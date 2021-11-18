Subaru's Solterra EV has a 220-mile range and 360-degree safety camera

Following not one but two teases , Subaru has finally shared more information on its first EV, the Solterra, after the AWD crossover made an appearance at the 2021 LA Auto Show. As expected, the Solterra shares many similarities with Toyota’s upcoming bZ4X crossover . That should come as no surprise since the two automakers jointly developed the e-TNGA powertrain at the heart of both electric vehicles.

Subaru’s crossover features a 71.4 kWh lithium battery that the automaker estimates will provide 220 miles of range on a single charge. Subaru says it’s possible to charge the Solterra’s power cell from dead to 80 percent in under an hour with a DC fast charger. The dual motors can output 215 horsepower and 248 lb.-ft of torque.

Subaru Solterra interior

The Solterra will come with Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel-drive system and X-Mode feature. The latter offers better traction in off-road conditions. Inside the cabin, there’s a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that works with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Solterra will also mark the debut of a couple of new safety technologies for Subaru. First, there’s a 360-degree “Surround-View” camera the company says allows for better situational awareness. Second, there’s a feature called Safe Exit Assist that will warn your passengers if a vehicle is approaching as they’re about to exit the car.

Subaru will start selling the 2023 Solterra sometime in mid-2022. The automaker has yet to announce final pricing for the crossover, but it’s expected to start somewhere in the $39,000 range.