U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,688.67
    -12.23 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,931.05
    -211.17 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,921.57
    -52.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,377.01
    -28.02 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.92
    -2.84 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.00
    +14.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.19 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6040
    -0.0300 (-1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3493
    +0.0064 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0970
    -0.7030 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,005.15
    -414.89 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,470.15
    -8.51 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.20
    -35.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     

Subaru's first all-electric vehicle makes its American debut

Abigail Bassett
·3 min read

Subaru pulled the cover off its first all-electric crossover for the second time in November. This time, the 2023 Subaru Solterra electric crossover — the Toyota bZ4X doppelgänger — made its U.S. debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The first all-electric subcompact crossover is a joint project, like the Subaru BR-Z and the Toyota 86 (formerly the Scion FR-S) was before it, and the crossover is a close sibling, almost twin-like, to the Toyota bZ4X crossover that was announced in April.

The upshot: The Solterra is targeting Americans' insatiable appetite for crossover and it gives Subaru a foothold in the EV market, with Toyota's help.

The last two years have been very good to Subaru, even with chip shortages crimping the supply chain. The automaker has reported record sales in the U.S.

Toyota’s all-electric bZ4x is coming to U.S. with up to 250 miles of range

Known for its all-wheel-drive vehicles, the midsize Forester has been a segment leader in terms of volume, though the company reported that the compact Crosstrek, was the best seller for October of 2021 (by volume). Subaru has said that dealers are having a hard time keeping the more off-road-oriented Wilderness variants of the Outback and Forester on dealer lots, with markups as high as $5,000 above sticker.

Toyota owns 20% of Subaru as of September of 2019, but their partnership goes back to 2005 when GM ended the relationship it had with Subaru. The Toyota-Subaru partnership has been a boon for both companies, as Subaru brings expertise in all-wheel-drive systems to the table while Toyota brings its hybrid and electric powertrains to the smaller automaker. Both Japanese companies tend to be more conservative and considered when pushing into new territory, but the Solterra offers an interesting look into what Subaru thinks the future of electric crossovers with off-road features may look like.

A shared platform with all-wheel drive

The Solterra is another joint project that Subaru has done alongside Toyota, which means that some of the design, especially the interior bits, look a lot like Toyota, while the exterior, chassis and the all-wheel-drive system is all Subaru. Toyota also handled the battery sourcing.

That battery is a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack slung low between the axles and paired to two electric motors, one at the front and one at the rear. Subaru estimates the range to be around 220-plus miles and says that the Solterra can be charged from 0-80% in just about 30 minutes using DC fast chargers.

The powertrain makes 250 horsepower and 246 lb-ft of torque -- much of which is readily available at the low end, potentially making the Solterra a decent soft-roader.

subaru solterra event la auto show
subaru solterra event la auto show

Image Credits: Kirsten Korosec

At an offsite unveiling last week, the electric-ute climbed up and over a small rocky path and through a shallow pond before stopping in front of the gathered press for photos, showing off its light off-road prowess.

While this marks Subaru's first foray into the EV market, the Solterra will carry Subaru's trademark symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, complete with Subaru's X-Mode, which offers better traction in low-friction situations. When one wheel is in the air, the system will modulate the brakes to get you up and over the obstacle, according to Subaru, making this a moderately off-roadable EV. The 8.3-inches of ground clearance doesn't hurt either, and Subaru made a point at the LA Auto Show unveiling to note that it is better than the VW ID 4 and Tesla model Y.

At last week's event, Subaru also ran footage of Solterra testing on off-road obstacles like stairs, and offset ramps, to show just how capable the small-ute could be. It even pitted it against competitors like the Jaguar I-Pace on the same obstacles.

While pricing has yet to be officially announced, Subaru says that buyers can expect it to start around $39,000. Subaru will start selling the 2023 Solterra in mid-2022.

Recommended Stories

  • 2023 Subaru Solterra Enters the Growing EV Crossover Market

    Subaru's first EV is closely related to the Toyota bZ4X and features a similar all-wheel-drive powertrain with electric motors front and rear.

  • 2023 Subaru Solterra electric SUV has standard AWD, of course

    Subaru is finally taking its first step into the world of electric cars with the launch of the Solterra. The amped crossover is positioned as the EV that will do everything a petrol Subaru does, including ferry its nature-loving occupants to the great outdoors. Subaru isn't shy about the fact that the Solterra was developed jointly with Toyota, their second joining of forces since the BRZ and 86 sports coupes.

  • 2023 Kia Sportage Gains Bold Looks and a Hybrid Powertrain

    Kia has borrowed the electrified setup from the closely related Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for the latest generation of its compact crossover.

  • Electric SUVs debut at LA Auto Show: Nissan, Hyundai, Fisker show off EVs

    Hyundai, Nissan, Subaru, Fisker and VinFast are among the automakers debuting electric SUVS at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

  • 2022 Honda Accord: Car and Driver 10Best

    The Honda Accord might look like a mild-mannered sedan, but to drive it is to discover the superhero underneath.

  • German regulator's Nord Stream 2 move may delay commissioning to March -sources

    A German regulator's decision to suspend licensing of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany could delay commissioning of the infrastructure until March next year, government sources told Reuters. The Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 consortium must form a subsidiary under German law https://reut.rs/3wS00as to show it has enough funding and independence from its Russian parent Gazprom before the four-month certification period resumes. Before Tuesday's suspension, that period was due to end in January, with the German regulator's recommendation then going to the European Commission for scrutiny.

  • Gazprom Plans Fully Owned German Unit to Win Pipeline Consent

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillGazprom PJSC is planning to set up a fully owned German subsidiary in a bid to win approval for its controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to a person familiar with the discussions.The new entity -- whi

  • The Only Training Technique That Truly Keeps You Reaching New Goals

    What is progressive overload? In short, your ticket to better performance. We breakdown this training principle, plus how to achieve it.

  • Snow Vanishes in Andes, and Power-Plant Developer Goes Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- Alto Maipo SpA wants to turn snow from high in the Andes Mountains into electricity for Chileans. Climate change is getting in the way. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillThe AES Corp. subsidiary, which has been developing power plants that will use

  • Lucid Reports Air Reservations Are Soaring

    Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) just announced its third-quarter financial update, but all the market is paying attention to is what has happened since the end of the quarter. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Lucid hosted a rally with the first deliveries of its $169,000 Air Dream Edition to customers. Just two weeks later, the company announced the MotorTrend award.

  • Electric vehicles get spotlight at Los Angeles Auto Show

    Battery-powered vehicles will get top billing at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which opens this week after a year's hiatus due to the novel coronavirus. Subaru, which has seen strong sales growth in the U.S. during the past decade, will unveil its first all-electric vehicle, a smallish SUV named the Solterra. Auto shows have been waning in importance because auto companies have decided to avoid the expenses and unveil vehicles at their own events.

  • Energy efficiency gains are too slow for a sustainable climate path

    A new International Energy Agency report shows rising investment in energy efficiency and gains in the efficiency of the global economy, but both lag levels needed for a sustainable climate path.Why it matters: Boosting efficiency is vital to meeting climate goals.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Global energy intensity — that is, energy used per unit of economic output — improved by 1.9% this year.That's above th

  • How BMW plans to corner the U.S. scooter market with its all electric CE 04

    After years of decline, motorcycle and scooter sales have bounced back. The two-wheel retro-futuristic bike, which was showcased in Los Angeles this week at an event ahead of the LA Auto Show, will be riding a wave of two-wheeled renaissance which could help usher in larger acceptance of electric scooters. BMW Motorrrad of America's vice president Trudy Hardy believes that the two-wheeled EV could come into its own as more than just a cool-looking bike.

  • Honda Navi is a basic mini-bike for $1,807

    Honda's Motorcycle and Scooter India division started with Activa scooter sold in Asia and redesigned it to look like Navi for the local market. The Navi went on sale in 2016 in India, lasting three years in India before retiring, but is still on sale in export markets.

  • Medvedev reaches ATP Finals semifinals, Sinner impresses

    Daniil Medvedev clinched his place in the ATP Finals semifinals after beating Alexander Zverev to make it two wins out of two in Turin.

  • Bob Dylan Just Unveiled a New Bourbon and It's Exclusively Served at These Hotels

    Get ready to book your flights — Heaven’s Door has collaborated with MGM Resorts on an exclusive new bourbon.

  • Are Tesla, GM Customers Making The Switch To Ford F-150 Lightning?

    One of the most anticipated electric vehicle launches in years is coming with the electric pickup Ford F-150 Lightning from Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F). A dive into reservations shows where the company’s future customers are coming from. What Happened: A forum called Lightning Owners tracks the pre-orders for the Ford F-150 Lightning. Trends tracked include which colors are being ordered and what extra options are being added to the vehicles. The survey results show that Antimatter Blue is the most

  • Adaptive driving beams are finally going to be legal in the U.S.

    Adaptive driving beams are finally going to become legal, thanks to a provision in the infrastructure bill. This is great news for nighttime driving safety — your author is particularly excited that this technology will finally be legal in cars sold in the U.S. In case you need a refresher, adaptive driving beams are fully explained in this story here.

  • Cadillac hid more than two dozen Easter eggs in its Blackwings

    The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings are perfect candidates. Not only are they niche enthusiast vehicles whose owners are likely to turn them inside out, but they also benefited greatly from Cadillac's racing efforts, providing ample source material for subtle references all over the car, both inside and out. Enough, in fact, that Cadillac managed to stick more than two dozen of them into its two flagship sport sedans.

  • Lucid stock rises as orders rise 30% since end of third quarter

    Lucid Group Inc. shares rose in the extended session Monday after the luxury electric-vehicle maker said orders grew more than 30% since the third quarter ended and forecast that to break 20,000 orders next year.