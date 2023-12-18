Subdued Growth No Barrier To Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s (TSE:ATD) Price

When close to half the companies in Canada have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 12x, you may consider Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 17.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been pleasing for Alimentation Couche-Tard as its earnings have risen in spite of the market's earnings going into reverse. The P/E is probably high because investors think the company will continue to navigate the broader market headwinds better than most. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Alimentation Couche-Tard would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 11% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 28% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 1.2% each year during the coming three years according to the nine analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it concerning that Alimentation Couche-Tard is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Alimentation Couche-Tard's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

