U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,675.40
    -114.59 (-3.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,006.44
    -662.09 (-2.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,678.63
    -420.53 (-3.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,657.33
    -73.81 (-4.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.38
    +1.07 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.90
    +34.30 (+1.89%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    +0.52 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    +0.0117 (+1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3140
    -0.0810 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2378
    +0.0207 (+1.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7600
    -2.0590 (-1.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,153.50
    +378.99 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.71
    -26.30 (-5.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

SUBARU DEBUTS REFRESHED 2023 ASCENT 3-ROW SUV

·8 min read

  • Ascent receives a bolder look with redesigned front and rear elements

  • Latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with Wide-Angle Mono Camera

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto are standard

  • New Surround View Camera featuring a 360-degree overhead view is available

  • Standard 11.6-inch Infotainment Display

  • New Cabin Connect enhances communication capability to the third-row occupants

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. today announced the 2023 Ascent 3-row family SUV with updated styling as well as new safety and in-vehicle technologies. The 2023 Ascent is available in Convenience, Touring, Onyx Edition, Limited, and Premier trim levels arriving in Subaru retailers this fall.

Subaru logo (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)
Subaru logo (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)

For the 2023 model year, Ascent receives a bolder look thanks to a new front fascia incorporating a more prominent grille, redesigned LED headlights, and a more aggressive front bumper cover. The new front bumper cover features new lower-edge air ducts to improve aerodynamic flow under the vehicle. At the back of the vehicle, updated Konoji (C-shaped) taillights further exemplify the SUV's fresh new look for 2023.

The 2023 Ascent comes standard with the latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system operates more smoothly and under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster. Also standard across the model line is a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works together with the dual-camera EyeSight system. The additional camera further expands the field of view to recognize pedestrians and bicycles sooner when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed. EyeSight gives an alert to the driver, and, when necessary, applies brakes to avoid collisions with crossing bicycles and pedestrians. EyeSight now includes Automatic Emergency Steering, a new feature that works in conjunction with the Pre-Collision Braking System to help steer the vehicle to avoid a collision when travelling at speeds less than 80 km/h.

New Cabin Connect improves communication from the driver or front passenger to the third-row occupants. When activated, the feature picks up the driver or front passenger's voice by the overhead console microphone and then transmits it through the rear speakers. Cabin Connect is available on trim levels equipped with the Harman Kardon premium surround sound speaker system.

For better all-around situational awareness while parking, an available Surround View Monitor offers a 360-degree overhead view of the vehicle. The new system uses images from four vehicle cameras and combines them to create a single image that allows the area around the entire vehicle to be observed from a bird's-eye view.

On all 2023 Ascent models, a newly standard tablet-style 11.6-inch Full HD infotainment display offers direct touch controls for multimedia, climate control, X-MODE, and vehicle configuration settings. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto are standard. Every Ascent also features Steering Responsive LED headlights with High Beam Assist for improved nighttime visibility. Additionally, a Seat Belt Reminder for each seat helps ensure all passengers are buckled up.

Smart and Strong Foundation

Built on the Subaru Global Platform, the Ascent delivers an unparalleled driving experience with a spacious interior offering comfortable and flexible seating options. The U.S.-built Ascent is the most versatile Subaru ever with 8-person seating or available captain's chairs in the second row for 7-person seating. Two rows of 60/40 split flat-folding seats offer up to 2,140 litres of cargo space when folded.

All Ascent trim levels come standard with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control for exceptional all-weather and trail-driving capability. Active Torque Vectoring is also standard on all trim levels. The 3-row SUV's 220 millimetres of ground clearance, which is greater than many SUVs, delivers capability while maintaining a comfortably low step-in height for passenger entry.

Enhancing all-weather and trail capability, the 2023 Ascent Onyx Edition, Limited and Premier gain standard dual-function X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. X-MODE functions include SNOW/DIRT and DEEP SNOW/MUD settings to optimize all-wheel-drive performance for difficult weather or road conditions.

Powered by a 260 horsepower 2.4-liter turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine, the Ascent comes standard with Subaru's high-torque Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) featuring an 8-speed manual mode function and steering wheel paddle shifters to give the driver added control. This powertrain allows up to 2,270 kg towing capacity with standard Trailer Stability Assist.

Multiple Trim Levels for Every Family

The 2023 Ascent provides an extensive roster of standard amenities including an 8-way power driver seat, tri-zone front and rear automatic climate control, heated exterior mirrors, heated front seats, 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, automatic power door locks, power windows and side mirrors, multi-function display, security system with engine immobilizer, rear vision camera, USB-A and USB-C input/charge ports in the front and rear sections of the center console, raised roof rails, and 19 cupholders. New for this year, the standard rear vision camera includes a washer to ensure a clear view while backing up.

The Touring trim adds LED fog lights, rear window privacy glass, panoramic power moonroof, full circle heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather-wrapped shift lever handle, second-row independent automatic climate control, body-colour side mirrors with integrated turn signals, and a wiper de-icer.

The Touring trim's in-vehicle technology features SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services (3-year free trial), keyless access with push-button start, power rear gate, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, Reverse Automatic Braking, and Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) including Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The Touring trim offers a choice between second-row bench seating or captain's chairs.

The Onyx Edition builds upon the 7-seat Touring trim and is equipped with exclusive black-finish exterior elements, badging, and 20-inch black-finish aluminum-alloy wheels. The seats are wrapped in all-weather soft-touch material with new contrasting green stitching.

The well-equipped Limited includes all Touring features and adds DriverFocus and Harman Kardon premium audio with Cabin Connect. The 11.6-inch infotainment display also gains integrated navigation.

The Limited interior features leather-trimmed upholstery, a 12-way power driver seat with lumbar support and seat bottom cushion extension, a 4-way power front passenger seat, and second-row retractable sunshades. A new USB-A charge port has been added to the third row. Limited models also include heated second-row seating. Like Touring, customers have the choice between second-row bench seating or captain's chairs.

The exterior of the Limited is distinguished by lower door cladding with chrome accents, and new 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels in dark gray with a machine finish.

The top-of-the-line Ascent Premier is equipped with all the features of the Limited and adds an exclusive high gloss black grille, chrome door handles, and satin chrome power-folding exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. The unique interior includes woodgrain-pattern matte finish accent trim and either Black or Brown perforated leather-trimmed upholstery. Seating surfaces are Nappa leather, and a three-mode ventilated driver and front passenger seat are also standard on Premier.

The Premier comes standard with Surround View Monitor System, Smart Rear-View Mirror, and 180-degree front-view camera greatly enhances all-around visibility.

SUBARU IN-VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY

The 2023 Ascent comes standard with the latest version of the 11.6-inch tablet-style infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. The system features a high-resolution touchscreen with combination meter integration and improved on-screen controls for audio, climate control, X-MODE, and vehicle features. Additional standard features include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo, rear vision camera, SiriusXM All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-month free subscriptions), HD Radio, and over-the-air updates.

The available 11.6-inch infotainment display with navigation includes integrated voice-activated navigation powered by the latest version of TomTom and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-month free subscription). New for 2023, the navigation system has integrated what3words (W3W), an innovative location technology that provides a simple way to communicate precise locations using just three simple words.

The Ascent is built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), a zero-landfill facility in Lafayette, Indiana, along with the Impreza, Legacy, and Outback.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c2631.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla price hikes: Here's how much each model costs now

    After a brief pause in the spring, Tesla is back to hiking prices across models.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla is ‘worth basically zero’ if it cannot make its cars self-driving

    Tesla has about 830,000 vehicles on the road, but the NHTSA has said they have got into nearly 300 ‘self-driving’ crashes - more than other manufacturer

  • Audi files lawsuit against Chinese EV maker Nio over trademark rights - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen's Audi has filed a lawsuit in a Munich court against Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio over an alleged infringement of Audi's trademark rights, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. According to Audi, Nio's decision to name two of its models ES6 and infringes Audi's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, Handelsblatt reported.

  • Tesla Just Raised Car Prices. Why It Had Little Choice.

    Tesla is revving up U.S. prices, with some models rising by up to $6,000, as the electric-vehicle maker contends with rising commodity costs and the global supply-chain crisis. The price of Tesla Model X, has increased to $126,490 from $120,490 on May 18, according to a digital snapshot of Tesla’s website on Wayback Machine. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) stock has declined by almost 34% so far this year amid concerns that recent Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai–where the company operates its Gigafactory–will push deliveries lower.

  • Why Ford Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock slumped this morning and was down 6.6% as of 10:35 a.m. ET. Interest rates are soaring, gas prices are surging, and Ford just halted deliveries of a popular electric vehicle (EV). To top that, gas prices shot up again today.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • 'Never say never': Boeing open to GE-Safran's new engine concept

    Boeing Co could embrace new engine technology for its next new airplane program, vital to fending off arch-rival Airbus SE in a lucrative slice of the air travel market. The U.S. planemaker has not publicly endorsed the so-called open-rotor or open-fan design - in which the engines blades are exposed - announced last year by CFM International, a transatlantic tie-up between General Electric and Safran. Boeing's vice president of product development, however, cautiously did so on the sidelines of a briefing this week on its flying technology testbed.

  • Amid recalls, Ford says costs to build Mustang Mach-E are skyrocketing

    Ford Motor is preparing for an economic downturn, despite steady consumer demand for new vehicles, according to the automaker's chief financial officer. Lawler said increasing the price of the vehicle was enough to preserve Ford's profit margins, but not enough to impact the increased costs of commodities. While the CFO didn't share how much money Ford is losing on each Mach-E purchase, he said costs for the EV have increased $25,000.

  • Tesla Raises Prices Amid Surging Costs

    Prices on some of the company’s electric cars are going up by as much as $6,000. The latest price increase applies to certain cars across Tesla’s entire lineup.

  • Samsung's Lee discusses smooth supply of "essential" chip equipment with ASML's Wennink

    Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with ASML Holding NV CEO Peter Wennink on Tuesday to discuss cooperating over the adoption of high-end chip equipment, Samsung said on Wednesday. A company statement said Lee and executives from the Dutch multinational held wide-ranging discussions on the smooth supply of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment, "essential for implementing minute processes for next-generation semiconductor production." ASML's EUV machines are key to advanced chipmaking and cost up to $160 million each, and the limited number produced has created a bottleneck for chipmakers like Samsung, TSMC and Intel which have plans to spend more than $100 billion in coming years to build semiconductor plants.

  • Tesla hikes U.S. prices

    Tesla is hiking its U.S. prices, as the electric vehicle maker battles rising aluminum costs and the global supply chain crisis.

  • Car Shoppers Seeking More Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Come Up Empty

    Record gasoline prices have consumers looking for sedans, small cars and hybrids, but there is little supply available.

  • Helium airships to fly across Spain after British maker lands breakthrough $600m deal

    A sister airline of British Airways has put in the first big order for a new generation of helium airships from a venture backed by Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson. Valencia-based Air Nostrum, a franchisee of British Airways’ holding company IAG, has struck a deal to buy ten airships from Bedfordshire-based Hybrid Air Vehicles.

  • Ford recalls 2.9 million cars and SUVs which could roll when parked

    The issue has brought about six reports of property damage and four reports of injuries.

  • Tesla bumps prices across its lineup by between $2,500 and $6,000

    Tesla vehicles just got a bit more expensive to get into, with price increases ranging from $2,500 for the Model 3 Long Range, to $6,000 for the Dual Motor AWD Model X, as first reported by Electrek. The Model Y got a $3,000 bump on its Dual Motor AWD version, and a $2,000 increase on the Performance model, while the Model S saw a $5,000 increase on the Dual Motor AWD variant. Tesla has called out supply chain issues in its most recent earnings call, noting they could result in factories running at under max output capacity.

  • Rivian SUV Reservation Holders To Wait Longer For Deliveries: Report; Is RIVN Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Struggles As Hottest EV Stock Races Toward Highs

    BYD stock is racing toward highs as the China EV giant seizes Tesla's sales crown. Now it's going to supply Tesla with batteries.

  • 2022 Ford Maverick XLT cargo test | Truck enough?

    Because it's a compact with four doors, there's not much space left for the thing that defines it as a truck — its bed. We try hauling something with it.

  • The end of Internet Explorer has been a long time coming

    Microsoft is ending support for its OG web browser, Internet Explorer.

  • Caught on camera: Pickup driver unplugs Tesla while owner naps

    A video recorded a pickup truck-driving man unplug a Tesla electric car while it was charging.