U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,515.86
    +31.99 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,443.97
    +352.84 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,151.53
    +135.86 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,039.20
    +26.60 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.87
    -1.45 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.20
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5270
    +0.4470 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,999.61
    -1,017.41 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.40
    -35.46 (-3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Subaru opens up reservations for its first EV, the Solterra

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Forget the electric pickup truck wars, which has Ford, GM and Rivian ducking it out for market share. The electric wagon-meets-crossover battle is heating up with Toyota, Subaru, Hyundai and Kia all introducing new EVs this year.

The latest is Subaru, which opened up reservations Tuesday for its upcoming 2023 Solterra EV. The Solterra, the automaker's first electric vehicle, will go on sale this summer in all 50 states.

Customers can pay a $250 refundable reservation fee to select their preferred retailer, pick trim and color — a few choices that will give Subaru important insight into what vehicle variants to prioritize. Subaru has been squeezed by a global shortage of semiconductor chips, meaning any information on what the coming demand might be is useful.

Customers will be contacted between April and May 2022 to make the final agreements on the order, including the pricing, availability, and financing, the company said.

Subaru also announced Tuesday a partnership with EVgo to give customers access to its public EV charging network.

The Subaru Solterra is nearly identical to the Toyota bZ4X, both of which were showcased at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show in November. Both the bZ4X and the Solterra are the product of a partnership between Toyota and Subaru to jointly develop a platform dedicated to battery electric vehicles. There are a few slight differences between the two vehicles, the taillights being one example.

The inside of the Solterra looks a lot like the Toyota bZ4X. The exterior, chassis and all-wheel system — a hallmark of the outdoorsy focused automaker — is Subaru.

Solterra comes with a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is sourced from Toyota, that sits low between the axles and paired with two electric motors that generates 215 horsepower and 248 lb-ft of torque. Subaru has estimated the range to be around 220-plus miles and claims the vehicle can be charged from 0 to 80% in just about 30 minutes using DC fast chargers.

Recommended Stories

  • 2023 Mazda CX-60 crossover previewed with 300-hp plug-in hybrid system

    Mazda will introduce a model called CX-60 on March 8 that will inaugurate a rear-wheel-drive platform and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

  • Stellantis announces 'Ram Revolution' as it gears up for electric pickup launch

    Stellantis reveals new electric Ram 1500 concept photos and plans insider program ahead of pickup launch in 2024.

  • Ford delivers its first all-electric vehicle made in Kansas City and demand is soaring

    “Our employees are very excited about being a part of history,” said the manager of Ford’s Kansas City factory, where the Detroit automaker producers more vehicles than at any other factory on the continent.

  • Best Electric Cars and SUVs for 2022

    Our choices in three price categories for the best electric cars and SUVs (and those that aren't quite either)

  • HellKart Is Sketchy

    These cars are some of the fastest performance vehicles of our time and it might just be the perfect donor for your restomodded classic.

  • BP says its EV charging stations about as profitable as conventional gas stations

    BP still makes its money from oil. But on a per station basis, EV charging stations are as profitable as gas stations.

  • C8 Corvette Owner Crashes During Final Drive

    He was supposed to sell it the next day…

  • Postmaster general defends plan to purchase gas-powered trucks, citing 'dire' financial situation

    Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday defended the Postal Service's (USPS) plan to purchase a predominantly gas-powered fleet of up to 165,000 trucks rather than invest in electric vehicles, citing "dire financial condition.""Our commitment to an electric fleet remains ambitious given the pressing vehicle and safety needs of our aging fleet as well as our dire financial condition," DeJoy said in a press release. DeJoy said the proposed...

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -A $600 million contractual and safety dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways deepened on Tuesday when the European planemaker revoked orders for two A350-1000 jets, days after ripping up an order from the Gulf carrier for 50 A321neos. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives a formal analysis of erosion to the painted surface and underlying lightning protection on 21 of the jets. Airbus, which has two completed A350s ready for delivery to Qatar Airways, has said it has provided the necessary information on the problem of surface degradation and that the damage does not amount to a safety issue.

  • Could Rivian Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Although investor sentiment may drive the price of a stock in the short term, prices eventually fall in line with the company's fundamentals. Investors' enthusiasm drove the price of Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock exceptionally high soon after the company's initial public offering last November. Let's discuss whether Rivian stock looks attractive after its recent fall.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • The electric vehicle revolution comes to auto service providers

    The auto services and products provider Valvoline is launching offerings tailored to electric vehicles in some retail locations.Why it matters: Valvoline's announcement on Monday is the latest sign of how incumbent auto-related companies are adapting to the growth of EVs.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up fast: In late January, for instance, Bridgestone said it would offer expanded EV services at dozens of Firestone Complete Auto Care and Wheel Wo

  • Watch 2 Young Heroes Save Their Neighbors' 3 Dogs From a Burning Home

    One of the boys even ran inside the smoke-filled home to free a puppy from his crate.

  • Mercedes, ProLogium Pair Up On Solid-State Battery Tech

    Mercedes is investing in solid-state battery developer ProLogium as automakers scramble to back developers of this promising battery technology.

  • Hong Kong's 'zero-covid' policy buckles under the onslaught of omicron - but authorities just won't let it go

    HONG KONG - Ann Chan spent the last week of January locked down with her husband and two sons in their tiny 300 square foot (30 square meter) apartment. Her public housing complex, Kwai Chung, had turned into a dystopian tableau. Locked down by the government over fears of a covid outbreak, residents could only leave for daily tests administered by hazmat-suited health workers in blue pop-up tents. With all supplies cut off, meals - oily and barely edible - were distributed by authorities. Garba

  • Royal Caribbean Might Be Ready to Make a Big Change

    Before a passenger gets on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, he or she must take a Covid test no longer than two days before departure. At the pier passengers must show proof of those negative tests while also producing their original vaccination cards. All passengers over age 11 must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before their trips.

  • FedEx eyes freighter order as e-commerce soars -sources

    FedEx Corp is in talks with Boeing and Airbus to buy next-generation freighters as e-commerce soars, but the delivery giant has postponed a buying decision amid ongoing labor talks with pilots, industry sources said. The world's largest cargo airline is the latest flashpoint for competition after Boeing last week launched a freighter version of its 777X to compete with a new Airbus A350 freighter. Air cargo demand has been stoked by online shopping, supply chain disruptions and a drop in passenger flights - which often also carry cargo in their holds.

  • Transfer analysis: 200 riders flood the market as teams scramble for WorldTour licenses

    Richard Carapaz, Tom Dumoulin and Mark Cavendish headline riders out of contract for 2023.

  • Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

    Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines have been turned off. The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine failure problems that have dogged the companies for the past six years. This time the problem is contamination in the antilock brake control module that can cause an electrical short.