on a hill.

The versatile Crosstrek features 60:40 folding rear seatbacks. With both seatbacks down, the cargo area can increase to 54.7 cubic ft. of useable space. The 41.0-inch-wide rear gate opening with low liftover height allows easy loading and unloading. Standard fixed cross bar mounting points (and standard raised roof rails on Premium and higher) add more cargo-carrying options for owners' adventures.

Performance and Handling

The Base and Premium are equipped with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine producing 152-hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. The Sport and Limited upgrade to a 2.5-liter BOXER engine delivering a responsive 182 hp and 178 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard on all trim levels is a Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with smoother and quieter performance. The Premium, Sport and Limited trims feature a manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios.

The SUV's drivetrain is further enhanced with standard Active Torque Vectoring and the SI-Drive performance management system. The Base and Premium come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels and the Sport and Limited upgrade to 18-inch alloy wheels.

The 2024 Crosstrek also receives a version of the WRX's dual-pinion electronic power steering rack, providing a more direct and natural steering feel and greater responsiveness.

All-New Exterior and Interior Design

The new exterior design communicates a ready-for-adventure spirit with a frameless hexagonal grille, compact headlights, a more sculptural body, and a broad-shouldered stance. Black wheel arch cladding and rocker panels provide a sharp contrast to the body color.

Several functional aerodynamic improvements enhance the SUV's performance and stability. An air outlet at the trailing edge of the front wheel opening allows air to exit from the wheel well more freely, contributing to reduced lift on the front tires and improved driving stability. Another air outlet added at each side of rear bumper reduces body sway due to air trapped behind the bumper.

The cabin benefits from an enhanced focus on the occupants and their interaction with the vehicle. A more supportive front seat design increases overall comfort and minimizes fatigue. A focused effort on reducing sounds within particular frequency ranges results in a quieter and more comfortable cabin. The modern interior design features a prominent center information display with highly visual controls as well as ample head and leg room and storage space. Rear dark-tint privacy glass is standard.

Structure and Safety

The Subaru Global Platform for the 2024 Crosstrek has been enhanced with 10-percent higher torsional rigidity. A full inner frame construction with stronger welding techniques and additional structural adhesive (from 26.2 feet to 88.5 feet) contribute to better body rigidity and less weight. These updates deliver an improved dynamic performance, smoother ride and quieter cabin.

Standard on all 2024 Crosstrek models is the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system operates more smoothly and quickly and under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software and the addition of an electric brake booster. EyeSight can identify bicycles and pedestrians at intersections sooner and, when necessary, alerts the driver and applies braking to avoid collisions.

Additional available active safety features include Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

Automatic Emergency Steering is now included on models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. This safety feature works with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision within a lane at speeds less than 50 mph.

Standard Rear Seat Reminder is designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

The compact SUV has received safety awards from trusted organizations including the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The outgoing Crosstrek1  was named a 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (with optional EyeSight and Steering Responsive Headlights). This marks the 11th consecutive year Crosstrek has earned this award (2012-2022)2, 3 and includes the highest possible rating of "Superior" for frontal crash prevention from IIHS.4 Subaru anticipates the all-new 2024 Crosstrek will continue to deliver exemplary safety performance.

Comfort and Convenience

All trim levels feature Remote Keyless Access; Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Individual Wheel Display; Steering Responsive LED Headlights with Automatic High Beam; Welcome Lighting; and power door locks, windows and side mirrors.

The vehicle's climate control system has been updated to focus on occupied seats (vs. entire cabin), for improved comfort and fuel economy. Dual-zone heating/cooling control is standard across the model line.

Additional available comfort features include a wireless phone charger in the center console and all-weather package with heated seats, mirrors and wipers.

Subaru In-Vehicle Technology

Standard on Crosstrek is a center information display with the SUBARU STARLINK dual 7.0-inch high-resolution touchscreens. The top screen controls smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; Rear Vision Camera; SiriusXM® All-Access Radio and Travel Link®; and HD Radio®. The bottom screen provides controls for climate and vehicle settings.

For the first time, the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is available for Crosstrek. The 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with full screen display. The multimedia system also works as a center information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate and vehicle functions. Additional features include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link (4-month free Platinum Plan); HD Radio; and over-the-air updates.

The 11.6-inch STARLINK Multimedia Navigation system is also available and includes voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom® and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-year free subscription). The navigation system has what3words (W3W) integration, an innovative location technology that provides a simple way to communicate precise locations using just three simple words.

The available SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security Connected Services offer SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Maintenance Notifications, Monthly Vehicle Health Report and Diagnostic Alerts, Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service, Vehicle Security Alarm Notification. Available convenience features include Remote Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn and Lights and Remote Vehicle Locator. New services for Crosstrek include Valet Mode, Trip Log and Driving Journal, and Remote Vehicle Configuration.

For the first time, Crosstrek production will occur in the U.S. The 2.5-liter Sport and Limited will be produced at Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. in Lafayette, Indiana and will begin arriving in Subaru retailers this summer. Production of the 2.0-liter Base and Premium will continue at the Subaru plant in Gunma, Japan and will be available at Subaru retailers this spring.

* Does not include destination and delivery charge
1 When equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and Steering Responsive Headlights
2 Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America and Subaru Canada
3 As of December 2022
4 When equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

Todd Hill
Manager, Product Public Relations 
856.488.3234
thill@subaru.com

Jessica Tullman
Product Communications
310.352.4400
jtullman@subaru.com

Charles Ballard
Product & Technology Communications
856.488.8759
cballard@subaru.com

 

 

 

www.subaru.com (PRNewsfoto/Subaru of America, Inc.)
www.subaru.com (PRNewsfoto/Subaru of America, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subaru-debuts-the-all-new-2024-crosstrek-compact-suv-with-rugged-new-styling-in-vehicle-technology-performance-and-safety-301742916.html

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

