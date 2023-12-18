Subdued Growth No Barrier To American Water Works Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:AWK) Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may consider American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 27.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings that are retreating more than the market's of late, American Water Works Company has been very sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will turn things around completely and accelerate past most others in the market. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

See our latest analysis for American Water Works Company

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on American Water Works Company.

How Is American Water Works Company's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like American Water Works Company's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 33%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 29% overall rise in EPS. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 7.0% per annum as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 12% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's alarming that American Water Works Company's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

Story continues

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that American Water Works Company currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with American Water Works Company (at least 1 which is concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.