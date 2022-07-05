SUBARU OUTBACK RECORDS STRONG JUNE SALES
Subaru Outback sells 1,017 units in the month of June
Year to date, BRZ is up 83.4 per cent versus the same time last year
MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) saw a strong performance from the Outback for the month of June, with 1,017 units sold. This marked a 43.4 per cent increase over June 2021. Year to date, the Subaru Outback has sold 5,838 models, a 16.7 per cent increase over the same time last year.
Remaining one of the strongest models in the Subaru lineup, the 2023 Outback will receive exciting updates including new exterior styling, revised infotainment, and a host of new in-vehicle technologies such as USB-C ports and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Subaru BRZ continues its strong year following the launch of the second-generation model last year. The 2+2 sports coupe is 83.4 per cent up in sales over the same period in 2021, accounting for a 141 unit increase year to date. This next-generation model continues to offer an appealing package: low vehicle weight, an ultra-low centre of gravity, and precision steering and handling in an affordable rear-wheel-drive platform.
"We are pleased as we continue to deliver tremendous value, safety and reliability to our customers in June," explained SCI chairman, president and CEO, Yasushi Enami. "We want to go above and beyond to meet the needs of Canadians with our strong dealer network, customer service and award-winning vehicle line-up."
June 2022
3,577
Month's actual
5,250
Previous year (same month)
-1,673
Difference
-31.9 %
MTD sales vs. STLY
21,867
2022 YTD
27,212
2021 YTD
-5,345
Difference
-19.6 %
YTD sales vs. STLY
11,163
Q2 2022
15,952
Q2 2021
-4,789
Difference
30.0 %
Current quarter sales vs. STLY
About Subaru Canada, Inc.
Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.
