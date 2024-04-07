Subaru El Paso gives $54K to Alzheimer’s Association

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Subaru El Paso donated $54,000 to the West Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association as part of its Share the Love campaign.

The check was presented during a ceremony on Sunday, April 7 at the dealership, 1444 Airway Blvd.

Photo by Carlos Acevedo/KTSM

“Subaru and its retailers believe in giving back to their communities. That’s why for every new vehicle sold or leased during the Subaru Share the Love event, Subaru and its retailers make a donation to national charities that their owners care about and to over 2,100 local charities where Subaru owners live and work,” according to a news release sent out announcing the event.

During the past 15 years, Subaru and its retailers have donated over $256 million to charity, according to the news release.

