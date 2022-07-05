U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.07
    +2.64 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.30
    +10.80 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    +0.39 (+2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0441
    +0.0016 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2117
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3240
    +0.6640 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,285.01
    +1,084.59 (+5.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.42
    +20.28 (+4.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.65
    +64.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,407.78
    +253.97 (+0.97%)
     

SUBARU OUTBACK RECORDS STRONG JUNE SALES

·2 min read

  • Subaru Outback sells 1,017 units in the month of June

  • Year to date, BRZ is up 83.4 per cent versus the same time last year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) saw a strong performance from the Outback for the month of June, with 1,017 units sold. This marked a 43.4 per cent increase over June 2021. Year to date, the Subaru Outback has sold 5,838 models, a 16.7 per cent increase over the same time last year.

LOGO (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)
LOGO (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)

Remaining one of the strongest models in the Subaru lineup, the 2023 Outback will receive exciting updates including new exterior styling, revised infotainment, and a host of new in-vehicle technologies such as USB-C ports and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Subaru BRZ continues its strong year following the launch of the second-generation model last year. The 2+2 sports coupe is 83.4 per cent up in sales over the same period in 2021, accounting for a 141 unit increase year to date. This next-generation model continues to offer an appealing package: low vehicle weight, an ultra-low centre of gravity, and precision steering and handling in an affordable rear-wheel-drive platform.

"We are pleased as we continue to deliver tremendous value, safety and reliability to our customers in June," explained SCI chairman, president and CEO, Yasushi Enami. "We want to go above and beyond to meet the needs of Canadians with our strong dealer network, customer service and award-winning vehicle line-up."

June 2022

3,577

Month's actual

5,250

Previous year (same month)

-1,673

Difference

-31.9 %

MTD sales vs. STLY

21,867

2022 YTD

27,212

2021 YTD

-5,345

Difference

-19.6 %

YTD sales vs. STLY

11,163

Q2 2022

15,952

Q2 2021

-4,789

Difference

30.0 %

Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/04/c3624.html

Recommended Stories

  • Glut of Goods at Target, Walmart Is a Boon for Liquidators

    The excess inventory piling up at large retailers is proving a boon for liquidators and other companies that help dispose of the oversupply.

  • Still a Sellers’ Market, Even as New Vehicle Sales Fall in the First Half of ‘22

    GM retakes the number one spot from Toyota North America—by falling not as far.

  • Analysis-China casts giant shadow over emerging nations' chase for debt relief

    From a $360 million project to expand Zambia's international airport in Lusaka to a $1.4 billion city port in Sri Lanka's capital of Colombo, China is the missing piece in the puzzle of a number of debt talks under way in developing markets. Many economies buckling under economic strain are seeking debt relief. Now, the pressure is rising on China to take a more active role in helping strained economies overhaul their debt burdens.

  • ECB Plans to Block Banks from Giant Windfall as Rates Rise: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is exploring ways to prevent banks from earning windfall profits from the subsidized lending program it launched during the pandemic, once it raises interest rates later this month, according to a report Sunday by the Financial Times. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratos

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Stock Market Open On July 4th?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • European natural gas prices surge as Norwegian outage adds to supply woes

    Europe's natural gas prices jumped amid fears over Norway strikes adding to an already stressed European markets.

  • Fintech-Ideas brings blockchain functionality to its range of platforms

    Enterprise software developer Fintech-Ideas has integrated a suite of blockchain tools to its SaaS offerings. The provision will enable businesses to utilize powerful web3 features such as tokeniza...

  • Thinking about monitoring employees at work? Study shows they’re more likely to slack off, disregard your instructions and even steal office supplies

    During the Covid pandemic, online searches for “how to monitor employees working from home” increased by 1,705%.

  • Bitcoin Could Soar Over 40% by Year-End; Here Are 3 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Bitcoin might have cemented its status as “digital gold,” but one other widely touted purpose has yet to properly play out. The daddy of crypto is supposed to be a hedge against inflation but recent times have shown that soaring inflation has not provided a tailwind. In fact, Bitcoin's performance has followed the lead of the equity market, and mirroring the wide downturn in 2022, bitcoin’s price has tumbled over 70% since peaking last November. That said, the “death of bitcoin” has been announc

  • Foreign Investors Drained $40 Billion From Emerging Asia Last Quarter, and It Could Get Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest stock and bond markets outside China are seeing greater outflows than in previous market crises, and the process may just be getting underway.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Trucke

  • Market Breadth Indicator Reveals The Next Big Move In S&P 500

    The bullish divergence in the stock market breadth and the price volume analysis of S&P 500 suggest a potential big move ahead.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues Consolidating Against Yen

    The US dollar dipped initially during the early hours in Asian trading on Monday, but then stabilize throughout Europe. It looks as if the market is trying to bounce a bit from here, continuing the overall consolidation.

  • EUR/USD Price Prediction – Flat After Producer Prices Report

    Euro Area Producer Prices increased by 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

  • Russia's Crude Oil Shipments to Crucial Asian Markets Falter

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports in the seven days to July 1 rebounded from the previous week’s plunge, but shipments to Asia are slipping, even as flows are diverted to the country’s Black Sea terminal to cut the voyage distance to India.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: W

  • XRP Price Prediction – Bullish Sentiment Brings $0.33 into View

    It’s been a choppy morning, a move through to $0.3250, however, would give the bulls a run at $0.33, with XRP finding support from the broader market.

  • Energy shares boost European equities but recession fears cap gains

    (Reuters) -European shares rose on Monday as the oil and gas sector marked its best session in two months, while bleak euro zone investor morale kept sentiment in check ahead of the European Central Bank's plan to start hiking interest rates this month. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.5% after falling last week on worries about a potential global economic slowdown. A Sentix survey on Monday showed investor morale in the euro zone fell this month to its lowest level since May 2020, pointing to an "inevitable" recession in the 19-country currency bloc.

  • Vital TSMC Supplier Warns of Chip Material Price Hikes Into 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese chemicals supplier Showa Denko K.K. expects to further raise prices and cut back unprofitable product lines as it grapples with a barrage of economic challenges confronting the $550 billion semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Rece

  • Resilient South African Businesses Recovered From Covid Fast, M&G Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The South African unit of M&G Plc., the UK fund manager overseeing more than $390 billion in assets, sees opportunities in investing in the nation’s industrial and financial companies as earnings growth may surprise.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession

  • British Army Twitter, YouTube Accounts Hacked With Crypto Posts

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts have been hacked, according to a statement from an Army spokesperson Sunday.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsA series of posts p

  • Small Deposits: Wells Fargo, PNC close more local branches; Fulton adjusts overdraft fee policies

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news from the Philadelphia area: Wells Fargo shutters three more local branches Wells Fargo closed three more local branches in June, bringing the total to five this year. The affected locations, cited in filings with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, are: •120 N. Pine St., Langhorne, which closed June 15; •1110 Chester Pike, Sharon Hill, also closed on June 15; and •400 Old York Road, Jenkintown, which shuttered on June 21. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Philadelphia’s largest bank by deposits, shuttered locations in Drexel Hill and West Chester in January.