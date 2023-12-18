Subdued Growth No Barrier To Bina Puri Holdings Bhd (KLSE:BPURI) With Shares Advancing 58%

Despite an already strong run, Bina Puri Holdings Bhd (KLSE:BPURI) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 58% in the last thirty days. The last month tops off a massive increase of 111% in the last year.

Since its price has surged higher, you could be forgiven for thinking Bina Puri Holdings Bhd is a stock to steer clear of with a price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") of 3.2x, considering almost half the companies in Malaysia's Construction industry have P/S ratios below 0.9x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

What Does Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

For instance, Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/S is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 55%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 72% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Bina Puri Holdings Bhd is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What Does Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's P/S Mean For Investors?

Shares in Bina Puri Holdings Bhd have seen a strong upwards swing lately, which has really helped boost its P/S figure. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Bina Puri Holdings Bhd currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as this revenue performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, investors will have a hard time accepting the share price as fair value.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Bina Puri Holdings Bhd (at least 4 which are significant), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

